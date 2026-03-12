Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Flying Air India? New fuel surcharge kicks in from today: Details here

Flying Air India? New fuel surcharge kicks in from today: Details here

Airline introduces a three-phase fuel surcharge on domestic and international tickets to mitigate the impact of surging jet fuel prices

Air India

Air India(Photo: Reuters)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India is levying a new fuel surcharge on domestic and international flight tickets — a move that will push up fares for fresh bookings as airlines grapple with the financial impact of the war in Iran.
 
The surcharge will be introduced in three phases, beginning with domestic and several international routes. Air India said the step is necessary to offset the sharp rise in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) costs triggered by geopolitical tensions.
 

Why tickets may become costlier

ATF is one of the largest expenses for airlines and typically accounts for around 40 per cent of operating costs. Global supply disruptions and rising crude prices have pushed up jet fuel costs, forcing airlines to reconsider pricing structures. 
 
Air India said the pressure is particularly severe in India because high excise duty and value-added tax on ATF in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai further inflate fuel expenses.
 
To manage this volatility, the airline has decided to introduce a separate fuel surcharge that will be added to ticket prices.

Also Read

kidney health

Unusual lower back pain? Don't ignore these 10 subtle kidney warning signs

self-medication, medicines, pills

Painkillers, antibiotics and kidneys: The risk of self-medication

US visa, H4, H1B

H-1B visa now wage-based: US revises Form I-129, applicable from April

Oil Tanker (Bloomberg)

Iran clears Indian-flagged tankers to transit Strait of Hormuz: Sources

Strait of Hormuz

Ships must seek nod to cross Hormuz, warns Iran's Revolutionary Guards

 
For new bookings made from March 12, the following fuel surcharge will apply:
 
India routes: Rs 399 per ticket
 
SAARC routes: Rs 399 per ticket
 
West Asia/Middle East: 10 USD per ticket
 
Southeast Asia: increased from 40 USD to 60 USD
 
Africa: increased from 60 USD to 90 USD
 
Flights to and from Singapore will also come under the surcharge in this phase.
 

Long-haul routes from March 18

 
A second phase will apply to new bookings made from March 18, 2026, covering long-haul international routes:
 
Europe: 125 USD fuel surcharge
 
North America: 200 USD fuel surcharge
 
Australia: 200 USD fuel surcharge
 
A third phase, which will cover Far East destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced later.
 

Impact on travellers

Industry observers say the surcharge effectively acts as a buffer for airlines when fuel prices fluctuate sharply. For domestic travellers, the move introduces a new additional charge that could increase ticket costs by about Rs 400, while international passengers may see a modest rise depending on the route.
 

Will existing bookings be affected?

Tickets booked before 1 am on March 12 will not have the surcharge. However, if passengers subsequently change their travel date or itinerary, the fare may be recalculated and the surcharge could be added.
 
The surcharge will apply only to new bookings going forward, as airlines attempt to manage the rising cost of fuel while maintaining operations.

More From This Section

swiggy, delivery

Order food, earn hotel stays: Marriott Bonvoy, Swiggy launch rewards tie-up

Real estate

Land prices in tier-2 and tier-3 cities may rise up to 100% in 2 to 4 years

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Made losses in the market? Tax-loss harvesting could save you money

real estate

Real estate investments in India rise 29%, among fastest in APAC: Colliers

Gold and silver

Gold, silver demand to stay strong amid world crises, macro risks: Reports

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to BuyStocks to Watch TodayStock Market CrashGold and Silver Rate TodayBorosil Share priceLPG Shortage NewsJal Jeevan MissionXiaomi 17 Ultra LaunchedPersonal Finance