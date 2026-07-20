EPFO KYC update: How to update Aadhaar, PAN and bank details online

Keeping your Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) know your customer (KYC) details updated has become essential for salaried employees as the retirement fund body has linked several key services to verified member information.

Whether you want to withdraw provident fund money, transfer your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) balance after changing jobs or complete your e-Nomination, an incomplete or unverified KYC can delay the process.

The EPFO allows members to update most KYC details online through the Unified Member Portal. However, some information still requires verification by banks and employers before it becomes active.

The move comes at a time when EPFO has credited an interest rate of 8.25 per cent on EPF deposits for FY26, making it important for members to ensure their accounts are fully compliant and updated.

Why EPFO KYC matters

KYC details help EPFO verify the identity of members and ensure that provident fund transactions are processed securely.

According to EPFO, members should link and verify key documents such as:

• Aadhaar

• Permanent Account Number (PAN)

• Bank account details

These details are used for a range of services, including:

• Online PF withdrawals

• EPF account transfers

• Settlement of claims

• Pension-related services

• Completing e-Nomination

If any of these details are missing or remain unverified, members may face delays in accessing EPFO services.

How to update KYC online

EPFO allows members to submit KYC information through the Unified Member Portal. Before starting, ensure your Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated and linked with your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for OTP authentication.

Follow these steps:

1. Log on to the EPFO Unified Member Portal using your UAN and password.

2. Go to the Manage section and select KYC.

3. Choose the document you want to update, such as your bank account or PAN.

4. Enter the required details carefully.

5. For bank details, enter your account number and IFSC code and verify the branch information.

6. Accept the declaration and save the information.

7. Authenticate the request using the Aadhaar-based OTP.

After submission, the verification process begins.

Why your KYC may remain pending

Submitting KYC details does not mean they become active immediately.

For bank account details, verification is carried out by the concerned bank first. Once completed, the request moves to the employer for digital approval using a Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Similarly, PAN details also require employer approval before they are reflected as verified in the member's account.

The verification process generally takes around one to two weeks, although timelines may vary depending on the employer and the bank. If the request remains pending for an unusually long period, employees should contact their employer or HR department.

e-Nomination can be completed only after KYC

A verified KYC is also required before members can complete their EPFO e-Nomination.

Once KYC is approved:

• Log on to the EPFO portal.

• Select Manage and then E-Nomination.

• Update your profile details, including your photograph and address, if required.

• Add nominee details such as name, Aadhaar number, relationship and the share of benefits.

• Complete Aadhaar-based e-sign using the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

EPFO says the nomination is considered valid only after the Aadhaar OTP-based e-sign is successfully completed. If this final step is skipped, the nomination remains pending.

Points to remember

Members should keep a few things in mind while updating their EPFO records:

• Ensure your Aadhaar is linked with your UAN.

• Enter your name exactly as it appears on your PAN and Aadhaar to avoid mismatches.

• Verify bank account details carefully before submission.

• Track the KYC status regularly on the portal until it shows as approved.

• Contact your employer if the request remains pending at the digital signing stage.

Updating KYC is a one-time compliance task for most employees, but it plays an important role in ensuring smooth access to EPFO services. With online withdrawals, account transfers and nominations increasingly being processed digitally, keeping Aadhaar, PAN and bank details verified can help members avoid unnecessary delays when they need to access their retirement savings.

According to EPFO's official guidance, members should periodically check their KYC status on the Unified Member Portal and ensure all mandatory details have been verified before initiating any claim or nomination request.