EPF interest rate stays at 8.25% for FY26: What it means for your savings

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers have got good news. The government has approved an 8.25 per cent interest rate on EPF deposits for FY26, keeping the return unchanged for the third consecutive year. The interest is expected to be credited to the accounts of more than 70 million contributing members this month, according to a Press Trust of India (PTI) report.

The interest rate was earlier recommended by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in March 2026. However, the rate becomes effective only after approval from the finance ministry, as the government guarantees EPF savings.

For salaried employees who use EPF as a long-term retirement savings tool, the unchanged rate provides stability at a time when fixed-income returns have seen fluctuations.

EPF interest rate remains unchanged for third year

The EPFO has maintained the 8.25 per cent interest rate for three consecutive financial years — FY23-24, FY24-25 and FY25-26.

The recent trend shows that EPF returns have moved within a narrow range after falling to a multi-decade low in FY21-22.

Financial year EPF interest rate 2025-26 8.25 per cent 2024-25 8.25 per cent 2023-24 8.25 per cent 2022-23 8.15 per cent 2021-22 8.10 per cent 2020-21 8.50 per cent 2019-20 8.50 per cent 2018-19 8.65 per cent 2017-18 8.55 per cent 2016-17 8.65 per cent

In FY21-22, the EPFO had reduced the interest rate to 8.10 per cent, the lowest level in more than four decades. Since then, the rate has gradually stabilised.

How EPF interest credit shape your retirement savings

EPF interest is calculated on the monthly running balance of an employee’s account. This means every month’s contribution is considered while calculating the annual interest.

A delay in showing the interest credit in the account does not mean a loss for subscribers. Under the EPF Scheme, 1952, interest is calculated for the relevant period even if the actual credit entry happens later.

For example, if the EPFO credits FY26 interest after the financial year ends, the subscriber will still receive interest calculated on the eligible balance for that year.

The interest amount will be added to the EPF balance once the credit process is completed.

How to check whether EPF interest has been credited

Subscribers can check their updated EPF balance through multiple channels:

1. EPFO member portal

Visit the EPFO member e-Sewa portal

Log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN), password and captcha

Check your passbook to view the latest balance and interest entries

2. UMANG app

Members can also use the UMANG app to access EPF services and check account details.

3. Missed call facility

Subscribers can give a missed call from their registered mobile number to check their EPF balance.

4. SMS facility

EPFO members can also receive balance details through SMS by using the registered mobile number linked with their UAN.

What should EPF subscribers keep in mind?

While EPF offers guaranteed returns compared with many market-linked investment products, subscribers should remember that the interest rate is reviewed every year based on EPFO’s earnings, investment performance and government approval.

The 8.25 per cent rate for FY26 means employees will continue earning a stable return on their retirement savings. However, the final benefit depends on factors such as the employee’s contribution, length of service and accumulated balance.

For long-term investors, timely checking of EPF records is important to ensure that contributions from both employee and employer are being reflected correctly and that the account details remain updated.