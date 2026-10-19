DLF's growth plan: ₹58,000 crore launches, luxury homes and rental income

DLF plans ₹58,000 crore property launches over 2-3 years amid luxury housing demand

The real estate major is preparing new projects in Mumbai and Gurugram, while targeting ₹20,000 crore in sales bookings in FY27 and expanding its land bank in Gurugram

DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate company by market capitalisation, plans to launch residential projects with a combined sales potential of more than ₹58,000 crore over the next two to three years, as it looks to capitalise on demand for luxury housing. The pipeline includes upcoming projects in Mumbai and Gurugram, alongside continued sales at its super-luxury development, The Dahlias.

The company expects to launch the next phase of its Mumbai residential project, The Westpark, in the December quarter of FY27, subject to regulatory approvals. It is also preparing a luxury housing launch in Gurugram during the second half of the current financial year, according to management commentary during its second-quarter earnings call on October 17.

"Ware gearing up for both this Mumbai launch for Q3, and then of course there’s a Gurgaon one, and then the Dahlias continue, " said , *Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Limited The management indicated that the timelines for upcoming launches, including the Mumbai and Gurugram projects, would depend on the requisite approvals.

DLF’s latest investor presentation indicates that the company plans to launch around 24 million sq ft of property in the medium term, with a sales value exceeding ₹58,000 crore. At the beginning of FY25, it had outlined plans to launch 37 million sq ft with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1.145 trillion. Over the past two and a half years, it has launched 14 million sq ft with a revenue potential of more than ₹56,000 crore.

Mumbai expansion follows rapid sellout

The Westpark, located off Link Road in Andheri West, marked DLF’s entry into Mumbai’s residential market. Developed by DLF Home Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary of DLF Ltd, in partnership with Trident Realty, the project’s first phase was launched in July 2025.

All 416 residential units across four towers sold out in less than a week, generating sales bookings of more than ₹2,300 crore, according to the company. The first phase spans about 5.18 acres and is part of a larger 10-acre master plan. The residences include three- and four-bedroom apartments and a limited number of penthouses.

The next phase is expected to build on the initial response, although its final launch schedule and details remain subject to approvals.

The Dahlias drives premium housing sales

In Gurugram, DLF’s 17-acre super-luxury project, The Dahlias, continues to be a key contributor to its premium housing business. Launched in October 2024 in DLF Phase 5, the development comprises 420 apartments and penthouses. Around 275 units had been sold by September 2026, according to the company.

The project has also recorded high-value transactions. In August, a penthouse measuring 17,200 sq ft in super area and 10,500 sq ft in carpet area was sold for ₹271 crore.

Management said prices at The Dahlias had appreciated sharply over the preceding two years.

The company also reported a complete sellout of The Aureva, its luxury senior-living development in Gurugram. Launched during the September quarter, the 4.17-acre project comprises 172 homes and generated sales of ₹1,985 crore.

Gurugram land expansion adds to development pipeline

DLF is also expanding its land position in Gurugram. The company has entered into a collaboration to acquire an additional 7.48-acre parcel in Sector 61, adjoining a 28-acre parcel acquired in early 2024 in a transaction linked to stressed debt associated with IREO.

The combined landholding is expected to total about 36 acres once the latest transaction is completed. Managing Director Ashok Tyagi told analysts that the deal was expected to be completed by the end of March 2027. The company has not disclosed the total cost of the additional land or the launch timeline for a residential project on the expanded parcel.

DLF had acquired exposure to the original 28-acre parcel through a transaction involving bonds issued by IREO and lenders including Standard Chartered Bank, Singapore Branch, DB International (Asia), Singapore, and Deutsche Investments India. The outstanding loan was reported at ₹825 crore when DLF bought the debt in 2024.

The expanded land parcel could increase the development potential of the site. The original 28-acre parcel had an estimated development potential of 7.5 million sq ft, according to the company’s earlier disclosures.

DLF spent ₹353 crore on land acquisition-related payments during the September quarter, following ₹210 crore in the June quarter, according to its investor presentation.

Q2 profit rises, sales bookings decline

DLF reported consolidated net profit of ₹1,301.35 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27, up about 10% year on year from ₹1,180.09 crore. Total income rose to ₹2,297.30 crore from ₹2,261.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, sales bookings declined to ₹3,800 crore from ₹4,332 crore a year earlier, which the company attributed to a lower volume of fresh housing inventory. DLF recorded property sales worth ₹4,457 crore in the first half of FY27 and is targeting sales bookings of around ₹20,000 crore for the full financial year.

For the first half, net profit rose to ₹2,095.25 crore from ₹1,942.76 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income declined to ₹3,902.86 crore from ₹5,242.68 crore.

The distinction between sales bookings and recognised revenue is important for understanding DLF’s financial performance. Management has said that revenue from residential projects is recognised after completion, meaning that cash flows and bookings from launches may precede their full impact on reported revenue.

Rental income remains a second growth engine

Alongside residential development, DLF is counting on rental income from its commercial portfolio to support growth. Managing Director Ashok Tyagi has identified three key drivers for the business: pre-sales of selected residential products, cash generation and margins, and sustained growth in rental income from commercial properties.

The company has a commercial rental portfolio of around 50 million sq ft across offices and malls. It has developed more than 185 real estate projects covering over 352 million sq ft and has about 275 million sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments, including projects under execution.

DLF reported operating cash flow of ₹1,858 crore in the September quarter and a net cash position of ₹15,084 crore, despite a dividend outflow of ₹1,980 crore, according to the company.