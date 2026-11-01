Quitting a job to pursue higher education, travel, or simply take a break can be liberating but financially daunting.

Most people spend months planning the course they want to study, the countries they want to visit or the experiences they want to pursue. Far fewer spend the same amount of time planning how they will fund that period without a steady income. The financial preparation can determine whether a career break becomes a rewarding life experience or a source of prolonged stress.

Before handing in your resignation, it is important to answer a few questions.

How long can your savings support your lifestyle?

Do you have enough money set aside for emergencies?

What happens to your insurance coverage once your employer-sponsored benefits end?

How will this decision affect your long-term financial goals?

This is why you need a plan to support what may later seem like a whim, followed by a monetary disaster.

Start with the date, not the dream

Most people begin with a mood: Burnout, a foreign admit letter or the urge to pause. That is the wrong place to start. The real question is when you want to step away, for how long, and what your monthly life will cost during that period.

If you want to quit, study abroad or take a sabbatical, write down three numbers: Your monthly expenses today, your expected monthly expenses during the break, and the total months you need covered. A six-month break with a Rs 60,000 monthly budget is a very different plan from a two-year study programme overseas. Once the timeline is fixed, the savings target stops being vague.

Build three money buckets

Your first bucket is survival money. This is the emergency reserve that keeps you from selling long-term investments in a bad market or borrowing at the wrong time. It should be easy to access and not exposed to market swings, which is why liquid funds and fixed deposits are commonly used for this layer.

The second bucket is goal money. This is the corpus for your break, tuition, visa fees, flights, rent, health cover, deposits, and the first few months of settling in. For students going abroad, it helps to keep money ready for immediate needs, travel costs, and a short runway of living expenses. Guides for Indian students typically advise a budgeted amount for the first three months, plus a cushion in both local and home currency.

The third bucket is return-to-work money. A career pause is easier to take when you know how you will restart. This bucket can cover certification courses, networking, relocation, or a job search after the break, because the gap itself often creates hidden costs.

What to do with your investments?

Do not put short-term goal money in volatile assets. Equity SIPs are useful for long horizons, but money needed in the next 12 to 36 months should gradually move to safer terrain. As your departure date gets closer, reduce risk and shift more of the corpus into cash-like or fixed-income vehicles so a market dip does not wreck the plan.

A simple rule works well. Keep the money you will need in the next year highly liquid. Keep the money needed in years two and three in relatively stable investments. Keep only the long-term surplus in growth assets. That way, your portfolio serves the goal instead of fighting it.

If you are studying abroad, also factor in currency risk. Fees and living costs may rise in the destination currency even if your savings look comfortable in rupees. That is why a study-abroad plan should include a forex buffer, a spending cushion, and a bit of slack for medical, travel, or academic surprises.

A practical reset before you leave

Before you quit, clear debts, automate savings, and make your portfolio simpler. The cleaner your monthly outgo, the smaller the corpus you need. If there are equated monthly instalments (EMIs), unpaid credit card balances, or recurring obligations, handle them before the break, because income-free months expose every leak.

You should also test the plan. Live for three to six months on the budget you expect during the break. If the number feels tight, that is useful information. Better to discover the gap now than after the resignation email is sent.

FAQs

How much money should I save before quitting my job?

A good starting point is at least six months of expenses, and more if you have EMIs, dependents, or no backup income.

Is it better to keep the money in a fixed deposit or mutual funds?

For near-term needs, fixed deposits and liquid funds are commonly used because they are easier to access and less volatile than equity.

How do I plan if I want to study abroad?

Add tuition, visa costs, travel, rent, insurance, and a first-semester buffer to your target. Also keep some money ready in the destination currency so you are not exposed to sudden exchange rate changes.

What if I want to take a break but may return to work later?

Set aside a separate re-entry fund for certifications, job search and relocation. A break becomes much less stressful when you have money reserved for the comeback as well as the pause.