Don't let fake discounts and paid rankings distort online shopping deals

The Centre notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) (Amendment) Rules, 2026, on September 9, 2026. They will take effect on January 1, 2027, making it harder to advertise fake or exaggerated discounts. The rules also prohibit e-commerce platforms from manipulating search results or indexes in ways that mislead users. Platforms will also have to prominently identify sponsored product or service listings.

This festival shopping season, however, buyers will themselves have to be on guard against deceptive discounts, paid rankings, and deceptively cheap credit.

Exaggerated discounts

Platforms and sellers at times inflate the reference price or the maximum retail price (even when the product was rarely sold at that level), making the discount look larger than it really is. “They may temporarily increase a product’s price before a sale and then present the reduction as a discount,” says Akshat Pande, managing partner, Alpha Partners.

For instance, a product ordinarily sold for ₹1,000 may be marked up to ₹1,500 and then offered at ₹1,000 as a 33 per cent discount, which, in effect, amounts to zero saving for the buyer.

Sellers use other methods to magnify the apparent benefit. “They may compare the sale price with an unverified list price, combine a modest price reduction with cashback or coupons, or present bank offers and exchange discounts in the headline figure,” says Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris.

How to check for genuine discounts?

Customers need to run a few checks to arrive at the actual discount they are getting. “Check the product’s recent price history through price-tracking tools,” says Pande. He also suggests comparing the discounted price across platforms, authorised sellers and relevant physical retailers.

The comparison should be done across sellers for the same model, variant, and size. The final payable amount compared should include the platform fees, taxes, installation charges and other non-refundable costs. “Cashback and bank offers should be calculated separately from the advertised discount,” says Razvi.

Customers also need to check if the discount comes with strings attached, such as a particular payment method or membership.

Dynamic and personalised pricing

Dynamic prices change with demand, inventory, purchase timing and market conditions. Offers also vary based on delivery location, membership status, payment method, coupons, and so on.

Platforms also make use of browsing history, location, device type, past purchases, account data or contextual information to personalise offers, prices and rankings. Differential pricing is not necessarily unlawful.

“A legal concern arises when prices are presented deceptively or opaquely or result in an unfair trade practice,” says Hardeep Sachdeva, senior partner, AZB & Partners.

To beat such differential pricing, buyers should again compare prices across platforms and in different situations. “Check the same product while logged in and logged out, and use different browsers or devices,” says Pande. Razvi suggests checking prices on both the website and the mobile application, and even across different delivery addresses.

Sponsored rankings

Sponsored listings, paid rankings and algorithmic promotion can make a product more visible even when it does not offer the best price, quality or suitability. “A high ranking may reflect advertising, commission arrangements, seller promotion or algorithmic optimisation rather than quality or customer satisfaction,” says Razvi.

An undisclosed paid placement can create the impression that the platform endorses the product or ranks it highly. “Look for ‘Sponsored’ or ‘Ad’ labels to distinguish sponsored recommendations from organic results,” says Sachdeva. Pande says that buyers should not jump to the conclusion that a product that is ranked higher is the best.

Again, comparison on multiple criteria is the best way to beat such shenanigans. “Compare specifications, total price, warranty, seller history, verified reviews, return and replacement terms, delivery commitments and complaint records,” says Razvi.

Resist pressure to overspend

Festive sales use minimum-spend thresholds, bundled purchases, buy-more-save-more offers, cashbacks, flash sales and limited-period credit to encourage higher spending.

Buyers must ask themselves whether the saving is genuine. “They should assess whether they would have incurred the expenditure without the inducement,” says Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-registered investment adviser and founder, SahajMoney.com suggests that shoppers should consider bundled offers only when all included items were already on their planned shopping list. Tushar Kumar adds that they should also calculate the effective gain after accounting for the spending required to qualify and restrictions on cashback.

Zero-cost EMIs, BNPL offers

Financing benefits should be assessed separately from the merits of the product offering. Buyers should not get taken in by terms like no-cost or zero-cost EMI. While not charging interest cost directly, these offers could come with a slew of other charges.

“Read the fine print for processing fees, pre-closure charges and late-payment penalties. Also check for interest costs presented as convenience fees in zero-cost EMI offers,” says Abhishek Kumar.

Tushar Kumar informs that sometimes going for the zero-cost EMI option can also mean giving up on the discount available on upfront payment.

Verify seller, purchase terms

Instead of relying only on the marketplace’s reputation, customers should assess the actual seller. They should examine the seller’s trading history, reviews and online ratings. “On the manufacturer’s website, check whether the seller is an authorised retailer,” says Abhishek Kumar.

Review the return and replacement conditions and the manufacturer’s warranty documentation. Abhishek Kumar suggests carefully reviewing recent feedback by verified buyers.

Buyers should not rely on aggregate star ratings alone. “Recurring complaints about authenticity, warranty refusal, damaged goods or refund difficulties are more instructive than a numerical score,” says Tushar Kumar. He cautions that when an expensive, branded product is priced materially below its prevailing market price, that should raise a red flag.

Grievance redressal

First raise a formal written grievance with the seller and the e-commerce platform, and retain proof of complaint. When the complaint remains unresolved, escalate it through the National Consumer Helpline.

If warranted, approach a competent consumer commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. “Depending on the case, customers may seek a refund, replacement, compensation and costs,” says Tushar Kumar.

The writer is a Mumbai-based independent journalist