If you hold shares in a foreign company, a US brokerage account, or an overseas bank account and have received an email or SMS from the Income Tax Department in recent weeks, you are not alone — and you are not necessarily in trouble.

The message points to the Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers – Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), 2026, a one-time window for residents to come forward about foreign assets or income left out of their returns. The Black Money Act, 2015, is the law that deals with undisclosed foreign income and assets, and it carries a heavy penalty and possible prosecution.

The scheme offers a fixed, lower cost for such lapses, with immunity under that Act. It closes on December 31, which leaves about six weeks. Tax commentary describes the email as a general advisory, not a notice, but the department has used such nudges before. In November 2024, a similar campaign built on foreign data the department receives from other countries led 24,678 taxpayers to revise their returns and disclose ₹29,208 crore of foreign assets, according to Parag Jain, tax head at 1 Finance.

For anyone who did slip up, Harshal Bhuta, co-founder and country co-head for international tax and FEMA at Ascentium India, says the scheme is a chance to put old reporting lapses behind you, because “nobody wants the trouble of black money law”. Whether it applies to you depends on one question.

Who should file?

Has every foreign asset appeared in Schedule FA, the part of the income-tax return where residents list overseas holdings, in every year it was required? If yes, there is nothing to declare and the email can be set aside. If not, the scheme is meant for you, and the category you fall in sets the price.

Assets left out of Schedule FA, with the money behind them already taxed in India: for example, shares given by an employer and taxed through payroll, or a foreign account funded from salary taxed in India. This is Category 2. You pay a flat ₹1 lakh for the whole declaration, however many assets it covers, so long as they total ₹5 crore or less.

Assets or income left out where the source of the money cannot be explained, or foreign income that was never taxed in India: for example, earnings kept in a foreign account, or dividends and interest never reported. This is Category 1. You pay 60 per cent of the value, so long as the total is ₹1 crore or less.

Holdings above these ceilings: Taxpayers cannot use the scheme: above ₹1 crore for Category 1, or ₹5 crore for Category 2.

Many of those who defaulted are genuine taxpayers, Bhuta says, acting from “lack of knowledge about the law”. A common thought, he says, is “I have paid tax abroad, why should I pay here”. Jain lists three groups: employees of multinationals with RSUs or ESOPs in a foreign parent, returning NRIs who kept bank accounts, pensions or property abroad, and investors in US stocks through the Liberalised Remittance Scheme who assumed the bank paperwork ended their duties. Bhuta says young filers who used online filing platforms. Among those who called his firm, he says, most had not chosen the platform’s package, and many did not know they had to report foreign assets at all.

His advice for stock-award holders is direct. If the holding is sizeable, he says, file under the scheme, because the flat ₹1 lakh is a one-time payment that covers all the years of non-disclosure. Many employees understand the perquisite tax at vesting, he says, but do not know what to disclose after that, such as dividends.

The Black Money Act does not penalise every small holding. Since an amendment effective October 1, 2024, it spares foreign movable assets, such as shares and bank balances, with an aggregate value “not exceeding twenty lakh rupees” from the ₹10 lakh penalty and from prosecution, provided no foreign income went undisclosed. The relief does not cover income and does not stop a notice or an assessment.

What waiting can cost

Let's take two scenarios from Jain’s note.

Neelam, a freelance designer in Indore, billed a UK client between 2019 and 2023 and left ₹50 lakh of fees in a UK bank account, never reporting it. That is income never taxed in India, so it falls in Category 1: she pays ₹30 lakh under FAST-DS, against ₹60 lakh and possible prosecution if the department finds it first.

Sandy, an engineer in Bangalore, has held restricted stock units (RSUs) from his US employer since 2019. Perquisite tax was deducted every year, but the shares never appeared in Schedule FA. Worth ₹1.4 crore on March 31, 2026, they fall in Category 2: a flat ₹1 lakh covers all six unreported years, against a ₹10 lakh penalty for each year, ₹60 lakh in all. Any dividends he left out of his returns would fall in Category 1 at 60 per cent.

How it compares with the Black Money Act

Declaring under the scheme costs about half of what the department would charge if it found the asset first. It also removes the ₹10 lakh annual penalty and the risk of prosecution. Once the declaration is accepted, the department’s order grants “immunity from the levy of any further tax or penalty, and from prosecution” under the Black Money Act for the asset declared. There is no such cut-off outside the scheme. The Act values an asset in the year it comes to an officer’s notice, however long ago it was bought, so old omissions do not expire.

Jain expects detection to be quick, because the e-filing portal can show foreign account data against a taxpayer’s PAN. Jain warns that holdings not cleared by December 31 face the Black Money Act’s full penalty: 120 per cent of value in all and, in wilful cases, jail terms of six months to seven years. Bhuta says that foreign data does not match a return, the department sends summons asking the taxpayer to explain.

What to know before you file

Proving the source of old holdings: Records are the practical hurdle. Proving the source of a ten-year-old holding means digging out old statements. Where they cannot be found, as often happens with 401(k) retirement accounts, Bhuta advises filing on a “best effort” basis, which he says has precedent in the 2015 disclosure scheme.

Payment deadlines: The December 31 deadline is for filing the declaration online. Payment comes later: the department issues its order within a month, and you pay by the end of the second month after the month of that order. If the order comes in December, for instance, payment is due by February 28, 2027. You can get up to two more months, but each extra month adds 1 per cent simple interest. Miss that outer limit, or get any material detail wrong, and the declaration is void.

What the immunity does not cover: The immunity is narrow. It covers only the Black Money Act and only the asset declared, so Foreign Exchange Management Act breaches, which Jain says can draw penalties of up to three times the amount involved, remain open. Proceeds of crime under money-laundering proceedings and years with a completed Black Money Act assessment are excluded.

With the window closing on December 31, the practical step is to check each year’s return against the foreign assets held in that year, and work out which category any gap falls in. Once the window shuts, the same omission is dealt with under the Black Money Act, which has no limitation period.