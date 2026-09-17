Fixed deposit rates in mid-Sep up to 8.25%: Top picks across banks

Small finance banks are offering some of the highest fixed deposit (FD) rates to retail depositors, with terms going up to 8.25 per cent for select tenures, according to data from Paisabazaar.com.

As of September 16, Suryoday Small Finance Bank offered the highest rate: 8.25 per cent for a five-year FD. Equitas Small Finance Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and Shivalik Small Finance Bank offered rates of up to 8 per cent on select tenures.

However, depositors should not pick an FD simply by looking at the highest rate advertised. The rate generally applies to a specific tenure, and the rate for one, three or five years can be materially different.

FD rates across banks

Bank Name Interest Rates (p.a.) Highest slab 1-year tenure (%) 3-year tenure (%) 5-year tenure (%) 10-year tenure (%) % Tenure SMALL FINANCE BANKS AU Small Finance Bank 7.40 30 months 1 day to 36 months 6.35 7.40 6.75 6.75 Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.00 3 years 1 day (Maxima FD) 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 ESAF Small Finance Bank 8.00 800 Days 6.00 6.00 5.75 5.75 Jana Small Finance Bank 8.00 Above 2 years to 3 years 7.00 8.00 7.77 6.50 Shivalik Small Finance Bank 8.00 23 months 1 day to 27 months 6.00 7.50 6.25 6.25 slice Small Finance Bank 7.75 18 months 1 day to 2 years 6.25 7.50 7.00 6.50 Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.25 5 years 7.25 7.25 8.25 7.25 Ujjivan Small Finance Bank 7.80 3 years 1 day to 3 years 6 months 7.25 7.25 7.20 6.50 Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 8.10 666 days 6.00 7.50 7.00 6.75 PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS Axis Bank 6.50 18 months to 10 years 6.25 6.50 6.50 6.50 Bandhan Bank 7.45 2 years to less than 3 years 7.00 7.25 5.85 5.85 City Union Bank 7.25 555 days 6.65 6.50 6.55 6.25 CSB Bank 7.10 18 months 5.00 5.75 5.75 5.75 DBS Bank 6.85 376 days to 400 days 6.30 6.40 6.25 6.25 DCB Bank 7.50 24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months 6.90 7.00 7.50 7.00 Federal Bank 6.70 48 months 6.25 6.50 6.40 6.40 HDFC Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7 months 6.25 6.45 6.40 6.15 ICICI Bank 6.50 3 years 1 day to 10 years 6.25 6.45 6.50 6.50 IDFC FIRST Bank 7.10 500 days to 3 years 6.50 7.10 6.75 6.00 IndusInd Bank 7.00 2 years to 3 years 6.75 7.00 6.65 6.50 Jammu & Kashmir Bank 7.05 888 days 6.55 6.70 6.75 6.75 IDBI Bank 6.50 Above 2 years to less than 3 years 6.20 6.35 6.25 5.90 Karnataka Bank 7.00 555 days 6.50 6.15 6.15 5.50 Kotak Mahindra Bank 6.80 2 years to less than 3 years 6.35 6.40 6.25 6.25 RBL Bank 7.20 18 months to 3 years 7.00 7.20 6.70 6.70 SBM Bank India 7.30 Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days 7.10 7.10 7.00 7.00 South Indian Bank 6.80 30 months 6.25 6.20 5.70 5.70 Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 7.25 567 days (TMB 567) 6.80 6.70 6.70 6.70 YES Bank 7.25 18 months 1 day to less than 24 months 6.65 7.00 6.75 6.75 PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS Bank of Baroda 6.75 555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme 6.25 6.25 6.30 6.00 Bank of India 6.85 999 days 6.50 6.70 6.00 6.00 Bank of Maharashtra 6.65 400 days 6.40 5.25 5.00 5.00 Canara Bank 6.60 555 days 6.25 6.25 6.25 6.25 Central Bank of India 6.75 444 days 6.10 6.00 6.00 6.00 Indian Bank 6.65 555 days 6.10 6.05 6.00 6.00 Indian Overseas Bank 6.60 444 days 6.50 6.10 6.10 6.10 Punjab National Bank 6.60 444 days 6.25 6.30 6.35 6.00 Punjab & Sind Bank 6.85 666 days 5.85 5.85 5.95 5.85 State Bank of India 6.45 444 days - Amrit Vrishti 6.25 6.30 6.05 6.05 Union Bank of India 6.55 555 days 6.20 6.10 6.00 6.00 FOREIGN BANKS Deutsche Bank 7.00 Above 1 year to 2 years 5.00 6.25 6.25 --- HSBC Bank 5.50 601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months 4.00 5.35 5.50 --- Standard Chartered Bank 6.60 1 year to 376 days 6.60 6.50 6.25 --- Source: Paisabazaar.com Interest rates as of 16 September 2026

The data from Paisabazaar.com shows a clear difference between the maximum rates offered by various categories of banks. Among private banks, DCB Bank offered up to 7.50 per cent, followed by Bandhan Bank at 7.45 per cent and RBL Bank at 7.20 per cent.

Public sector banks offered maximum rates below 7 per cent. Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank offered up to 6.85 per cent, while Bank of Baroda and Central Bank of India offered up to 6.75 per cent.

Among foreign banks, Deutsche Bank offered the highest rate at 7 per cent, followed by Standard Chartered Bank at 6.60 per cent and HSBC Bank at 5.50 per cent.

Highest rate does not mean highest suitability

The tenure can make a significant difference to the return. For instance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank's 8.25 per cent rate is available for five years, while its one-year and three-year rates are 7.25 per cent.

Jana Small Finance Bank offered 8 per cent for deposits above two years and up to three years, but its five-year rate was 7.77 per cent.

Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer at Stable Money, said the FD market remains competitive across banks and tenures, with small finance banks continuing to offer some of the highest returns.

“Among small finance banks, Suryoday is offering up to 8.25 per cent for general citizens and 8.50 per cent for senior citizens, followed by Jana at 8.00 per cent and 8.30 per cent, Shivalik at 8.00 per cent and 8.25 per cent, Ujjivan at 7.80 per cent and 8.30 per cent, and AU at 7.40 per cent and 7.90 per cent,” he said.

Jain said that the highest rate should not be the only consideration. Investors should look at the tenure, the bank and how the FD fits into their savings goals, he said.

“Spreading deposits across banks and tenures can help balance returns, safety and liquidity,” Jain said.

Depositors should also consider premature withdrawal rules and taxation of FD interest before investing. Jain pointed out that DICGC deposit insurance covers up to Rs 5 lakh per depositor per bank.

“Booking FDs in stages can help investors take advantage of prevailing rates while maintaining flexibility,” he said.