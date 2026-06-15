Equity savings funds: A sound option for stability-seeking investors

How they work Equity savings funds typically invest in equity, arbitrage and debt. “They must maintain a minimum gross equity exposure of 65 per cent. Their net equity exposure, after hedging, must remain in the 15–40 per cent range,” says Nilesh D Naik, head of mutual funds, Share.Market by PhonePe. The arbitrage portion helps reduce risk by lowering the net equity exposure.

Lower drawdowns, tax edge Equity savings funds usually suffer much lower drawdowns than pure equity funds. “The drawdown depends on the net equity exposure of individual funds,” says Naik.

Anand K Rathi, co-founder, MIRA Money, points out that the equity portion adds to returns when markets perform well.

The tax treatment of equity savings funds improves their appeal, especially for investors in higher income-tax brackets. Since these funds invest at least 65 per cent in equities, they are treated as equity-oriented funds for tax purposes. “Long-term capital gains (LTCG) apply when investors hold them for more than one year. LTCG is taxed at 12.5 per cent. Short-term capital gains (STCG) apply when investors hold them for up to one year. STCG is taxed at 20 per cent,” says Vishal Dhawan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. Investors can also use the annual tax-free LTCG limit of ₹1.25 lakh applicable to equity-oriented funds.

Do not expect full equity upside These funds do not offer the full upside of equities. “That is because their open equity exposure remains limited,” says Naik.

“They can also deliver low or even negative returns when equity markets perform poorly,” adds Rathi.

Investors should not view them as substitutes for fixed deposits (FDs). They do not offer either capital protection or the predictable returns that FDs do. Even their limited equity exposure can cause volatility.

Who should consider them Investors with a conservative-to-moderate risk profile, who want stability in the portfolio but can accept some volatility, can consider these funds.

They also suit investors who want returns better than FDs. “Those targeting around 8–9 per cent pre-tax returns can consider this category,” says Rathi.

Investors should ideally have a minimum three-year investment horizon. “Those building a medium-term corpus, or planning a down payment for a home or car in about three years, can consider these funds,” says Rathi.

Who should stay away Highly conservative investors should avoid equity savings funds. “Investors with a fixed-income mindset, who expect a definite 6–7 per cent return, may be disappointed,” says Rathi. Senior citizens who cannot tolerate variation in returns should also stay away.

Investors with a very short investment horizon of, say, one year, should also avoid this category. Those focused on long-term wealth creation, who have a five- to 10-year horizon, can earn better returns in other products.

Should you enter now? Over the past couple of years, the equity portion has not generated meaningful returns. “This has dragged down the returns earned by the fixed-income and arbitrage portions,” says Rathi.

Investors with a minimum three-year horizon can consider entering now. “Equity-market performance may improve, and the equity portion may act as a return booster over the next two to three years,” says Rathi.

How to select a fund Investors should not select a fund only on the basis of one-year trailing returns. “They should use rolling returns to assess performance consistency across different periods,” says Dhawan.

While selecting, investors should compare the fund’s performance with its benchmark and category average. “They should also check risk-adjusted return metrics such as the Sharpe ratio,” says Dhawan.

Check the equity portfolio Investors should check the actual percentage allocation to equity. “Higher equity exposure can boost returns when equity performs well, but it can hurt returns when it performs poorly,” says Dhawan.

Also check its market-cap allocation. A higher mid- and small-cap exposure may require a longer horizon as the downside risk increases.

Investors should also check the equity portfolio’s sectoral holdings. “A fund that is overweight in a sector relative to its benchmark may outperform if that sector does well and underperform if it does poorly,” says Dhawan.

Check the debt portfolio Many investors in these funds may not want high credit risk. “Check the credit quality of the debt portfolio and prefer funds that hold high-quality instruments,” says Dhawan.

Many may also not be willing to take high duration risk. Hence, the modified duration of the portfolio also needs to be checked. “Credit quality and modified duration should be reviewed over a period of time,” says Dhawan.

Cost, turnover and size Investors should compare the expense ratio to check whether similar returns are available from other funds at a lower cost.

Portfolio turnover should also be checked as it impacts the cost of the fund.

Larger fund size may be acceptable. “They may offer better expense-ratio efficiency and receive greater attention from the fund house,” says Dhawan.

Investors should check the fund’s concentration in individual stocks or sectors. “High concentration can increase returns if the selected stocks do well. It can also lead to sharper underperformance if those stocks do badly,” says Dhawan.

What existing investors should do Existing investors should first revisit why they entered the category. “Poor one-year returns alone should not require a strategy change if the investment was meant for goals two to three years away,” says Dhawan.

Investors should continue if credit quality remains acceptable, the modified duration of the bond portfolio matches their expectations, and the market-cap exposure is in sync with their preference.

Those who need money very soon may be better placed in pure liquid funds or arbitrage funds.

Investors should not stop systematic investment plans (SIPs) merely because the fund has underperformed, but only if their financial goal has changed or they require the money immediately.

What new investors should know New investors should recognise that these funds contain some unhedged equity exposure. “Investors should be comfortable with some volatility,” says Dhawan.

Allocation depends on the investor’s risk tolerance and financial goals. Most investors may consider a 10 to 20 per cent allocation in their portfolio. They must have at least a three-year horizon to control the risk that arises from the unhedged equity component.