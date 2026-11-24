An insurer can reject a life insurance claim if it establishes non-disclosure of material information in the proposal form. But can every omission justify denial of a claim? In a ruling on November 3, 2026, in Pawan Pincha v. Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, the additional bench of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, directed the insurer to pay ₹1 crore to the nominee of a policyholder who died of cardiac arrest 15 months after buying the policy. The insurer had rejected the claim over alleged non-disclosure of other life insurance policies worth ₹4.93 crore. The commission found that the insurer had failed to establish the allegation and could have verified the existing covers before issuing the policy.

The ruling highlights the importance of correct disclosures, the limits on an insurer’s right to reject claims, and the remedies available to nominees.

Onus is on insurers

The ruling, according to legal experts, makes it clear that insurers cannot reject death claims merely by alleging non-disclosure of other policies. They must substantiate their allegations. “In this case, the commission noted that the insurer could have verified Pincha’s existing covers before issuing the ₹1 crore policy but failed to establish that he had deliberately withheld the information. The ruling underscores that insurers must verify disclosures before issuing policies and cannot shift the entire burden of due diligence onto customers when rejecting claims,” says Smita Paliwal, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva.

What must be disclosed

The proposal form is the foundation of your life insurance policy. Disclose your medical history, existing health conditions, smoking and drinking habits, occupation, income, other insurance policies, and any earlier proposals the insurer declined or accepted with special conditions.

“Insurers use this information to assess risk and decide the cover, terms and premium. A health condition or lifestyle habit may affect these terms but does not automatically mean rejection. Hiding information, however, can create problems when your family makes a claim,” says Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman and managing director, Bajaj Capital.

Omissions that imperil claims

Non-disclosure of existing policies, serious illnesses, previous medical conditions or ongoing treatment can put a death claim at risk, particularly if the insurer specifically asked for these details. Only a material omission can justify rejection on these grounds. The insurer must prove that the applicant withheld the information and that it was material to its decision to issue the policy.

“In Rekhaben (2019), the Supreme Court recognised non-disclosure of an existing life policy as a material omission. In Mahakali Sujatha (2024) and Mahaveer Sharma (2025), it emphasised the need to establish non-disclosure with proper evidence and assess whether the missing information was material,” says Paliwal.

Section 45: Three-year shield

Section 45 of the Insurance Act protects policyholders and nominees after three years. Count the period from the latest of the policy issue date, commencement of risk, revival, or addition of a new benefit. Within these three years, an insurer can question a policy for fraud or material misstatement, but must provide supporting evidence.

Paliwal points out that after three years, insurers cannot question a policy on these grounds. In the Raipur case, the policyholder died within 15 months of buying the policy, so the insurer could investigate the disclosures but had to substantiate its allegations.

Check the proposal form

Read the proposal form carefully and ensure your personal, medical, income, and lifestyle details are correct. If an agent fills it in, check every answer yourself. Never sign a blank or incomplete form, and seek clarification if a question is unclear.

“Keep copies of the signed proposal form and policy documents. If you spot an error after issuance, inform the insurer promptly, preferably within the 30-day free-look period, and get the correction confirmed in writing,” says Bajaj.

Deciding right consumer forum

Under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the value of the services the consumer paid for determines pecuniary jurisdiction.

“Under the 2021 Rules, District Commissions hear cases up to ₹50 lakh, State Commissions above ₹50 lakh and up to ₹2 crore, and the National Commission cases exceeding ₹2 crore. In insurance cases, the premium paid constitutes the consideration, not the sum assured. Therefore, even a ₹1 crore death claim can fall within the District Commission’s jurisdiction, depending on the premium paid,” says Manmeet Kaur, partner, Karanjawala & Co.

Checklist for nominees

A nominee can file a complaint where the insurer or its branch office is located, where the cause of action arose, or where the nominee lives or works. The limitation period is two years from the date the cause of action arises.

“Delayed complaints may be admitted if the commission records sufficient reasons in writing. A complaint filed before the wrong commission may be returned or dismissed,” says Kaur.

The nominee should keep proof of nominee or legal-heir status, the policy, the proposal form, the claim rejection letter, and relevant correspondence.

Claim rejected: What should nominee do • Ask for the rejection letter and supporting evidence • Compare the reasons for rejection with the proposal form and medical records • Approach the insurer’s grievance resolution team with supporting documents • If unresolved, approach the Insurance Ombudsman for claims up to ₹50 lakh or a consumer commission for larger claims • Seek lawyers’ advice on the appropriate forum and deadlines Source: Bajaj Capital

The writer is a Delhi-based independent journalist