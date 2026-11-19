Do senior citizens get any benefits from investing in fixed deposits?
Apart from the freedom from constantly having to check their portfolio, senior citizens get a higher rate of interest than others on FDs across banks
Our Bureau New Delhi
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Fixed deposits are a safe investment vehicle for senior citizens, who also get an extra 25 to 75 basis points on interest. FDs also don't need constant checking for returns, making them a hassle-free investment vehicle for senior citizens. Fixed deposits are a low-risk, but lower-return, investment vehicle. But for senior citizens, they offer one more advantage: peace of mind. Here is a list of fixed deposit rates for senior citizens from different financial institutions, provided by Paisabazaar.com
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Topics : Fixed deposits senior citizens Paisa Bazaar
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First Published: Nov 19 2026 | 5:27 PM IST