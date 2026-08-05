EPFO portal upgrade: Can't find your old PF account? Here's what to check

Many Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) members who started working before the Universal Account Number (UAN) system was introduced may have old provident fund accounts that are no longer visible under their current UAN.

These forgotten accounts can make PF transfers, withdrawals and even pension-related claims more complicated.

To address this issue, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) has introduced a new Service History feature on its upgraded Unified Member Portal.

The facility allows members to view their employment records in one place, helping them identify older PF accounts that may not have been linked to their present UAN.

The feature is part of EPFO's technology upgrade under its revamped digital platform, aimed at making member records more accurate and improving access to online services.

Why some employees have multiple PF accounts

Before UAN became the standard system, every employer created a separate EPF Member ID for an employee. As a result, people who changed jobs over the years often ended up with several PF accounts.

After the introduction of UAN, employees were expected to retain one permanent account throughout their career, while every new employer linked a fresh Member ID to the same UAN.

However, not every old account was successfully mapped during the transition. This has left many employees with PF accounts that remain outside their current UAN.

Some common reasons include:

• Differences in name, date of birth or other personal details

• Missing or incomplete records maintained by former employers

• Date of exit not updated by the previous employer

• Aadhaar or KYC details not available when records were migrated

• Employees changing jobs before UAN became compulsory

In such cases, the PF balance usually continues to exist, but accessing it or transferring it becomes more difficult.

What is the new Service History feature?

The new Service History section on the EPFO Unified Member Portal gives members a consolidated view of their employment records linked to their UAN.

It allows users to check:

• Previous employers linked to the UAN

• Member IDs associated with different jobs

• Date of joining and date of exit

• EPF service history

• Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) service details

This enables members to verify whether their entire employment record has been captured correctly before applying for PF transfer, withdrawal or pension benefits.

For employees nearing retirement, maintaining a complete service history is particularly important because pension eligibility and other benefits depend on accurate employment records.

How to check your service history

Members can access the feature by logging into the EPFO Unified Member Portal using their UAN and password.

Once logged in:

• Open the member dashboard.

• Go to the Service History section.

• Review all employment records displayed.

• Check whether every employer and Member ID appears correctly.

• Verify joining and exit dates for each organisation.

If all records are visible, members can proceed with transfers or claims with greater confidence.

What if an old PF account is missing?

If a previous employer or Member ID does not appear in the Service History section, employees should first verify whether the period of employment has been recorded correctly.

If they still remember the old Member ID, they should contact their former employer to verify the EPF records and ensure they were correctly submitted to EPFO.

Employees who do not remember their earlier UAN can also approach their previous employer. Employers can retrieve the earlier UAN or Member ID through the EPFO employer portal, after which the account can be linked or transferred to the current UAN, subject to EPFO's procedures.

It is also advisable to ensure that Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details and other KYC information are correctly updated under the present UAN, as mismatched personal details often delay the linking process.

Why this matters for EPF members

Many employees switch jobs multiple times during their careers. If earlier PF accounts remain unlinked, they may face delays while transferring balances, withdrawing funds or establishing continuous service for pension purposes.

The new Service History feature makes it easier to identify missing employment records at an early stage instead of discovering the problem while filing a claim.

For employees who entered the workforce before UAN became mandatory, reviewing the Service History section can help ensure that all previous PF accounts are properly reflected under one UAN. This can simplify future EPF transactions and reduce the chances of delays arising from incomplete employment records.

The latest feature also reflects EPFO's broader effort to modernise its digital infrastructure by moving member records to a centralised database. Over time, the upgrade is expected to improve the accuracy of employment records, speed up online services and make PF account management easier for millions of subscribers.