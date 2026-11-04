EPFO WhatsApp number: How to check PF balance and download passbook

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a WhatsApp service that allows salaried employees to check their provident fund (PF) balance, view their last five account transactions and download their passbook without visiting its member portal. The facility is expected to make routine account-related services easier to access.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the facility on Sunday during the organisation’s 74th foundation day celebrations. Members can access the services by sending a message to EPFO’s official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800.

The initiative is part of EPFO’s efforts to make its services more accessible through digital platforms that employees already use regularly. Besides account-related services, the WhatsApp facility also provides assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

What services can EPFO members access through WhatsApp?

The new facility offers four main services to EPF subscribers.

Check PF balance: Members can view the available balance in their provident fund account without logging into the EPFO member portal.

View last five transactions: Employees can check their five most recent account entries, helping them track contributions and withdrawals.

Download EPF passbook: Members can access their passbook to review contributions made by themselves and their employers.

PMVBRY assistance: The chatbot provides personalised guidance and assistance related to the employment-linked incentive scheme.

The last five transactions facility could be particularly useful for employees who want to check whether their employer has deposited the monthly PF contribution. However, members looking for a detailed account history may still need to access their complete passbook.

EPFO WhatsApp number: How to check PF balance

Members need to use EPFO’s official WhatsApp number, +91 8796441800, to access the services. It is advisable to use the mobile number registered with their Universal Account Number (UAN) to complete the verification process.

Here is how to get started.

Save the official number: Add +91 8796441800 to your phone contacts under a name such as EPFO WhatsApp Services. Alternatively, search for the number directly on WhatsApp.

Send a message: Open the WhatsApp conversation and send 'Hi' to initiate the chatbot.

Select your language: The chatbot will prompt you to choose your preferred language. Select the option you are comfortable with.

Choose a service: A menu will appear with options such as checking PF balance, viewing the last five transactions and downloading the passbook.

Complete verification: Follow the chatbot's instructions to verify your identity. An OTP may be sent to your registered mobile number.

Access your account: After successful verification, follow the instructions to view the requested information. Select the relevant PF account if prompted.

How to view the last five PF transactions

The facility can help employees monitor whether their monthly provident fund contributions are being credited to their accounts.

To check the latest entries, open the official EPFO WhatsApp conversation and send 'Hi'. Select your preferred language and choose the 'Last 5 Transactions' option from the menu. Complete the OTP verification process, if prompted, and follow the chatbot's instructions to view the entries.

This can help employees identify delays in the crediting of their contributions and follow up with their employers where necessary.

How to download your EPF passbook through WhatsApp

An EPF passbook records the contributions deposited into an employee's provident fund account by both the employee and the employer. It also helps members track withdrawals and the accumulated balance.

To access it through WhatsApp:

Open the EPFO WhatsApp chat and send 'Hi'.

Select your preferred language.

Choose the 'Download Passbook' option.

Complete the identity verification process as instructed.

Select the relevant PF account, if prompted.

Follow the chatbot's instructions to access and download the passbook.

What if the EPFO WhatsApp service is not working?

As the facility has only recently been introduced, members may encounter technical difficulties while accessing the chatbot or receiving OTPs.

If the service does not work, check whether the WhatsApp number being used is linked to the mobile number registered with your UAN. If an OTP does not arrive, wait for some time before requesting verification again. Members can also restart the conversation or try accessing the service later if the chatbot stops responding.

Security remains important. Members should use only EPFO's official WhatsApp number and should never share their UAN password, banking credentials, ATM PIN or OTP with anyone claiming to represent the organisation. The OTP should be entered only within the official verification process.

The WhatsApp facility makes basic PF account information more accessible, but employees should continue checking their complete passbooks periodically to monitor contributions and identify discrepancies.