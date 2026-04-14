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Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens at 6.8-8.25%: Check April offers

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.25%; small finance banks lead and PSU and private banks offer 6.8-7.75%

retirement homes, senior citizens

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates show a wide spread in mid-April, with returns varying across small finance, private, and public-sector banks based on tenure, according to data from digital investment platform Stable Money. These rates include an additional premium for seniors, positioned as a key option for steady, predictable income.
 

Small finance banks

 
Small finance banks dominate the rate chart for senior citizens:
 
  • Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Up to 8.25 per cent (2.5 years)
  • Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (3 years)
  • Jana Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (3 years)
  • Unity Small Finance Bank: Up to 8 per cent (1 year)
  • Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Up to 7.95 per cent.
 

Private banks

 
Among private-sector lenders, senior citizen rates are moderately high:
 
 
  • Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank: up to 7.75 per cent (3 years)
  • RBL Bank: up to 7.7 per cent (3 years)
  • IDFC First Bank: up to 7.5 per cent (3 years)
  • ICICI Bank, Axis Bank: around 7.1–7.2 per cent 

PSU banks remain conservative

 
Public-sector banks continue to offer relatively lower rates:
 
  • State Bank of India: up to 7.05 per cent (5 years)
  • Bank of Baroda, Bank of India: up to 7 per cent
  • Punjab National Bank: up to 6.8 per cent 

NBFC FDs remain competitive

 
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are also offering attractive rates:

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Shriram Finance: up to 8.1 per cent (3 years)
 
Bajaj Finance: up to 7.3 per cent (3 years)
 
These rates place NBFC deposits close to small finance banks in terms of returns.
 

Benefits for senior citizens

 
“Small finance banks, along with other banks, are continuing to offer relatively higher interest rates across fixed and recurring deposits, making them an attractive option for investors seeking better risk-adjusted returns,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer, Stable Money.
 
He added that in a market where stability and predictability are crucial, FDs remain a reliable source of steady income.
 
Deposits are insured up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor under the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), allowing senior citizens to optimise returns while keeping risk contained within insured limits.
 

What senior investors should consider

 
  • Spread deposits across banks to stay within the ₹5 lakh insurance cover
  • Use small finance banks selectively for higher returns
  • Align tenure with income needs and liquidity
 
    Senior Rates Senior Citizen Rates
Bank Name Bank Type Special rate Special Tenure Sr Highest Rate (%) Sr Highest Tenure Sr 1Y (%) Sr 3Y (%) Sr 5Y (%) Sr 10Y (%)
Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     7 10Y 6.6 6.75 6.9 7
Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     7 3Y 6.75 7 6.75 6.75
PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     6.8 3Y 6.75 6.8 6.6 6.8
SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE     7.05 5Y 6.75 6.8 7.05 7.05
Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.2 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.2 7.2
Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.75 3Y 7.5 7.75 6.6 6.6
FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.25 3Y 6.75 7.25 6.9 6.9
HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7 3Y 6.75 7 6.9 6.65
ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.1 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.1 7
IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.5 3Y 7 7.5 7.5 6.5
IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.4 3Y 7.25 7.4 7.15 7
Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.2 3Y 7 7.2 6.75 6.75
RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.7 3Y 7.5 7.7 7.2 7.2
South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     6.85 1Y 6.85 6.7 6.2 6.2
Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE     7.75 3Y 7.15 7.75 7.5 7.5
AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     7.6 3Y 6.85 7.6 7.25 7.25
Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE     8 3Y 7.5 8 7.77 7
Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.30% 1Y10M 7.25 3Y 6.5 7.25 6.75 6.75
Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.25% 2Y6M 8.05 5Y 7.4 7.4 8.05 7.4
Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.95% 2Y 7.75 1Y 7.75 7.75 7.7 7
Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.00% 1Y 7.75 1Y 7.75 7.25 7.25 6.5
Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.00% 3Y 8 3Y 7.75 8 7.5 7.25
slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 1Y6M1D 7.5 3Y 6.25 7.5 7.25 6.75
Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.30% 3Y 7.3 3Y 6.95 7.3 7.3 NA
Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 8.15% 3Y 8.1 3Y 7.5 8.1 8.1 NA
 

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

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