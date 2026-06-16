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EMI, interest rate & tenure: How to judge the true cost of a loan

Taking a loan is one part but managing it well is what matters long term

loans, borrowers, women

A well-managed loan improves your credit profile

BS Web Team New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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A loan does not feel very expensive when you take it. The EMI looks quite manageable, the approval is quick and everything seems under control. The cost shows up later. What most people miss is that a loan is not priced monthly; it’s priced over time. And the longer you stay in it, the more you end up paying. So instead of asking, “Can I manage this EMI?” a better question is: “How much extra am I paying for this money?”
 

What the product really costs: Interest, fees, tenure, and the small things that matter

Let’s keep this simple. A loan’s cost is not one number; it’s a combination of a few moving parts.
 
 

Equated monthly installment (EMI) is just the surface

  • Lower EMI feels comfortable
  • But it usually means a longer repayment period
And that’s where the cost quietly increases.
 

Interest rate vs actual cost

Most people compare loans based on interest rates. But lenders also charge:
  • Processing fees
  • Documentation charges
  • Sometimes insurance
When you combine all of this, you get the annual percentage rate (APR). This is the number that actually shows what the loan costs, not the headline rate.

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The tenure effect (Where most of the cost actually sits)

This is where decisions matter. Let’s say:
  • ₹5 lakh loan
  • Same interest rate
If you stretch it:
  • Three years → lower total interest
  • Five years → much higher total interest
The EMI drops but the overall cost rises. You are paying more just for convenience.
 

Loan-to-value (How much you borrow vs. what you put in)

This is simple:
  • The more you borrow, the more interest you pay
  • The less you put up front, the more expensive the loan becomes
Higher borrowing also makes lenders treat you as slightly riskier.
 

Small rules that add up

These don’t look important, but they are:
  • How interest is calculated (daily vs monthly)
  • Late payment penalties
  • Prepayment charges
 
You won’t notice them in the beginning, but they show up over time.
 

How to decide fit, compare options, and choose safer borrowing behaviour

Once you understand the parts, the next step is making a smarter choice.
 

Start with the total cost, not the EMI

Always ask this:
  • “If I take this loan, how much will I repay in total?”
That one number tells you more than anything else.
 

Compare properly

Two loans can look similar:
  • One has lower interest but higher fees
  • Another has slightly higher interest but fewer charges
The second one might actually be cheaper.
 

Keep EMIs within a safe range

A simple check:
  • After paying all EMIs, do you still have breathing room?
If your income is stretched too thin, even a small emergency can disrupt every aspect.
 

Choose tenure with intent

Very short: Stressful EMIs
Very long: Expensive loan
 
The right tenure is one you can manage without dragging the loan for years.
 

Be careful with easy credit

“Instant approval” and “no-cost EMI” sound convenient. But often:
  • The cost is hidden elsewhere
  • Or it encourages spending you didn’t plan
Easy access does not always mean low cost.
 

How to protect your credit profile and repayment discipline over time

Taking the loan is one part. Managing it well is what matters long term.
 

Never miss payments

Even a single missed EMI:
  • Affects your credit score
  • Stays on record
Set up auto-debit so you don’t have to rely on memory.
 

Prepay when you can

If extra money comes in:
  • Bonus
  • Incentives
Use part of it to reduce the loan. Even small prepayments reduce future interest.
 

Avoid stacking loans

Multiple loans:
  • Increase pressure
  • Reduce flexibility
It also affects how lenders see you later.
 

Close properly

When your loan ends:
  • Take confirmation from the lender
  • Ensure records are updated
Don’t assume it’s closed automatically.
 

Common mistakes and a simple action checklist

Common mistakes

  • Choosing very long tenures
  • Focusing solely on EMI
  • Ignoring fees and other charges
  • Taking loans for non-essential spending
  • Delaying or missing payments
 

Action checklist

  • Ask for the total repayment amount
  • Check APR, not just interest rate
  • Choose a realistic tenure
  • Keep your EMIs manageable
  • Set up auto-payment
  • Prepay when possible
 

FAQs

What is the true cost once fees, billing cycles, tenure are included?

The true cost is the total amount you repay minus what you borrowed. This includes interest, fees, and any penalties. A longer tenure increases this cost significantly, even if the EMI looks smaller.
 

How will the loan impact the borrower’s credit score or future eligibility?

A well-managed loan improves your credit profile. But missed payments or too much debt can lower your score and make future borrowing harder or more expensive.
 

When does prepayment, consolidation, or a balance transfer make sense?

Prepayment helps most in the early stage of a loan. Consolidation is useful when you have multiple high-interest loans. Furthermore, a balance transfer works if the new loan clearly reduces your total cost after all charges.
 

Which habits create debt traps or avoidable long-term stress?

Using credit for lifestyle spending, relying heavily on minimum payments, and repeatedly extending loan tenure are common reasons people get stuck in long-term debt.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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