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Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Fixed deposit rates in mid-Sep up to 8.25%: Top picks across banks

Fixed deposit rates in mid-Sep up to 8.25%: Top picks across banks

The highest rate may come with a longer lock-in, making tenure and liquidity important before you invest

Fixed Deposit, FD

Fixed Deposit, FD(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 3:06 PM IST
Small finance banks are offering some of the highest fixed deposit (FD) rates to retail depositors, with terms going up to 8.25 per cent for select tenures, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.
 
As of September 16, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offered the highest rate: 8.25 per cent for a five-year FD. Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offered rates of up to 8 per cent on select tenures.
 
However, depositors should not pick an FD simply by looking at the highest rate advertised. The rate generally applies to a specific tenure, and the rate for one, three or five years can be materially different.
 
 

FD rates across banks

Bank NameInterest Rates (p.a.)
Highest slab1-year tenure (%)3-year tenure (%)5-year tenure (%)10-year tenure (%)
%Tenure
SMALL FINANCE BANKS
AU Small Finance Bank7.4030 months 1 day to 36 months6.357.406.756.75
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.003 years 1 day (Maxima FD)7.107.107.007.00
ESAF Small Finance Bank8.00800 Days6.006.005.755.75
Jana Small Finance Bank8.00Above 2 years to 3 years7.008.007.776.50
Shivalik Small Finance Bank8.0023 months 1 day to 27 months6.007.506.256.25
slice Small Finance Bank7.7518 months 1 day to 2 years6.257.507.006.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank8.255 years7.257.258.257.25
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank7.803 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months7.257.257.206.50
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank8.10666 days6.007.507.006.75
PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
Axis Bank6.5018 months to 10 years6.256.506.506.50
Bandhan Bank7.452 years to less than 3 years7.007.255.855.85
City Union Bank7.25555 days6.656.506.556.25
CSB Bank7.1018 months5.005.755.755.75
DBS Bank6.85376 days to 400 days6.306.406.256.25
DCB Bank7.5024 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months6.907.007.507.00
Federal Bank6.7048 months6.256.506.406.40
HDFC Bank6.503 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months6.256.456.406.15
ICICI Bank6.503 years 1 day to 10 years6.256.456.506.50
IDFC FIRST Bank7.10500 days to 3 years6.507.106.756.00
IndusInd Bank7.002 years to 3 years6.757.006.656.50
Jammu & Kashmir Bank7.05888 days6.556.706.756.75
IDBI Bank6.50Above 2 years to less than 3 years6.206.356.255.90
Karnataka Bank7.00555 days6.506.156.155.50
Kotak Mahindra Bank6.802 years to less than 3 years6.356.406.256.25
RBL Bank7.2018 months to 3 years7.007.206.706.70
SBM Bank India7.30Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days7.107.107.007.00
South Indian Bank6.8030 months6.256.205.705.70
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank7.25567 days (TMB 567)6.806.706.706.70
YES Bank7.2518 months 1 day to less than 24 months6.657.006.756.75
PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
Bank of Baroda6.75555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme6.256.256.306.00
Bank of India6.85999 days6.506.706.006.00
Bank of Maharashtra6.65400 days6.405.255.005.00
Canara Bank6.60555 days6.256.256.256.25
Central Bank of India6.75444 days6.106.006.006.00
Indian Bank6.65555 days6.106.056.006.00
Indian Overseas Bank6.60444 days6.506.106.106.10
Punjab National Bank6.60444 days6.256.306.356.00
Punjab & Sind Bank6.85666 days5.855.855.955.85
State Bank of India6.45444 days - Amrit Vrishti6.256.306.056.05
Union Bank of India6.55555 days6.206.106.006.00
FOREIGN BANKS
Deutsche Bank7.00Above 1 year to 2 years5.006.256.25---
HSBC Bank5.50601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months4.005.355.50---
Standard Chartered Bank6.601 year to 376 days6.606.506.25---
Source: Paisabazaar.com
Interest rates as of 16 September 2026

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The data from Paisabazaar.com shows a clear difference between the maximum rates offered by various categories of banks. Among private banks, DCB Bank offered up to 7.50 per cent, followed by Bandhan Bank at 7.45 per cent and RBL Bank at 7.20 per cent.
 
Public sector banks offered maximum rates below 7 per cent. Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank offered up to 6.85 per cent, while Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India offered up to 6.75 per cent.
 
Among foreign banks, Deutsche Bank offered the highest rate at 7 per cent, followed by Standard Chartered Bank at 6.60 per cent and HSBC Bank at 5.50 per cent.
 

Highest rate does not mean highest suitability

The tenure can make a significant difference to the return. For instance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank's 8.25 per cent rate is available for five years, while its one-year and three-year rates are 7.25 per cent.
 
Jana Small Finance Bank offered 8 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years, but its five-year rate was 7.77 per cent.
 
Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money, said the FD market remains competitive across banks and tenures, with small finance banks continuing to offer some of the highest returns.
 
“Among small finance banks, Suryoday is offering up to 8.25 per cent for general citizens and 8.50 per cent for senior citizens, followed by Jana at 8.00 per cent and 8.30 per cent, Shivalik at 8.00 per cent and 8.25 per cent, Ujjivan at 7.80 per cent and 8.30 per cent, and AU at 7.40 per cent and 7.90 per cent,” he said.
 
Jain said that the highest rate should not be the only consideration. Investors should look at the tenure, the bank and how the FD fits into their savings goals, he said.
 
“Spreading deposits across banks and tenures can help balance returns, safety and liquidity,” Jain said.
 
Depositors should also consider premature withdrawal rules and taxation of FD interest before investing. Jain pointed out that DICGC deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank.
 
“Booking FDs in stages can help investors take advantage of prevailing rates while maintaining flexibility,” he said.

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST