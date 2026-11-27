Instant personal loan disbursals facilitated through Paisabazaar rose 32% year-on-year during the festive season, with Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh together accounting for more than a third of the platform’s total disbursals, according to the company’s latest data.

The increase points to continued demand for quick, digitally processed credit during a period when household spending typically rises. But the data also reveals a notable shift in the age profile of borrowers: consumers aged 46-55 are increasingly turning to instant personal loans.

Paisabazaar said disbursals in this age group grew 70% year-on-year during August, September and October 2026. Their share of total disbursals on the platform increased from 13% in the corresponding period of 2025 to 19% in 2026.

Borrowers aged 36-45 remained the largest segment, accounting for 40% of disbursals. Those aged 25-35 made up 36% of disbursals, with the segment recording 20% year-on-year growth.

The findings suggest that digital personal loans are not being used only by younger consumers. Established earners in their late forties and early fifties are also making greater use of such borrowing channels.

Gujarat records fastest growth among top states

Maharashtra remained the largest state in terms of instant personal loan disbursals through Paisabazaar in 2026, followed by Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra recorded a 31% year-on-year increase in disbursals, while Gujarat saw growth of 57% and Uttar Pradesh 40%.

The top 10 states were Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana.

The analysis compared personal loan disbursal data for August-October 2025 and August-October 2026 across more than 800 towns and cities in India.

Santosh Agarwal, chief executive officer of Paisabazaar, said the growth reflected the increasing convenience with which consumers could access credit through digital platforms.

The platform brings multiple lenders together and allows eligible borrowers to complete digital onboarding, compare available offers and proceed with an application.

Personal loan growth remains strong across the banking system

The platform-level increase comes against a backdrop of expanding personal credit in India.

According to the National Stock Exchange’s November 2026 *Market Pulse*, based on RBI data, bank personal loans grew 17.3% year-on-year in September 2026, compared with 11.5% a year earlier. The data covers the wider banking system and is not directly comparable with Paisabazaar’s festive-period disbursal figures.

The RBI’s August 2026 data showed personal loan outstanding at ₹72.9 lakh crore, with year-on-year growth of 16.9%. The expansion was supported by housing, vehicle loans and loans against gold jewellery, among other segments.

The shift towards younger borrowers is also visible in data from another digital lending platform. BharatLoan’s Data Report 2026 found that borrowers aged 25-30 accounted for 22.1% of its loan cases, up from 18% in 2025, while their share of loan value rose from 13% to 17.7%. The wider 25-35 age group made up 47.9% of BharatLoan’s loan cases, compared with 46.1% a year earlier. The report also found that women’s share of loan cases increased from 11.2% to 14.4%.

A caution on instant and unsecured credit

While digital platforms can make borrowing faster and easier, personal loans are generally unsecured and can carry relatively high interest rates compared with secured loans.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report, published in 2026, noted that personal loans dominate consumption-related unsecured retail lending. The report also highlighted the growing role of fintech firms in small-ticket personal loans below ₹50,000.

Fintech firms accounted for 56.8% of this small-ticket segment by March 2026, with credit in the segment growing 41.6%. The RBI also flagged a 6.4% delinquency rate in the segment, indicating potential asset-quality risks.

Consumers should compare the annual percentage rate, processing fee, total repayment amount, late-payment charges and prepayment terms before accepting an offer. A quick loan may help meet a genuine short-term need, but borrowing to fund discretionary festive spending can leave households with repayments long after the occasion has passed.