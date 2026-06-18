EPFO members likely to get 8.25% interest credit for FY26 this month
After ratification by the government, interest likely to be credited to more than 70 million contributing members
BS Web Team New Delhi
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The government is reported to have ratified an 8.25 per cent interest rate on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2025-26. The interest is likely to be credited this month to more than 70 million contributing members of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), according to media reports quoting sources.
The EPF rate is credited only after it is ratified by the government through the finance ministry. The finance ministry is now learnt to have given its concurrence to the 8.25 per cent rate fixed by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the apex decision-making body of EPFO.
On March 2, 2026, the CBT, at a meeting chaired by Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, had decided to fix the EPF interest rate at 8.25 per cent for 2025-26. Business Standard had earlier reported that EPFO had retained the rate for a third consecutive year. READ | EPF withdrawal rules explained: When can you withdraw 100% of your corpus?
What changes for subscribers
The proposal was sent to the finance ministry for concurrence because the Government of India is the guarantor of the EPF. After vetting the proposal, the finance ministry is said to have approved it.
EPFO, on the direction of the labour ministry, is likely to credit the 8.25 per cent interest rate for 2025-26 into subscribers’ accounts this month. Under the new ecosystem developed by EPFO, interest on EPF will be credited into subscribers’ accounts immediately.
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The finance ministry’s formal approval is the last step before the interest is reflected in members’ accounts.
For salaried subscribers, the latest ratification means the 8.25 per cent return for 2025-26 has cleared the approval stage and is expected to move into account crediting this month.
(With input from agencies)
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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 1:25 PM IST