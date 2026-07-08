EaseMyTrip's Monsoon Travel Sale: How to save up to Rs 15,000 on your trip

Travellers planning a monsoon getaway this week may be able to cut their holiday costs, with EaseMyTrip launching its Monsoon Travel Sale offering discounts on flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses and cabs.

The four-day sale runs from July 7 to July 10 and covers both domestic and international destinations.

Here's what travellers should know before booking.

What are the offers?

Customers booking through the EaseMyTrip website or mobile app can use the promo code MONSOON to avail:

Flights: Up to Rs 15,000 off

Hotels: Up to Rs 15,000 off

Bus bookings: Up to Rs 500 off

Cab bookings: Up to Rs 500 off

Holiday packages: Starting from Rs 11,599

The company has also tied up with multiple banks to offer additional savings through select credit cards and EMI options.

Which banks are offering additional discounts?

The sale includes instant discounts and financing offers on cards issued by:

AU Small Finance Bank

Punjab National Bank

Axis Bank

ICICI Bank

IDFC FIRST Bank

IndusInd Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Travellers should compare the bank offer with the standard promo code discount, as one option may provide better savings depending on the booking value.

Which destinations are covered?

The offers apply across several popular monsoon destinations.

Domestic

Goa

Himachal Pradesh

Kashmir

Kerala

Ladakh

North East

Uttarakhand

International

Bali

Malaysia

Maldives

Mauritius

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Thailand

Vietnam

How can travellers maximise savings?

If you're planning to book during the sale, consider these tips:

Compare the final fare with other travel platforms before making the payment.

Check whether the airline or hotel is offering a lower price directly on its own website.

Read cancellation and rescheduling policies carefully, especially during the monsoon when weather-related disruptions are more common.

Combine the MONSOON promo code with eligible bank offers if permitted.

Compare holiday package prices with booking flights and hotels separately to ensure you're getting the best deal.

Is it worth booking?

The sale could be attractive for travellers already planning a trip over the next few months, particularly if they are booking flights and hotels together.

However, travel experts generally advise against booking solely because of a headline discount. Compare the final payable amount, cancellation terms and inclusions across platforms before confirming your reservation.

For travellers who have already decided on a destination, the four-day sale offers an opportunity to reduce overall travel costs, especially when combined with eligible credit card discounts.

EaseMyTrip has also established partnerships with an extensive network of hotel brands, including 7 Apple Hotels, Ahuja Residences, Alivaa Hotels & Resorts, AM Hotel Kollection, Amritara Hotels & Resorts, Ananta Hotels & Resorts, Astra Hotels & Suites, Bloom Hotels, Brij Hotels, Byke Hotels, Cygnett Hotels & Resorts, DLS Hotels, Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts,

Ecko Hotels & Resorts, Ginger Hotels (IHCL), Hotel Sonar Bangla, Hotels at Ramoji Film City, Icon Hotels, Inde Hotels, jüSTa Hotels & Resorts, KLG Starlite Business Hotel, LaLiT Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, Madhav Pradeep Hotels, Magnus Hotels & Serviced Apartments, Moustache Hostels, Mount Hotels, Mumbai House, One Earth Hotels, Pride Hotels & Resorts, Ramee Group of Hotels, Sayaji Hotels, Shahpura Hotels & Resorts, Shrigo Hotels, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Spree Hotels & Resorts, Sterling, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, Tathastu Resorts, TGI – The Great Indian Hotels, Resorts & Inns, The Altruist Hotels, The Fern Hotels & Resorts, The Windflower Resorts & Spa, Treat Hotels & Resorts,

Vesta Hotels & Resorts, VITS Hotels, WelcomHeritage Hotels, X Hotels, Z Express and Zone by The Park.