EMIs stay steady, but uncertainty rises: What RBI's policy means for you
The central bank has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, choosing caution at a time when global uncertainties are beginning to cloud the economic outlook. For borrowers, this means your
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
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If you were hoping for cheaper loans—or worrying about higher EMIs—the latest policy from the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday brings a bit of relief, but also a warning.
The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, continuing its “wait-and-watch” approach as global uncertainties rise.
For you, this means one thing immediately:
Your loan EMIs are unlikely to change—for now
Because the repo rate remains unchanged:
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Home loan EMIs → No immediate increase
Car and personal loans → Likely stable
New borrowers → Rates stay where they are
This is especially important if your loan is linked to the repo rate—any change here directly affects your monthly outgo. If you have a home loan, car loan or personal loan linked to the repo rate, your EMI will stay where it is for now. After a period of rising rates over the past couple of years, this pause offers some breathing room. But the absence of a rate cut also signals that the RBI is not yet confident enough to ease borrowing costs further.
Why RBI didn’t cut rates further
At first glance, inflation looks under control. But the RBI is more concerned about what lies ahead.
The biggest risks right now:
- Rising global oil prices
- Geopolitical tensions (especially in West Asia)
- Supply disruptions
So instead of cutting rates to boost growth, the RBI is choosing caution over comfort.
Growth may slow, inflation may rise
The RBI’s outlook reflects this balancing act:
GDP growth forecast: 6.9% for FY27
Inflation expected: 4.6% (within target, but rising risks)
In simple terms:
- The economy is still growing
- But not as strongly as before
- And inflation risks are building again
What this means for your savings
If you’re a saver:
Fixed deposit rates → Likely to remain stable
No immediate jump in returns
Debt mutual funds → Stable outlook
Banks typically adjust deposit rates based on RBI policy. With no rate hike, returns may not rise significantly in the short term.
Global factors now matter more than ever
Unlike earlier cycles, this policy is heavily influenced by global events.
- Oil prices above $100/barrel
- Currency pressures (rupee weakening)
- War-related supply disruptions
These external shocks are making it harder for the RBI to act aggressively.
What you should do now
For borrowers:
Lock in current rates if you’re planning a loan
Don’t expect immediate rate cuts
For investors:
Expect stable returns in fixed income
Stay cautious about inflation impac
"For the real estate sector, this sustained period of stable borrowing costs is highly encouraging. A steady repo rate continues to anchor homebuyer sentiment by keeping EMIs predictable and manageable. Concurrently, the effective moderation of inflation by the year end is likely to spur further business expansion, boost consumer purchasing power, and drive sustained, robust demand across both the residential and commercial real estate segments," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE. For the average India, the takeaway is straightforward. There is no immediate pain from higher EMIs, but there is also no relief in sight from lower borrowing costs. More importantly, the uncertainty ahead means households may need to stay cautious with spending and borrowing decisions.
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Topics : RBI Policy
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:22 AM IST