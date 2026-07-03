Friday, July 03, 2026 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / DMart operator Avenue Supermarts buys Thane commercial asset for Rs 99 cr

DMart operator Avenue Supermarts buys Thane commercial asset for Rs 99 cr

DMart operator has now acquired commercial assets worth over Rs 205 crore in Thane and Bengaluru within three months

DMart

DMart operator Avenue Supermarts acquires Thane commercial asset for Rs 99.3 crore

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 4:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (ASL), the operator of DMart retail stores, has acquired a commercial property in Thane for Rs 99.27 crore, continuing its strategy of owning key retail real estate assets instead of relying solely on leased properties.
 
According to property registration documents reviewed by CRE Matrix, the transaction was registered on June 30, 2026. Avenue Supermarts purchased the ground, first, second and third floors, along with the upper basement parking, in Building No. 6 at Kolshet, Thane, from Regency Shelters LLP.
 
The property has a built-up area of 6,530.86 sq metres (70,298 sq ft). The company paid Rs 6.95 crore in stamp duty for the transaction. The deal also includes 46 car parking spaces and 47 two-wheeler parking spaces.
 
 
The acquisition comes less than three months after Avenue Supermarts bought a 1.7 lakh sq ft commercial building in Bengaluru's Panathur locality for Rs 106.2 crore, signalling an accelerated push to expand its owned commercial real estate portfolio. Together, the two acquisitions are valued at over Rs 205 crore.
 
The Bengaluru transaction, registered in April 2026, involved the purchase of an entire commercial building from members of the Reddy family. Spread across approximately 1.70 lakh sq ft, the asset is located in East Bengaluru's Panathur, a fast-growing commercial hub close to the Outer Ring Road and major IT parks.

Also Read

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Avenue Supermarts Q1 revenue up 15.1%; board to consider debt fundraising

Portfolio churn

Bernstein, Macquarie rejig India stock portfolio as West Asia tensions ease

DMart

DMart owner Avenue Supermarts buys Bengaluru commercial asset for Rs 106 cr

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Emkay Global initiates on Avenue Supermarts with 'Sell', sees 16% downside

DMart

DMart Q4 growth strong on store additions; margins remain under pressurepremium

 
The back-to-back purchases reinforce Avenue Supermarts' long-standing asset-heavy expansion strategy. Unlike many organised retailers that primarily lease store locations, DMart has consistently preferred owning strategically located commercial properties, giving it greater control over operating costs and shielding it from rental escalations.
 
In October 2021, Avenue Supermarts acquired around 67,400 sq ft of retail space in Bengaluru's Varthur Hobli for about Rs 88.25 crore. The same year, it purchased a commercial building in Goregaon West, Mumbai, for around Rs 71.5 crore.
 
The buying spree has continued in recent years. In September 2023, the company acquired three floors of retail space in Kandivali West, Mumbai, for Rs 88.74 crore, followed by the purchase of a 52,765 sq ft land parcel in Chandivali, Andheri East, for around Rs 117 crore in May 2024.
 
The Thane acquisition is located in Kolshet, one of the city's rapidly developing residential and commercial corridors, where improving infrastructure and rising housing supply have boosted demand for organised retail and large-format commercial developments.
 

More From This Section

real estate

Ahmedabad tops affordability chart; MMR, NCR stay beyond 50% EMI threshold

Employees Provident Fund Organisation, EPFO

EPF Scheme 2026 keeps PF interest rate at 8.25%: Here's what changed

Shapoorji Pallonji strengthens Pune presence with new residential launch

Shapoorji Pallonji launches 720-home Pune project; prices from Rs 85 lakh

Mumbai Real Estate

Indian investors pump record $2.6 bn into realty, account for 57% of flows

Health Insurance (Photo: Pexels)

Avoid reimbursement claims to reduce stress during hospitalisationpremium

Topics : DMart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayMaharashtra Energy Drink BanAUtoimmune GastritisAvenue Supermarts Share pricePB Fintech Crash Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1HDFC Bank Smartbuy Reward RulesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance