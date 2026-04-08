EMIs stay steady, but uncertainty rises: What RBI's policy means for you

If you were hoping for cheaper loans—or worrying about higher EMIs—the latest policy from the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday brings a bit of relief, but also a warning.

The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, continuing its “wait-and-watch” approach as global uncertainties rise.

For you, this means one thing immediately:

Your loan EMIs are unlikely to change—for now

Because the repo rate remains unchanged:

Home loan EMIs → No immediate increase

Car and personal loans → Likely stable

New borrowers → Rates stay where they are

This is especially important if your loan is linked to the repo rate—any change here directly affects your monthly outgo. If you have a home loan, car loan or personal loan linked to the repo rate, your EMI will stay where it is for now. After a period of rising rates over the past couple of years, this pause offers some breathing room. But the absence of a rate cut also signals that the RBI is not yet confident enough to ease borrowing costs further.

Why RBI didn’t cut rates further

At first glance, inflation looks under control. But the RBI is more concerned about what lies ahead.

The biggest risks right now:

Rising global oil prices

Geopolitical tensions (especially in West Asia)

Supply disruptions

So instead of cutting rates to boost growth, the RBI is choosing caution over comfort.

Growth may slow, inflation may rise

The RBI’s outlook reflects this balancing act:

GDP growth forecast: 6.9% for FY27

Inflation expected: 4.6% (within target, but rising risks)

In simple terms:

The economy is still growing

But not as strongly as before

And inflation risks are building again

What this means for your savings

If you’re a saver:

Fixed deposit rates → Likely to remain stable

No immediate jump in returns

Debt mutual funds → Stable outlook

Banks typically adjust deposit rates based on RBI policy. With no rate hike, returns may not rise significantly in the short term.

Global factors now matter more than ever

Unlike earlier cycles, this policy is heavily influenced by global events.

Oil prices above $100/barrel

Currency pressures (rupee weakening)

War-related supply disruptions

These external shocks are making it harder for the RBI to act aggressively.

What you should do now

For borrowers:

Lock in current rates if you’re planning a loan

Don’t expect immediate rate cuts

For investors:

Expect stable returns in fixed income

"For the real estate sector, this sustained period of stable borrowing costs is highly encouraging. A steady repo rate continues to anchor homebuyer sentiment by keeping EMIs predictable and manageable. Concurrently, the effective moderation of inflation by the year end is likely to spur further business expansion, boost consumer purchasing power, and drive sustained, robust demand across both the residential and commercial real estate segments," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. For the average India, the takeaway is straightforward. There is no immediate pain from higher EMIs, but there is also no relief in sight from lower borrowing costs. More importantly, the uncertainty ahead means households may need to stay cautious with spending and borrowing decisions. Stay cautious about inflation impac

"The outbreak of the conflict in West Asia has led to severe disruption of global supply chains. This poses an unprecedented challenge for the global economy – higher prices and lower global growth. In this environment, monetary policy faces a difficult trade-off – anchoring inflation expectations through policy tightening while minimising its impact on growth forgone. Sovereign bond yields, already high from long-run fiscal sustainability concerns across major economies, have further hardened, driven by inflation fears. Additionally, equity valuations have corrected. As a result of the turmoil in global financial markets, the US dollar has rallied, buoyed by safe-haven demand that has exerted pressure on currencies of major economies. Further intensification of the conflict, its prolongation and widening geographical spread remain the key downside risks to the global outlook," the RBI said in a statement.Even though inflation is currently within the comfort zone, the fear is that it may not stay there for long. For households, this translates into a familiar concern—prices of fuel, transport and daily essentials could see pressure again if global conditions worsen.