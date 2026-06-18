EPFO members likely to get 8.25% interest credit for FY26 this month

The EPF rate is credited only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry. The finance ministry is now learnt to have given its concurrence to the 8.25 per cent rate fixed by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of EPFO.

What changes for subscribers

The proposal was sent to the finance ministry for concurrence because the Government of India is the guarantor of the EPF. After vetting the proposal, the finance ministry is said to have approved it.

EPFO, on the direction of the labour ministry, is likely to credit the 8.25 per cent interest rate for 2025-26 into subscribers’ accounts this month. Under the new ecosystem developed by EPFO, interest on EPF will be credited into subscribers’ accounts immediately.

The finance ministry’s formal approval is the last step before the interest is reflected in members’ accounts.

For salaried subscribers, the latest ratification means the 8.25 per cent return for 2025-26 has cleared the approval stage and is expected to move into account crediting this month.

(With input from agencies)