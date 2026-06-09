Fixed deposit rates in June up to 8.1%: Check latest offer by lender

Small finance banks continue to lead the fixed deposit (FD) rate chart in June, offering returns of up to 8.1 per cent for regular depositors, significantly higher than the rates available at most large public and private sector banks.

Data compiled by Stable Money shows that Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are currently offering the highest FD rates of 8.1 per cent for regular customers on select tenures.

In comparison, the highest rates offered by major public sector lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda and Bank of India range between 6.45 per cent and 6.7 per cent.

Small finance banks dominate FD rate tables

Among small finance banks, Suryoday is offering 8.1 per cent on a 2.5-year deposit, while Utkarsh is offering the same rate on a tenure of 1 year and 301 days. Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Slice Small Finance Bank are also offering rates above 7.7 per cent on select tenures.

Private sector banks continue to offer relatively lower returns. IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank and Yes Bank offer up to 7.25 per cent, while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank offer peak rates between 6.45 per cent and 6.5 per cent.

Among non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Bajaj Finance offers up to 7.4 per cent, while Shriram Finance offers up to 7.25 per cent.

Public sector banks offer stability, but lower returns

For investors who prioritise safety and familiarity, public sector banks (PSBs) remain a preferred choice. However, the gap between PSB rates and small finance bank rates remains substantial.

Bank of India currently offers the highest rate among major public sector banks at 6.7 per cent for a three-year deposit. SBI and Bank of Baroda offer maximum rates of 6.45 per cent, while PNB offers up to 6.6 per cent.

For a depositor investing for three to five years, the difference of more than one percentage point in interest rates can translate into a significantly higher maturity amount over time.

Latest FD rate table

Bank Name Bank Type Special rate (Regular) Special Tenure (Regular) Reg Highest Rate (%) Reg Highest Rate Tenure Reg 1Y (%) Reg 3Y (%) Reg 5Y (%) Reg 10Y (%) Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.45 444D 6.25 6.25 6.3 6 Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.7 3Y 6.5 6.7 6 6 PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.6 444D 6.25 6.3 6.35 6 SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 6.45 444D 6.25 6.3 6.05 6.05 Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.45 3Y 6.25 6.45 6.45 6.45 Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 7 7.25 5.85 5.85 FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.8 15M 6.25 6.75 6.4 6.4 HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.5 3Y1D-4Y7M 6.25 6.45 6.4 6.15 ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.5 5Y 6.25 6.45 6.5 6.5 IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 6.5 7.25 7.15 6 Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.77 5Y 7 7.5 7.77 6.5 Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 18M1D-24M 6.65 7 6.75 6.75 Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.8 2Y 6.5 6.4 6.25 6.25 IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7 3Y 7 3Y 6.75 7 6.65 6.5 RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.2 3Y 7.2 3Y 7 7.2 6.7 6.7 South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 6.8 30M 6.8 30M 6.25 6.2 5.7 5.7 AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 7.25 3Y 6.35 7.25 6.75 6.75 Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.8 1Y10M 6 6.75 6.25 6.25 Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.1 2Y6M 7.25 7.25 7.9 7.25 Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.55 3Y1D-3Y6M 7.25 7.25 7.2 6.5 Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.5 1Y 7.5 6.75 6.75 6 Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.1 1Y 301D 6 7.5 7 6.75 slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75 1Y6M1D 6.25 7.5 7 6.5 Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.4 3Y 6.6 7.4 7.4 NA Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 6.75 7.25 7.25 NA

What should FD investors keep in mind?

“Fixed deposits continue to offer attractive opportunities for investors seeking predictable returns. While several small finance banks currently offer FD rates of 8 per cent or higher for senior citizens, five banks listed on our platform—Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Shivalik Small Finance Bank, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank—currently offer rates of 8 per cent or above for senior citizens. For regular citizens, Suryoday Bank and Utkarsh listed on our platform continue to offer rates of 8 per cent or more,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO), Stable Money.

Jain cautioned that investors should not chase the highest rate alone.

“For investors looking to lock in higher yields, it is important to compare options across banks rather than limiting themselves to traditional choices. At the same time, investment decisions should not be driven solely by the highest rate on offer. Alongside returns, investors should evaluate factors such as the bank’s financial strength, asset quality, investment horizon and liquidity requirements, while staying within the DICGC insurance coverage limit of Rs 5 lakh per bank,” he added.