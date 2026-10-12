FII ownership hits 17-year low of 15.1% but holdings rise 3.6x to $783 bn

Foreign institutional investors’ holdings in Indian equities have grown 3.6 times since 2012 to around $783 billion, even as their share of the market has fallen to a 17-year low of 15.1%, according to an analysis by OmniScience Capital.

The divergence highlights how the growing participation of domestic investors has reshaped India’s equity ownership landscape. A falling share of foreign ownership does not necessarily mean foreign investors have withdrawn from the market in absolute terms, the investment firm said.

Data cited by OmniScience Capital show that foreign institutional investor (FII) holdings stood at $217.3 billion in 2012, when their ownership share was around 15-16%. Holdings rose to approximately $300 billion in 2015 and $550 billion in 2020, before reaching a peak of around $930 billion in September 2024. They currently stand at about $783 billion.

The latest figure represents a decline of roughly $147 billion, or nearly 16%, from the September 2024 peak. However, compared with 2012, the value of holdings has increased by about $566 billion.

“The ownership share had already declined even as FII holdings rose, falling from around 30% in 2015 and 20% in 2020 to around 17% by 2024. This reflected domestic investors increasing market participation faster than FIIs,” said Vikas Gupta, chief executive officer and chief investment strategist at OmniScience Capital.

Domestic investors gain ground

The decline in foreign ownership share reflects the faster growth of domestic participation, including retail investors, rather than simply a reduction in foreign holdings, the firm said.

OmniScience Capital attributed this shift partly to the financialisation of Indian household wealth, with households allocating more money to financial assets, including equities, instead of concentrating investments in real estate.

The firm said domestic equity participation in India remains below developed-market levels, suggesting there could be room for further growth in domestic flows. If these investments expand faster than foreign holdings, the FII ownership share could continue to decline even if the absolute value of foreign investments rises.

The distinction matters because ownership share and the value of holdings measure different things. The former captures foreign investors’ proportion of the market, while the latter reflects the dollar value of their investments. The two can move in opposite directions when the overall market expands or domestic investors increase their participation.

$50 billion outflow since 2024 in perspective

The recent decline in FII holdings has coincided with substantial foreign selling. OmniScience Capital estimates that FII outflows since 2024 have totalled around $50 billion.

“The $50 billion FII outflow since 2024 also needs context. It compares with approximately $40 billion of inflows between 2017 and 2024, when the FII asset base was smaller. Currency depreciation has also contributed to the decline in the dollar value of holdings,” said Ashwini Shami, President and Chief Portfolio Manager, OmniScience Capital.

However, the firm compared this with approximately $40 billion of FII inflows between 2017 and 2024, when the foreign investor asset base was smaller. It also noted that currency depreciation had contributed to the decline in the dollar value of holdings.

While FII selling can create pressure on prices, strong domestic institutional flows can provide a floor. “Investors should focus less on headline ownership data and more on stock-level opportunities, with several mispriced companies across large-, mid- and small-cap segments, especially in financials, power and infrastructure space” said Shami.

The figures suggest that the recent selling has put pressure on foreign holdings, but the longer-term picture is more complex than the ownership-share data alone indicate. The fall from the September 2024 peak also reflects changes in the dollar value of the portfolio, with currency movements playing a role, according to the firm.