Fixed deposit rates for senior citizens rise to 8.5%: Top picks listed

Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates remain elevated, with several banks offering up to 8.5 per cent per annum as of March 25, according to Paisabazaar.com data. Smaller lenders continue to lead the rate cycle, while large private and public sector banks maintain more conservative offerings.

Highest rates

Small finance banks (SFBs) offer the highest FD rates for senior citizens across tenures:

ESAF Small Finance Bank tops the chart with 8.5 per cent for a 501-day tenure

Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.3 per cent

Suryoday Small Finance Bank provides 8.1 per cent for 5-year deposits

Equitas, Jana and Utkarsh Small Finance Banks offer rates around 8 per cent

For common tenures

One-year FDs range between 5.25 per cent and 7.75 per cent

Three-year FDs go up to 8 per cent

Five-year FDs can reach 8.1 per cent

These higher rates reflect SFBs’ need to attract deposits, but they may carry relatively higher risk compared to larger banks.

Private banks offer moderate rates

Among private-sector lenders, senior citizen FD rates are more measured:

Bandhan Bank and YES Bank offer up to 7.75 per cent

RBL Bank offers 7.70 per cent

IDFC First Bank offers up to 7.90 per cent on select tenures

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank offer between 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent

Most common returns

One-year: 6.75 per cent–7.5 per cent

Three-year: 6.9 per cent–7.75 per cent

Five-year: 6.6 per cent–7.5 per cent

PSU banks remain stable, lower risk

Public sector banks continue to offer lower but more stable returns:

Most PSU banks, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, offer 7 per cent–7.1 per cent at peak

5-year FD rates generally range between 6.5 per cent and 7.05 per cent

Some banks also provide additional benefits for older depositors:

Up to 0.30 per cent extra for super senior citizens (80+ years) in select cases

Special tenure schemes (such as 444-day or 555-day FDs) with slightly higher rates

Senior Citizen FD Table Bank Name

Interest Rates (p.a.)

Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)

Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year 5-year 10-year tenure (%)

% Tenure

SMALL FINANCE BANKS

AU Small Finance Bank 7.60 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.85 7.60 7.25 7.25 ---

Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00 888 days 7.40 7.50 7.50 7.50 ---

ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.50 501 days 5.25 6.50 6.25 6.25 ---

Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 375 to 400 days; Above 2 years to 3 years 7.50 8.00 7.77 7.00 ---

Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.30 21 months 1 day to 22 months 6.50 7.25 6.75 6.75 ---

slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.50 7.50 7.25 6.75 ---

Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.10 5 years 7.45 7.45 8.10 7.45 ---

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.95 2 years 7.75 7.70 7.70 7.00 ---

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.00 2 years to 3 years 6.50 8.00 7.50 7.25 ---

PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS

Axis Bank 7.20 5 years to 10 years 6.75 6.95 7.20 7.20 ---

Bandhan Bank 7.75 2 years to less than 5 years 7.50 7.75 6.60 6.60 ---

City Union Bank 7.25 500 days 7.00 6.75 6.50 6.50 0.05% on 271 days to 499 days; 0.25% on 500 days; 0.05% on 501 days to 3 years; 0.10% on above 3 years to 10 years

CSB Bank 7.30 13 months 5.30 6.05 6.05 6.30 ---

DBS Bank 7.10 376 days to 600 days 6.80 6.90 6.75 6.75 ---

DCB Bank 7.65 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 7.15 7.25 7.65 7.25 0.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months & 60 months to 61 months **

Federal Bank 7.25 36 months 6.75 7.25 6.90 6.90 ---

HDFC Bank 7.00 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7months 6.75 6.95 6.90 6.65 ---

ICICI Bank 7.10 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.75 6.95 7.10 7.00 ---

IDFC FIRST Bank 7.90 390 days 7.00 7.50 7.50 6.50 ---

IndusInd Bank 7.50 1 year 6 months to less than 1 year 7 months 7.25 7.40 7.15 7.00 ---

Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.75 888 days 7.25 7.15 7.10 7.10 0.25% on all tenures