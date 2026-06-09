Fixed deposit rates in June up to 8.1%: Check latest offer by lender
Small finance banks offer up to 8.1% on FDs, while large banks continue to offer rates largely below 7% in June
Amit Kumar New Delhi
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Small finance banks continue to lead the fixed deposit (FD) rate chart in June, offering returns of up to 8.1 per cent for regular depositors, significantly higher than the rates available at most large public and private sector banks.
Data compiled by Stable Money shows that Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are currently offering the highest FD rates of 8.1 per cent for regular customers on select tenures.
In comparison, the highest rates offered by major public sector lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda and Bank of India range between 6.45 per cent and 6.7 per cent.
Small finance banks dominate FD rate tables
Among small finance banks, Suryoday is offering 8.1 per cent on a 2.5-year deposit, while Utkarsh is offering the same rate on a tenure of 1 year and 301 days. Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Slice Small Finance Bank are also offering rates above 7.7 per cent on select tenures.
Private sector banks continue to offer relatively lower returns. IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank offer up to 7.25 per cent, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer peak rates between 6.45 per cent and 6.5 per cent.
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Among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Bajaj Finance offers up to 7.4 per cent, while Shriram Finance offers up to 7.25 per cent.
Public sector banks offer stability, but lower returns
For investors who prioritise safety and familiarity, public sector banks (PSBs) remain a preferred choice. However, the gap between PSB rates and small finance bank rates remains substantial.
Bank of India currently offers the highest rate among major public sector banks at 6.7 per cent for a three-year deposit. SBI and Bank of Baroda offer maximum rates of 6.45 per cent, while PNB offers up to 6.6 per cent.
For a depositor investing for three to five years, the difference of more than one percentage point in interest rates can translate into a significantly higher maturity amount over time.
Latest FD rate table
|Bank Name
|Bank Type
|Special rate (Regular)
|Special Tenure (Regular)
|Reg Highest Rate (%)
|Reg Highest Rate Tenure
|Reg 1Y (%)
|Reg 3Y (%)
|Reg 5Y (%)
|Reg 10Y (%)
|Bank of Baroda
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|6.45
|444D
|6.25
|6.25
|6.3
|6
|Bank of India
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|6.7
|3Y
|6.5
|6.7
|6
|6
|PNB
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|6.6
|444D
|6.25
|6.3
|6.35
|6
|SBI
|PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE
|6.45
|444D
|6.25
|6.3
|6.05
|6.05
|Axis Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.45
|3Y
|6.25
|6.45
|6.45
|6.45
|Bandhan Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|3Y
|7
|7.25
|5.85
|5.85
|FEDERAL BANK LTD.
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.8
|15M
|6.25
|6.75
|6.4
|6.4
|HDFC Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.5
|3Y1D-4Y7M
|6.25
|6.45
|6.4
|6.15
|ICICI Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.5
|5Y
|6.25
|6.45
|6.5
|6.5
|IDFC First Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|3Y
|6.5
|7.25
|7.15
|6
|Jana SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.77
|5Y
|7
|7.5
|7.77
|6.5
|Yes Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|18M1D-24M
|6.65
|7
|6.75
|6.75
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.8
|2Y
|6.5
|6.4
|6.25
|6.25
|IndusInd Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7
|3Y
|7
|3Y
|6.75
|7
|6.65
|6.5
|RBL Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|7.2
|3Y
|7.2
|3Y
|7
|7.2
|6.7
|6.7
|South Indian Bank
|PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE
|6.8
|30M
|6.8
|30M
|6.25
|6.2
|5.7
|5.7
|AU SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|3Y
|7.25
|3Y
|6.35
|7.25
|6.75
|6.75
|Shivalik SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.8
|1Y10M
|6
|6.75
|6.25
|6.25
|Suryoday SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.1
|2Y6M
|7.25
|7.25
|7.9
|7.25
|Ujjivan SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.55
|3Y1D-3Y6M
|7.25
|7.25
|7.2
|6.5
|Unity SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.5
|1Y
|7.5
|6.75
|6.75
|6
|Utkarsh SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|8.1
|1Y 301D
|6
|7.5
|7
|6.75
|slice SF Bank
|SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE
|7.75
|1Y6M1D
|6.25
|7.5
|7
|6.5
|Bajaj Finance
|NBFC_BANK_TYPE
|7.4
|3Y
|6.6
|7.4
|7.4
|NA
|Shriram Finance
|NBFC_BANK_TYPE
|7.25
|3Y
|6.75
|7.25
|7.25
|NA
What should FD investors keep in mind?
“Fixed deposits continue to offer attractive opportunities for investors seeking predictable returns. While several small finance banks currently offer FD rates of 8 per cent or higher for senior citizens, five banks listed on our platform—Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank—currently offer rates of 8 per cent or above for senior citizens. For regular citizens, Suryoday Bank and Utkarsh listed on our platform continue to offer rates of 8 per cent or more,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), Stable Money.
Jain cautioned that investors should not chase the highest rate alone.
“For investors looking to lock in higher yields, it is important to compare options across banks rather than limiting themselves to traditional choices. At the same time, investment decisions should not be driven solely by the highest rate on offer. Alongside returns, investors should evaluate factors such as the bank’s financial strength, asset quality, investment horizon and liquidity requirements, while staying within the DICGC insurance coverage limit of Rs 5 lakh per bank,” he added.
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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 3:11 PM IST