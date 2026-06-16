ELSS: All about equity investment product that helps in saving taxes

Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) as it gives the dual advantage of wealth creation and tax savings. The scheme lets a person gain higher returns in the long-term on a shorter lock-in period. In this article, we explain the ELSS benefits and how investors can use it to reduce their taxes. There are various investment options available for people looking to grow wealth, such as fixed-income schemes and equity-based savings. Many investors prefer(ELSS) as it gives the dual advantage of wealth creation and tax savings. The scheme lets a person gain higher returns in the long-term on a shorter lock-in period. In this article, we explain the ELSS benefits and how investors can use it to reduce their taxes.

How does ELSS work?

Equity investments are investments where one gets to own a part of an asset and the profits like shares of a company. It is is an equity-based mutual fund scheme which provides returns and generates wealth. More importantly, it allows the investor to claim tax deduction up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. An interesting point to note here is that ELSS is the only type of mutual fund that allows tax savings.

ELSS allows investors to grow their money through equities, that is, investment in stocks of publicly traded companies. With the help of a fund management system, the stocks are chosen based on market research to get the best risk-adjusted returns.

How to invest in ELSS?

To begin, investors can approach agents or an online mutual fund investment platform. All it requires is completing a KYC process and you are set. ELSS investment can also be done if one has an existing demat account that enables online trading.

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs). One can start investing a small amount, typically as low as Rs 500 in their account. ELSS investment allows diversification as money can be invested across diverse companies from largecap to smallcap, and across different sectors. There is a lock-in period of three years. The investor cannot redeem, sell or withdraw their invested money during this period. There is no maximum tenure limit for investment Money can be invested in the scheme either as a lump sum or through(SIPs). One can start investing a small amount, typically as low as Rs 500 in their account. ELSS investment allows diversification as money can be invested across diverse companies from largecap to smallcap, and across different sectors. There is a lock-in period of three years. The investor cannot redeem, sell or withdraw their invested money during this period. There is no maximum tenure limit for investment

How does ELSS investment save tax?

ELSS investment allows investors to save taxes as deduction on the principal amount is available under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act. It is worth nothing that the cumulative deduction a person can get is up to Rs 1.5 lakh through investments in ELSS along with other investments like PPF, NSC, EPF, etc.

Investors must first understand the tax implications of ELSS investments. Since ELSS investment comes with a lock-in period of three years, it allows for long-term capital gains (LTCG). Annual earnings in ELSS up to Rs 1 lakh is not taxable but earnings above this limit attract a long term capital gains tax. LTCG tax at 12.5 per cent applies on the capital gains above Rs 1.25 lakh made in a financial year.

Comparison with other tax-saving schemes

Public Provident Fund (PPF) and tax-saving fixed deposits. However, when compared to these options, ELSS offers higher returns for the investor. Although options like FDs provide guaranteed and low-risk returns, ELSS is better if one is looking for long-term wealth creation. PPF offers returns at the rate of 7-8 per cent while ELSS offers returns at an interest rate of 12%-16 per cent. Another aspect to compare ELSS with other tax-saving options is the lock-in period. ELSS has a minimum lock-period of 3 years while PPPF has 15 years of lock-in. There are various tax-saving instruments such as the(PPF) and tax-saving fixed deposits. However, when compared to these options, ELSS offers higher returns for the investor. Although options like FDs provide guaranteed and low-risk returns, ELSS is better if one is looking for long-term wealth creation. PPF offers returns at the rate of 7-8 per cent while ELSS offers returns at an interest rate of 12%-16 per cent. Another aspect to compare ELSS with other tax-saving options is the lock-in period. ELSS has a minimum lock-period of 3 years while PPPF has 15 years of lock-in.

Who should invest in ELSS?

Salaried individuals: ELSS is suited for salaried individuals planning to save taxes, those who are claiming deductions under the old tax regime.

ELSS is suited for salaried individuals planning to save taxes, those who are claiming deductions under the old tax regime. Long-term investors: ELSS helps grow the invested money through the power of compounding and is ideal for long-term investors.

ELSS helps grow the invested money through the power of compounding and is ideal for long-term investors. High-risk investors: The investment is suitable only for investors who can handle the high market risks.

The investment is suitable only for investors who can handle the high market risks. Beginners: ELSS is a good option for beginners. They can explore investing through SIPs, which is less risky.

Key factors to consider before investing in ELSS

Investment horizon

In ELSS, the holding period should be at least five years as the equity-based investment requires a longer time to mitigate market volatility.

Risks involved

Unlike fixed-income investments, ELSS do not provide guaranteed returns. The results are based on the performance of the underlying securities.

Portfolio overlap in ELSS

This refers to common stocks between two funds. A high degree of overlap in different scheme can negatively impact the investor’s portfolio when the market is volatile or when the sector does not perform well. So, holding too many ELSS funds is not recommended.

FAQs

How many ELSS funds are enough for most investors?

Investors should not invest in more than two ELSS funds in one year. It can otherwise result in portfolio overlap. Holding two many funds in the portfolio also makes it difficult to track their performance and does not support diversification owing to overlapping of portfolios.

Should an investor choose direct or regular plans?

Since there is no third party involved, direct plans offer higher returns than regular plans whereas regular plans have a higher expense ratio. In direct plans, the investor takes the decisions without agents. It is advisable to compare the pros and cons before making a choice.

SIP, lump sum, STP, SWP: Which is better?

If you are just starting to invest in ELSS, it is better to go for SIPs that offer lesser risk, with the flexibility to buy more units when the market is down and fewer units when asset prices rise. Lump-sum investment does not offer the flexibility like SIPs and is ideal mostly for experienced investors, just like Systematic Transfer Plan (STP). SWP may work for those who want to regularly redeem money, e.g. retirees.

What should ELSS investors track in factsheets and expense ratios?

Tracking the ELSS investments is crucial. Monitoring the performance of ELSS funds and comparing with the benchmark index and other ELSS funds can help in identifying underperforming funds. For ELSS funds, expense ratio should be between 0.75-1.1 per cent range for direct plans.