Fixed deposit rates in June-end up to 8.1%: Top picks across lenders

Fixed deposit (FD) investors looking for assured returns have more options beyond large banks, with small finance banks (SFBs) offering rates of up to 8.1 per cent in June-end. However, investors should compare interest rates, tenure and the institution’s stability before committing funds.

According to data compiled by Paisabazaar.com, SFBs continue to offer some of the highest FD rates, while private sector and public sector banks (PSBs) remain comparatively lower on the rate chart. FD rates mentioned below are as of June 24.

SFBs offer highest FD rates

SFBs are currently leading FD rate offerings, with multiple banks offering rates of 8 per cent and above for select tenures.

Top offerings among small finance banks:

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Offers the highest rate of 8.1 per cent for a 30-month tenure.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Offers 8.1 per cent for a 666-day FD.

Jana Small Finance Bank: Offers 8 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years.

Other SFBs offering competitive rates include Equitas Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank, both offering up to 8 per cent.

Private sector banks offer up to 7.5 per cent

Private sector banks generally offer lower FD rates compared with small finance banks, but they remain a preferred choice for many investors due to their established presence and wider banking services.

Top private sector bank FD offerings:

DCB Bank: Offers the highest rate of 7.5 per cent for select tenures.

IDFC FIRST Bank: Offers up to 7.35 per cent for deposits ranging from 500 days to three years.

RBL Bank: Offers up to 7.2 per cent for deposits between 18 months and three years.

Banks such as Bandhan Bank, Yes Bank and Tamilnad Mercantile Bank also offer rates above 7 per cent for specific tenures.

PSBs offer stability, but lower rates

PSBs continue to offer relatively moderate FD rates compared with small finance and private sector banks. These banks are often preferred by investors looking for government-backed banking institutions.

Top public sector bank FD offerings:

Bank of India: Offers up to 6.85 per cent for a 999-day FD.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Offers up to 6.85 per cent for a 666-day deposit.

Bank of Baroda: Offers up to 6.75 per cent under its 555-day BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme.

Bank Fixed Deposit Rates Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.40 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.40 6.75 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 7.75 2 years to less than 3 years 6.00 6.00 5.75 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.00 8.00 7.77 6.50 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.00 7.50 6.25 6.25 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days 6.25 7.50 7.00 6.50 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.10 30 months 7.25 7.25 7.90 7.25 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.80 2 years 7.25 7.25 7.20 6.50 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10 666 days 6.00 7.50 7.00 6.75 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.45 15 months to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45 Bandhan Bank 7.45 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.25 5.85 5.85 City Union Bank 7.25 555 days 6.65 6.50 6.55 6.25 CSB Bank 7.35 18 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 6.00 DBS Bank 6.85 376 days to 400 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 6.25 DCB Bank 7.50 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.50 7.00 Federal Bank 6.80 15 months 6.25 6.75 6.40 6.40 HDFC Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 6.25 6.45 6.40 6.15 ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 6.50 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.35 500 days to 3 years 6.50 7.35 6.75 6.00 IndusInd Bank 7.00 2 years to 3 years 6.75 7.00 6.65 6.50 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.30 888 days 6.80 6.70 6.75 6.75 IDBI Bank 6.50 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90 Karnataka Bank 7.00 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80 2 years to less than 3 years 6.35 6.40 6.25 6.25 RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 6.70 SBM Bank India 7.85 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 South Indian Bank 6.80 30 months 6.25 6.20 5.70 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.25 567 days (TMB567) 6.80 6.70 6.70 6.70 YES Bank 7.25 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months 6.65 7.00 6.75 6.75 PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 6.75 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.25 6.25 6.30 6.00 Bank of India 6.85 999 days 6.50 6.70 6.00 6.00 Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.40 5.25 5.00 5.00 Canara Bank 6.60 555 days 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.25 Central Bank of India 6.70 444 days 6.10 6.00 6.00 6.00 Indian Bank 6.80 555 days 6.10 6.05 6.00 6.00 Indian Overseas Bank 6.60 444 days 6.50 6.10 6.10 6.10 Punjab National Bank 6.60 444 days 6.25 6.30 6.35 6.00 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.85 666 days 5.85 5.85 5.95 5.85 State Bank of India 6.45 444 days - Amrit Vrishti 6.25 6.30 6.05 6.05 Union Bank of India 6.65 555 days 6.20 6.10 6.00 6.00 FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- HSBC Bank 5.50 601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months 4.00 5.35 5.50 --- Standard Chartered Bank 6.60 1 year to 376 days 6.60 6.50 6.25 --- Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 24th June 2026 State Bank of India’s highest FD rate stands at 6.45 per cent for its 444-day Amrit Vrishti deposit scheme.

Investors should compare rates before locking money

While higher FD rates can improve returns, investors should not select a deposit only on the basis of interest rates. Factors such as the bank’s financial strength, deposit tenure, liquidity needs and premature withdrawal rules should also be considered.

“Fixed deposits continue to remain attractive for investors seeking stable and predictable returns. Investors should compare FD offerings across banks rather than limiting investments to an existing banking relationship,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Stable Money.

He added that investors should also consider diversifying deposits across institutions while keeping in mind the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) insurance coverage limit of Rs 5 lakh per bank.

For conservative investors, FDs remain a key fixed-income product, but selecting the right bank and tenure can make a significant difference to overall returns.