Faridabad's luxury shift: Omaxe sells 173 premium homes for ₹800 crore

Omaxe Ltd has sold 173 luxury residential units in Faridabad, Haryana, for around ₹800 crore, reflecting continued demand for premium housing in the National Capital Region.

The Delhi-based listed real estate developer also sold 120 commercial shop-cum-office (SCO) units for about ₹160 crore in the same city, the company said in a statement.

The sales were recorded in two newly launched projects — ‘Omaxe Residences’ and ‘The Grand Europe’ — both located within the company’s integrated mixed-use township World Street by Omaxe.

The average cost of individual residential units in the projects is in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore, while the European-style high street commercial spaces will cater to the needs of the high-net-worth individuals and investors in the area.

According to the company, all the residential and commercial units launched under the two projects have already been sold. The 173 residential units generated around ₹800 crore in sales, while the 120 SCO units brought in ₹160 crore, taking the total sales value of the launches to nearly ₹960 crore.

The projects are part of the larger World Street development and are expected to be completed by 2030, the company said.

Omaxe is investing a combined over Rs 1,060 crore into the Faridabad real estate ecosystem. According to CA certificates submitted to the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), the estimated project cost for Omaxe Residences stands at Rs 927.20 crore, while The Grand Europe project is valued at Rs 133.78 crore.

According to HRERA filings:

The Grand Europe (HRERA-PKL-FBD-849-2026) is scheduled for completion by August 2030.

Omaxe Residences (HRERA-PKL-FBD-848-2026) is expected to be completed by December 2030.

Commenting on the demand, Mohit Goel said Faridabad has a significant base of affluent residents but has historically lacked a premium residential and commercial ecosystem comparable to global standards.

“Faridabad has a high concentration of successful individuals but has long lacked an ultra-luxury residential and commercial ecosystem that mirrors global standards,” Goel said, adding that the company aims to bridge this gap through integrated developments.

Currently, 27 acres of the development are operational, housing over 250 premium brands, state-of-the-art SCOs, expansive malls, and modern office spaces. Designed with open-air boulevards, wide roads, and global aesthetics, World Street attracts more than 1 lakh visitors every weekend, making it one of the most vibrant destinations in the region.

Omaxe is among the established developers operating across northern and central India. The company has delivered over 140.17 million square feet of real estate across 31 cities in eight states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, besides the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The strong response to the new launches highlights ongoing demand for premium residential and mixed-use developments in emerging NCR markets such as Faridabad.