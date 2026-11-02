DLF plans mid-Nov launch of 135 Andheri homes, prices start at Rs 6.9 crore

Real estate major DLF is preparing to launch the second phase of its maiden residential project, The Westpark, in Mumbai's Andheri West in the third week of November, according to company sources familiar with the development.

The proposed launch comes after the developer sold out the entire inventory in the first phase within days of its July 2025 debut, generating bookings of more than Rs 2,300 crore.

The second phase is expected to comprise 135 residential units across two towers, with indicative prices starting at Rs 6.9 crore, according to marketing details circulated to channel partners.

The development is being undertaken by DLF Home Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Ltd, in partnership with Trident Realty.

The proposed second-phase inventory includes ultra-luxury residences in Tower 6, with configurations of approximately 2,674 sq ft and 1,509 sq ft, and premium residences in Tower 7, with an indicated area of 1,365 sq ft.

The indicative pricing communicated for the new inventory is around Rs 50,000 per sq ft, excluding applicable taxes. The channel-partner communication also mentions a limited inventory of 135 units and an entry ticket size of Rs 6.9 crore.

The developer is offering priority allotment and virtual site visits to overseas and non-resident Indian (NRI) customers as part of its pre-launch outreach.

The proposed launch will be closely watched as DLF seeks to establish a foothold in Mumbai's premium residential market, where established developers have been expanding their luxury housing portfolios.

First phase generated over Rs 2,300 crore

DLF entered Mumbai's residential real estate market on July 17, 2025, with The Westpark, a development spread across approximately 10 acres in Andheri West.

The first phase comprised 416 residences across four towers on approximately 5.18 acres. The entire inventory was sold out in less than a week, with bookings exceeding Rs 2,300 crore.

The project offered a mix of three- and four-bedroom residences, along with a limited number of penthouses.

The strong response marked a significant entry for DLF into Mumbai, one of India's largest and most competitive residential property markets.

The larger development is positioned as a premium residential project, with amenities including a 6,000 sq metre landscaped eco-deck, a half-Olympic-sized swimming pool, indoor and outdoor children's play areas, a bowling alley, a cafe, a banquet hall and a wellness spa, according to the project's presentation.

Premium pricing reflects Andheri West's growth

The project has also attracted attention for the premium prices commanded by its residences.

According to property registration data accessed through real estate transaction data platform Zapkey, Rikant Pittie, co-founder and chief executive officer of EaseMyTrip, purchased a penthouse at The Westpark for Rs 15.9 crore.

Registered in November 2025, the transaction was valued at Rs 76,500 per sq ft on a RERA carpet area basis and approximately Rs 70,967 per sq ft on a standard carpet area basis. The transaction was reported in March 2026.

Meanwhile, residential property prices in Andheri West have recorded steady appreciation over the past three years.

According to data from property portal 99acres, average residential prices in the micro-market increased from Rs 33,950 per sq ft in January-March 2023 to Rs 36,100 per sq ft in January-March 2025.

Prices rose further to Rs 39,350 per sq ft in January-March 2026, representing annual growth of approximately 9 per cent, before reaching Rs 41,950 per sq ft in July-September 2026.

According to Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO of PropEquity, Andheri’s premium housing segment has gained momentum alongside infrastructure upgrades and redevelopment.

“Luxury housing in Andheri has surged significantly, with launches above ₹3 crore expanding more than 10x between 2020 and 2025 to reach ~1,800 units with luxury’s share rising from ~17% to ~49% during the same period. Buyer preferences are also evolving beyond location and carpet area; today’s luxury buyer is seeking larger, better-designed homes, curated amenities, privacy, wellness and a stronger overall lifestyle proposition," said Jasuja.

New launches across Andheri West and neighbouring locations include larger three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, wellness-focused amenities, rooftop facilities and private outdoor spaces.

Infrastructure development remains another important factor. The coastal road connector towards Lokhandwala Back Road, progress on the DN Nagar–Saraswat Nagar section of Metro Line 2B and the Mrinal Tai Gore Flyover extension are among the developments expected to influence connectivity across parts of the western suburbs. Better access to employment hubs and everyday conveniences can strengthen a neighbourhood’s residential appeal, although the impact on rents will vary by location and property.

According to 99acres, residential property prices in Andheri West appreciated by approximately 10% to 10.3% over the past year. However, capital appreciation alone does not determine an investment’s overall performance. Rental income, occupancy, maintenance costs and the initial purchase price also influence the returns an investor ultimately earns.

Premium rental demand is typically linked to tenants seeking larger homes, established neighbourhoods and access to business and lifestyle hubs. Professionals in senior corporate roles, business owners, expatriates and families looking for spacious homes may form part of this market, depending on the location and property offering. For such tenants, factors such as privacy, quality of construction, security, amenities and proximity to workplaces can be as important as the monthly rent.

Savills has reportedly recorded a 1%–12% year-on-year increase in rental values in Mumbai’s premium segment in H1 2026. This suggests that rental values are moving upwards across parts of the premium market. Andheri West recorded an uptick in the rental value in FY 27 with an average rent of Rs 1,25,000 in premium residential projects in Andheri West for a 3-4 bhk apartment, according to 99 Acres.

Many developers have entered or expanded in this micro market, be it Adani Realty, present through projects such as Western Heights or Kalpataru, developing its premium residential offering in Lokhandwala and pursuing redevelopment opportunities in Andheri West.

DLF reports 11% rise in Q2 net profit

The Mumbai expansion comes as DLF continues to report growth in its business.

The company reported an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,301 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,171 crore in the corresponding period last year.

DLF recorded new sales bookings of Rs 3,800 crore during the quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,298 crore, while EBITDA was Rs 1,060 crore.

Its luxury senior living project, The Aureva, in Gurugram, also witnessed a complete sellout.

With the second phase of The Westpark, DLF is looking to build on the initial launch momentum and strengthen its presence in Mumbai.