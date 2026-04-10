Fake trading apps, shell firms: ₹800 cr investment scam busted by UP cops

If you’ve ever received a WhatsApp message promising “guaranteed returns” in IPOs, crypto or forex trading, this story should worry you.The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has busted two major fraud rackets that together duped investors of hundreds of crores—using exactly the kind of tactics many retail investors encounter daily.

And the alarming part? These scams were designed to look completely legitimate.

In one of the cases, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested Rupesh Bhardwaj, 26, a resident of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, from Gurugram on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

He was charged duping investors with promises of high returns in the share market and IPOs, following a complaint from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Rupesh Bhardwaj, allegedly posed as a stock market expert.

He:

Promised high returns in shares and IPOs

Used a firm called X Traders Enterprises

Showed fake share certificates and documents

But here’s the key detail most investors miss:

The firm was not registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India. That’s often the first red flag.

He shut down his Ghaziabad office and went into hiding in Gurugram as complaints mounted, the officials said.

During his arrest, the police seized forged Aadhaar cards, four mobile phones, a PAN card, bank passbooks, and bank statements.

Investigations revealed that around 14 cyber fraud complaints had been registered against him across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Puducherry.

The bigger crypto-forex scam: ₹700–800 crore network

The second case is even more worrying in scale.

The alleged mastermind, Jatindra Ram, ran a nationwide network through a company called Sea Prime Capital.

Here’s how the scam pulled people in:

Promised high returns in cryptocurrency and USDT

Used social media ads, seminars and agents

Built a network of 3,500+ agents

Created over 30,000 user accounts

Total funds involved: ₹700–800 crore

Jatindra Ram was nabbed on Wednesday evening from a restaurant on Delhi Road in Saharanpur in connection with a case registered at Masuri Police Station in Ghaziabad.

Officials said Jatindra Ram lured investors into an online trading company named 'Sea Prime Capital' by promising high returns in cryptocurrency and USDT, using advertisements, social media campaigns and seminars to attract investors.

During interrogation, Jatindra Ram revealed that he and his associates - Mohit Rana, Gaurav Singh, Geeta Hazarika - operated a well-organised network with over 3,500 agents across the country, creating more than 30,000 user IDs, and managing funds totaling Rs 700-800 crore.

The STF said the gang used a trading application called MT-5, which is not authorised in India, to create fake user accounts and display inflated profits to mislead investors.

Some victims were given initial returns to build trust and encourage further investments.

The collected funds were allegedly converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to accounts in Dubai and Mauritius, where the money was used to buy assets.

The accused created shell companies in India to launder the proceeds and present them as legitimate income.

Jatindra Ram was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 2000.

Why victims believed it

The scam didn’t look like a scam.

Victims were shown:

Fake profits on a trading app (MT-5)

Rising account balances

Initial payouts to build trust

This is a classic tactic:

Give small returns first → build confidence → push for bigger investments

By the time investors realised the truth, the money had already been moved.

Where the money went

According to investigators:

Funds were converted into cryptocurrency

Transferred to accounts in Dubai and Mauritius

Used to purchase assets abroad

Routed through shell companies to appear legitimate

This makes recovery extremely difficult.

Why this matters to you

These cases are not rare exceptions—they reflect a growing pattern.

Today’s scams are:

More organised

More digital

More convincing

And they specifically target:

Retail investors looking for higher returns

The red flags you should never ignore

If you’re investing, watch out for these warning signs:

“Guaranteed returns” in stock market or crypto

Unregistered firms or advisors

Apps showing unusually high profits

Pressure to invest quickly

Initial small payouts to build trust

If it sounds too good to be true—it usually is.

With inputs from PTI