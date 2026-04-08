Fewer students abroad? Indian families spend $3.7 bn on overseas education

India’s student migration story is entering a new phase—one where rising costs, tighter visa rules and new domestic options are reshaping how families invest in global education.

According to the Henley Education Report 2026, Indian students and families spent $3.71 billion on international education in 2025, marking a 31% jump from $2.83 billion in 2018.Yet new restrictions on student movement, alongside the rapid growth of international branch campuses (IBCs) in India, may well reshape how families access global education.

Number of Indian Students Abroad by Top 4 Countries (2018–2024) Analysis by Dr. Rahul Choudaha For many Indian students and their families, studying abroad has long been viewed as an investment in a better future. The number of Indian students overseas increased from nearly 518,000 in 2018 to a peak of 893,000 in 2023, according to data from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. However, this peak was partly driven by pent-up demand following the pandemic. As that demand began to subside in 2024, the number of Indian students studying abroad fell by 15% — or nearly 134,000 students — to 760,000.

"With rapid changes to immigration and visa policies in the USA, followed by Canada in 2025 — two of the most popular destinations — the number of Indian students studying abroad is likely to decrease further in the near term," said Dr. Rahul Choudaha, Chief Operating Officer and Professor at the University of Aberdeen, Mumbai.

One notable feature of Indian students’ study abroad choices is their concentration in the ‘big four’ English-speaking countries — Australia, Canada, the UK, and the USA.

In 2024, two out of three Indian students studying overseas, or around 509,000, were enrolled at tertiary institutions in one of these four countries. Another characteristic is concentration by level and field of study.

For example, approximately three in four (77%) Indian students pursue master’s degrees in STEM fields, according to US Department of Homeland Security data.

Overall, these study abroad enrollment patterns, coupled with headwinds in key destination countries, suggest that there is unmet demand among Indian students and their families are willing to invest in global learning.

New trend: global degrees at home

One of the biggest changes highlighted in the report is the rise of international branch campuses (IBCs) in India.

Enabled by reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, top global universities are now entering India.

At least 18 foreign universities are set to launch programmes from August 2026

Most are from the UK and Australia

These campuses offer a middle-ground option:

Up to 50% lower cost than studying abroad

But higher than domestic private universities

A hybrid model of education is emerging



This is leading to a new pattern in student mobility:

Start studies in India at an international campus

Move abroad later for higher education

This “split pathway” helps families:

Reduce upfront costs

Manage visa risks

Still access global degrees

"At a time when student mobility options are tightening and uncertainty about recovering educational investment is rising, the aspirations of students and parents for alternatives are converging with the arrival of foreign universities in India under a new regulatory framework.

Catalyzed by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and related regulations, global universities ranked in the top 500 globally are now permitted to establish IBCs in India," said Choudaha.

To put this in perspective, only four Indian institutions appear in the top 500 of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, and nine in the QS World University Rankings 2026 top 500.

Currently, at least 18 foreign universities are preparing to launch academic programs in India beginning in August 2026, the majority from Australia and the UK.

Given Indian students’ strong preference for the ‘big four’ English-speaking destinations and the unmet demand for global learning, it is likely that a segment of Indian students will enroll at these IBCs.

"From the perspective of foreign universities, the change in Indian policy offers an opportunity to engage with students who are facing increasing barriers owing to tightening visa and immigration policies. For the Indian government, the entry of foreign universities represents a new pathway for internationalizing the domestic higher education system, building capacity, enhancing quality, retaining talent, and conserving foreign exchange," said Choudaha.

The total cost of studying at an IBC can be up to half that of studying abroad, largely owing to lower tuition fees and savings on living expenses. At the same time, international campuses are typically two to three times as expensive as domestic private universities, placing them within a middle price range for families seeking internationally oriented programs.

For female students, IBCs may broaden access. For instance, only about one-third of Indian students in the USA are female, often due to parental concerns about safety and cultural differences. International campuses within India may provide an alternative pathway for some of these students.

"In the short term, master’s students who are unable to go overseas, or who prefer to avoid uncertainty around post-study job prospects may earn global degrees at IBCs.

International campuses do not replicate or replace the immersive experience associated with studying abroad. Instead, they offer something unique to a growing segment of students who want to pursue global degrees at home. The arrival of international campuses — at a time when Indian student mobility is facing constraints — opens a new set of choices for students seeking global learning. Over time, these developments may reshape how families balance international education aspirations with evolving mobility pathways," noted the Education report by Henley & Partners.