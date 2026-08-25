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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday?

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday?

Bank Holiday Tomorrow: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad on August 26. The RBI has listed the day as a bank holiday in several states

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday

Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday Tomorrow

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:54 PM IST

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Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Mawlid, is an important occasion that commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. This year, observances will begin on Tuesday, August 25, and continue until Wednesday night, August 26.
 
The occasion holds deep spiritual significance for Muslims around the world, as it honours the life and teachings of the Prophet. Born in Mecca in 570 CE, Prophet Muhammad’s teachings continue to inspire millions of people.

Will banks remain closed tomorrow on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has included Milad-un-Nabi among the bank holidays on Wednesday, August 26, in several states.
 
These include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.
 

Bank services on holidays?

Cash withdrawals from ATMs are still possible for customers. Additionally, online banking services will be operational throughout the vacation. For routine transactions, people can use UPI, mobile banking apps, and online banking.

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When branches are closed, services including cash deposits, counter withdrawals, check processing, and passbook updates might not be accessible.

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Celebrations

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi offers an opportunity to commemorate and honour the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. As part of the observances, mosques, streets and residential areas are often decorated with colourful lights, while large processions are also held in his remembrance.
 
Observed on the 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar, the occasion is also a time to reflect on the Prophet’s teachings on kindness, justice and compassion.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy Eid celebrations

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:53 PM IST