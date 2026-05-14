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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1% in mid-May: Check best offers across banks

Fixed deposit rates at 6-8.1% in mid-May: Check best offers across banks

Investors get best returns in shorter tenures as small finance banks keep rates above 8%

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Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:00 PM IST

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Small finance banks continue to offer the highest fixed deposit (FD) rates in the market in mid-May, with some giving up to 8.1 per cent to regular depositors and 8.3 per cent to senior citizens. In comparison, most large public and private banks offer rates between 6 per cent and 7.25 per cent.
 
Data shared by fintech firm Stable Money shows that there is a wide gap between large and small banks, especially in the short- to medium-term tenure buckets.
 
Among the highest rates currently available for regular investors are 8.1 per cent from Suryoday Small Finance Bank for a tenure of two years and six months, and 8.1 per cent from Utkarsh Small Finance Bank for a tenure of one year and 301 days. Shivalik Small Finance Bank is offering 7.8 per cent for one year and 10 months.
 
 

Mid-term tenures emerging as the sweet spot

 
One of the clearest trends visible in the latest FD rate tables is that banks are offering their best returns largely in the 1.5-year to three-year maturity range instead of very long-term deposits.
 
For instance:

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Bandhan Bank is offering 7.25 per cent for 3 years
 
IDFC First Bank is offering 7.25 per cent for 3 years
 
RBL Bank is offering 7.2 per cent for 3 years
 
Yes Bank is offering 7 per cent for 3 years
 
According to Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money, smaller banks are continuing to use higher deposit rates to attract stable retail money flows.
 
“Small finance banks continue to offer relatively higher interest rates than larger peers, with rates in the 8.25 per cent-8.3 per cent range for the senior citizen category and around 8.1 per cent for general investors. This reflects a broader trend of smaller banks using competitive pricing to attract stable retail deposits,” Jain said.
 
    Regular Rates Regular Citizen Rates
Bank Name Bank Type Special rate Special Tenure Reg Highest Rate (%) Reg Highest Rate Tenure Reg 1Y (%) Reg 3Y (%) Reg 5Y (%) Reg 10Y (%)
Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.45 444D 6.1 6.25 6.3 6
Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.6 450D 6.25 6.25 6 6
PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.6 444D 6.25 6.3 6.1 6
SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.45 444D 6.25 6.3 6.05 6.05
Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.45 3Y 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45
Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.25 3Y 7 7.25 5.85 5.85
FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.75 3Y 6.25 6.75 6.4 6.4
HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.5 3Y1D-4Y7M 6.25 6.45 6.4 6.15
ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.5 5Y 6.25 6.45 6.5 6.5
IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.25 3Y 6.5 7.25 7.15 6
IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7 1Y 6M 6.75 6.9 6.65 6.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.8 2Y 6.5 6.4 6.25 6.25
RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.2 3Y 7 7.2 6.7 6.7
South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.8 2Y 6.25 6.2 5.7 5.7
Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7 3Y 6.65 7 6.75 6.75
AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     7.1 3Y 6.35 7.1 6.75 6.75
Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     7.77 5Y 7 7.5 7.77 6.5
Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.80% 1Y10M     6 6.75 6.25  
Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.10% 2Y6M     7.25   7.9 7.25
Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.45% 2Y     7.25 7.2    
Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.5% 1Y     7.5 6.75 6.75  
Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.10% 1Y 301D     6 7.5 7  
slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 1Y6M1D     6.25 7.5 7  
Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.40% 3Y     6.6 7.4 7.4 NA
Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.25% 3Y     6.75 7.25 7.25 NA

Why shorter FDs are getting attention

 
The current interest rate cycle has made many depositors cautious about locking money away for very long periods. As a result, many banks are rewarding depositors more for shorter and medium-duration deposits.
 
Jain said the 1.5-year to 3-year bucket is increasingly becoming attractive for savers because it balances returns and flexibility.
 
“Another notable trend is the emergence of the 1.5-3 years tenure bracket as a sweet spot. It allows investors to lock in relatively higher rates for a reasonable duration without overcommitting in a potentially evolving rate cycle,” he said.
 
This can especially matter for conservative investors who want stable returns while retaining the option to reinvest later if interest rates move higher again. 

Should investors chase the highest FD rates?

 
Higher FD rates can improve returns but financial planners generally advise depositors not to look only at the headline number.
 
Small finance banks are covered under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation protection of up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor, including principal and interest. However, investors with large deposits may still prefer diversification across banks instead of concentrating money in one institution.
   

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

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