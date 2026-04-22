Flying international? Travel insurance could save your money-and your trip

Your first international trip is exciting. You’re thinking about flights, outfits, food, and Instagram spots.

But there’s one thing most first-time travellers overlook—what happens if something goes wrong?

A sudden illness. Lost baggage. A missed flight. Or worse, a medical emergency in a foreign country where treatment can cost lakhs.

That’s where international travel insurance quietly becomes one of the most important things you carry—along with your passport.

Why first-time travellers should care about travel insurance

When you travel abroad, everything changes:

Healthcare systems are unfamiliar

Costs are significantly higher

Emergency support is harder to access

Even a minor issue can turn into a financial shock.

For example:

A simple hospital visit in countries like the US can cost thousands of dollars

A missed connection or cancelled trip can mean losing prepaid bookings

Without insurance, you pay out of pocket. With insurance, you’re financially protected.

What travel insurance actually does for you

Think of travel insurance as a financial safety net for your trip.

It doesn’t stop problems from happening—but it helps you handle them without draining your savings.

Here’s what most international travel insurance plans typically cover:

1. Emergency medical expenses

If you fall sick or get injured:

Doctor visits

Medicines

Hospitalisation

These are often the biggest costs abroad.

2. Emergency evacuation or repatriation

If your condition is serious:

Transport to a better hospital

Or even back to your home country

This can be extremely expensive without insurance.

3. Hospitalisation costs

If you need to be admitted:

Room charges

Treatment costs

Medical procedures

Covered up to limits defined in your plan.

4. Loss of baggage

If your checked-in luggage is lost:

You get compensation

Helps cover essentials you need to buy

5. Trip interruption

If you have to return early due to an emergency:

Non-refundable expenses may be covered

6. Personal liability

If you accidentally cause damage or injury:

Legal and compensation costs may be covered

What happens if you fall sick abroad

This is where insurance really proves its value.

If you need medical help:

Go to the nearest hospital immediately

Contact your insurer’s global assistance service

They may:

Guide you to the right hospital

Coordinate treatment

Arrange cashless care (in many cases)

That means you may not have to pay upfront—

the hospital and insurer handle billing directly.

But this usually works only if you inform the insurer quickly.

The biggest mistake first-time travellers make

Many people buy travel insurance—but don’t understand how to use it.

When something goes wrong, they:

Don’t inform the insurer on time

Don’t keep documents

Struggle with claims later

Travel insurance works best when you know the process in advance

Documents you’ll need if you make a claim

If you ever need to claim insurance, you’ll typically need:

For medical claims:

Doctor’s reports

Hospital bills and receipts

Passport and visa copies

Flight tickets / boarding passes

For lost baggage:

Property Irregularity Report (PIR) from airline

Simple tip:

Keep digital copies of all documents on your phone or email.

Why this matters for your finances

Travel insurance is not just a travel decision—it’s a money decision.

Without it:

A single medical emergency can cost lakhs

You may dip into savings or emergency funds

With it:

Your financial risk is limited

Your trip is less stressful

It’s the difference between:

“How do I pay for this?”

and

“I’m covered.”

Do you really need it?

If you’re travelling abroad for the first time, ask yourself:

Can you afford an unexpected ₹2–10 lakh medical bill?

Can you absorb losses from cancelled bookings?

If the answer is no— you need travel insurance.