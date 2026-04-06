FASTag or pay more: No cash tolls, UPI costs 25% extra, ID waivers end

Cash payments at highway toll plazas will stop from April 10, with the government mandating fully digital toll collection across national highways and expressways, a shift that will directly affect daily commuting costs and payment habits for motorists.

No cash at toll plazas from April 10

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), through a Gazette notification, has amended toll collection rules to disallow cash payments entirely. From April 10 onwards, all toll transactions must be made digitally, primarily through FASTag or other electronic modes.

This marks a significant tightening of India’s tolling system, which has already moved largely towards FASTag-based payments in recent years. The latest move aims to eliminate delays caused by cash handling and reduce congestion at toll plazas, a long-standing issue for highway users.

What this means for your daily commute

For private vehicle owners and frequent highway users, the rule change has clear financial and practical implications:

FASTag becomes mandatory: Vehicles without a valid FASTag will no longer be able to pay in cash.

Higher cost without FASTag: If a vehicle does not have a FASTag, toll can still be paid via UPI — but at 1.25 times the standard toll fee.

Penalty for non-payment: If the user refuses or fails to pay digitally, authorities can deny entry or remove the vehicle. An e-notice may also be issued, and non-payment within three days can lead to double the toll charge.

In effect, the system introduces a financial disincentive for non-digital payments, nudging all users towards FASTag adoption.

End of informal toll exemptions

The notification also addresses a common friction point at toll plazas: Misuse of exemption privileges.

Earlier, individuals from certain government departments or services often displayed identity cards to claim toll exemptions, even during personal travel. The new rules clarify that:

Toll exemptions are linked to official vehicles or authorised usage, not individuals.

Users eligible for exemption must now obtain Exempted FASTags through proper channels.

Alternatively, they can opt for a FASTag annual pass.

This is expected to reduce disputes and delays at toll booths caused by on-the-spot verification of ID cards.

Annual FASTag pass: Who should consider it?

The government has also highlighted the FASTag annual pass as an option for frequent travellers.

Cost: Rs 3,075 per year

Coverage: Up to 200 toll crossings for private cars

For users who regularly commute across toll plazas, such as inter-city travellers or those living in suburbs, this could offer cost predictability and convenience. However, occasional users may find regular pay-per-use more economical.

Bigger push towards seamless tolling

The move is part of a broader shift towards barrier-free tolling systems. The government is working towards multi-lane free-flow tolling, where vehicles can pass without stopping, and charges are deducted automatically.

By eliminating cash and standardising digital payments, authorities aim to prepare the system for this next phase.

What should vehicle owners do now?

With the deadline approaching, vehicle owners should take immediate steps: