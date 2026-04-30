ETF inflows hit record ₹1.8 lakh cr-More than half goes to gold and silver

If you’ve been investing in mutual funds or stocks, there’s a good chance you’ve missed one of the biggest shifts happening in India’s wealth landscape: ETFs are exploding in popularity—and not just for equities anymore.

A new study by Zerodha Fund House shows that Indian Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw record net inflows of over ₹1.8 lakh crore in FY26, more than double any previous year on record.

Factsheet commodity ETFs (Gold and Silver combined) attracted more net flows than equity ETFs, with over half of all ETF inflows during the year going into these two categories. " This is the highest figure for any single financial year on record, and more than double the previous best of ₹83,390 crore in FY22. In fact, commodity ETFs (Gold and Silver combined) attracted more net flows than equity ETFs, with over half of all ETF inflows during the year going into these two categories," said the study.

The big number—and why it matters

According to the data:

₹1,81,125 crore flowed into ETFs in FY26

Previous highs were:

₹83,390 crore (FY22)

₹83,079 crore (FY25)

That means ETF inflows more than doubled in just one year.

For five years before that, inflows stayed between ₹46,000–₹83,000 crore. FY26 completely broke that pattern

The surprise: Indians are choosing gold over equities

The most important shift isn’t just how much money came in—but where it went. ETF Net Inflows More Than Double Any Prior Year FY26 surpassed the upper bound of that range by more than 2 times.

ETF inflows in FY26:

Gold ETFs: ₹68,868 crore (38%)

Silver ETFs: ₹30,412 crore (16.8%)

Equity ETFs: ₹77,780 crore (42.9%)

Debt ETFs: ₹4,066 crore (2.2%)

Gold + Silver together = ₹99,280 crore (55% of total inflows)

That means:

More money went into commodities than equities—a major shift from previous years.

What’s driving this behaviour

This isn’t random—it reflects how investors are reacting to the market.

1. Global uncertainty = safe-haven demand

January 2026 alone saw ₹39,000 crore inflows, largely driven by gold and silver during volatile market conditions

2. Tax advantage over physical gold

ETFs: 12.5% LTCG after 12 months

Physical gold: 24 months holding requirement

Investors are choosing ETFs as a smarter, more tax-efficient gold exposure

Commodity ETFs Attracted More Flows Than Equity ETFs

Gold and Silver ETFs together drew ₹99,280 crore in net inflows - 55% of the FY26 total.

Equity ETFs received more than ₹77,000 crore, or 43%.

As recently as FY24, commodity ETFs accounted for less than 17% of total ETF flows.

"For years, ETFs in India were largely an equity story. The fact that Gold and Silver ETFs together attracted more inflows than equity ETFs suggests that investors are beginning to use the ETF structure to build more diversified portfolios, which is heartening to see." said Vishal Jain, CEO, Zerodha Fund.

Gold ETFs: FY26 Inflows More Than Double the Previous 5-Year Combined Gold ETFs are seeing explosive growth

Gold ETF net inflows of more than ₹68,000 crore in FY26 exceeded the combined inflows across FY21–FY25, which totaled around ₹30,200 crore.

Gold ETF AUM grew from about ₹59,000 crore (March 2025) to more than ₹1.71L Cr (March 2026) - a 191% increase. This includes both the impact of rising gold prices and new investor inflows. O

ne of the factors that may have contributed to investor preference for the ETF route over physical gold is tax efficiency: Gold and Silver ETFs qualify for LTCG at 12.5% after 12 months, compared to 24 months for the physical metal.

Silver ETFs: More than ₹30,000 Cr in Net Inflows

Silver ETFs, launched in 2022, received more than ₹30,000 crore in net inflows in FY26, More than the category's entire AUM at the start of the year (₹15,339 crore in March 2025). Silver prices also rose significantly over the period, which may have attracted investor attention to the category.

Avg. Daily ETF Turnover - Up By 18x Signal Growing Liquidity

Average daily ETF turnover rose from ₹237 crore in FY21 to more than ₹4,200 crore in April 2025-Feb 2026 - a 18-fold increase in about five years and the commodity ETF daily turnover (₹2,700 crore average) exceeded equity ETF daily turnover (₹745 crore) in the same period. The surge in commodity ETF turnover is largely a reflection of the sharp rise in gold and silver prices over the period; it also reflects the deepening of the ETF market.

India’s ETF boom isn’t just a numbers story—it’s a mindset shift.

With:

₹1.8 lakh crore inflows

Gold and silver overtaking equities

Liquidity up 18x

investors are clearly:

Seeking safety, diversification, and efficiency

For you, the takeaway is simple: ETFs are no longer just an alternative—they’re becoming a core part of how Indians build wealth.