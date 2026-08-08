FOMO mistake in investing: How to spot the emotional decision early

When it comes to investing, many of us feel we missed the bus on so many golden opportunities because of either playing it safe or being busy with less-lucrative options. All of a sudden we see this growing number of people — thanks to social media — who have exploited an asset class to make big bucks and the fear of missing out (FOMO) creeps in. Considering machines are now built to react to your insecurities, your phone starts to show you content that further deepens your fear, shooting up the levels of anxiety. All of this is bad for health and investing because the right decisions are seldom made as a reaction to FOMO.

What is FOMO and how does it impact decision making?

In clinical psychology, FOMO is recognised as a psychological construct associated with anxiety, social behaviour and emotional regulation. It is defined as an apprehension that others might be having rewarding experiences, combined with a compulsive desire to stay connected with others. This definition places it within the broader framework of anxiety-related emotional states, particularly those linked to social comparison and belonging.

FOMO changes decision-making in ways that are well-documented in behavioural research. It alters how you process information, evaluate risk and act under uncertainty. Those suffering from FOMO typically undergo the following changes:

Research shows that your decision-making becomes dependent on anticipated regret and what others are doing, rather than objective outcomes. This means you are no longer asking “Is this the best choice?”. You are asking “Will I regret not doing what others did?”

FOMO reduces analytical depth and decision quality. In effect, you make faster decisions, but with less data and weaker reasoning, which directly lowers decision quality.

FOMO increases impulsive and emotion-driven behaviour, which pushes you toward immediate action rather than deliberate thinking.

FOMO acts as a mediator that amplifies other biases.Studies confirm that FOMO amplifies the effect of overconfidence and risk perception biases in decision-making. In practical terms, FOMO converts psychological tendencies into real financial actions.

FOMO doesn’t end once a decision is made. Research shows it increases decision difficulty, makes unchosen options seem more attractive, leads to higher post-decision regret and counterfactual thinking. So even after choosing, you continue to question whether another option would have been better — reducing satisfaction and confidence.

Because FOMO is triggered by observing others’ gains, it is inherently backward-looking. This results in entering decisions after trends are visible or acting based on past outcomes rather than future probabilities

How to quickly spot whether you are acting on FOMO in your investment planning?

The funny thing about social complexities is that we are quick to find patterns in other human beings while being completely oblivious to our own behaviour patterns. However, if you show these signs in your investment planning and decision making, you may be operating under the fear of missing out:

1. You’re buying because prices are rising, not because value makes sense

When price becomes your primary signal, you are responding to recent performance, not future potential. Research shows FOMO-driven investors often follow trends and social signals rather than fundamentals, leading to impulsive and irrational decisions.

Example: You buy a stock after a 40% rally because “it’s still going up,” without checking earnings, valuation or risk, effectively paying peak prices.

2. You feel late and want to “catch up fast”

FOMO creates urgency rooted in regret. You’re reacting to missed gains, not evaluating new opportunities. Studies show this leads investors to deploy larger amounts than intended, often at poor entry points.

Example: After seeing others double money in crypto, you invest a lump sum at a market high, trying to make up for lost time.

3. You abandon your asset allocation

Under FOMO, your portfolio shifts from strategy to storytelling. Evidence shows FOMO amplifies herding behaviour, pushing investors toward trending assets regardless of risk alignment.

Example: You move from a balanced portfolio into smallcaps or a hot sector after strong past returns, ignoring your original risk tolerance and long-term plan.

4. You can’t explain the investment simply

Research finds FOMO reduces analytical depth and increases reliance on external cues like social proof.

Example: You invest in a trending stock but justify it with vague phrases like “everyone is bullish” or “it’s the next big thing,” without a clear thesis.

5. You check prices obsessively after buying

Frequent monitoring signals anxiety, not conviction. FOMO-linked behaviour is associated with emotional stress and compulsive checking, especially after impulsive decisions.

Example: You refresh your portfolio multiple times a day after buying a trending asset, reacting to every small move instead of trusting a long-term rationale.

6. You’re influenced by social media or peer returns

FOMO introduces a social benchmark into decision-making—your choices begin to depend on what others are doing, not what is optimal. Research shows decisions under FOMO are shaped by peer behaviour and anticipated regret, not independent analysis.

Example: You invest in a stock after seeing friends post profits even though it doesn’t align with your goals or time horizon.

7) You ignore downside risks

FOMO narrows cognitive focus toward upside narratives while suppressing risk evaluation. Studies show it leads to inferior decisions by deviating from expected payoff maximisation, meaning risks are underweighted or ignored.

Example: You justify buying at high valuations by focusing only on future growth, ignoring debt levels, volatility or downside scenarios.

8) You’re increasing position size impulsively

FOMO amplifies herding behaviour. Once you see others gaining, you not only enter but also commit more capital than planned. Empirical research shows FOMO significantly influences investment actions alongside herd behaviour and loss aversion.

Example: After an initial gain, you keep adding money to the same asset without reassessing risk, turning a position into overexposure.

9) You feel regret more than clarity

Under FOMO, decisions are driven by counterfactual thinking (“I should have bought earlier”), not present analysis. This aligns with research linking FOMO to regret-based utility rather than rational evaluation.

Example: You buy an asset not because it fits your strategy, but to correct the emotional discomfort of missing earlier gains.

10) You don’t have an exit or review rule

FOMO-driven decisions are reactive. Studies show such behaviour reduces analytical discipline and leads to poorly defined strategies and lower decision quality.

Example: You enter a trending investment without deciding when to exit, reassess or cut losses, leaving outcomes entirely dependent on market swings rather than rules.

FAQs

How do I know if I’m investing or just reacting to hype?

If your decision is triggered by trending news, viral posts or “everyone is making money,” it’s likely FOMO. Real investing is based on research and alignment with your plan, not urgency.

Why does social media make FOMO worse?

Because you see only wins, not losses. This creates a distorted reality where others seem consistently successful, increasing pressure to act.

Is buying a rising stock always FOMO?

Not always. Momentum investing exists. But if you’re entering without understanding valuation, risks, or exit strategy, it’s likely FOMO-driven.

What’s the biggest mistake people make due to FOMO?

Buying late and selling early. Many investors enter after a rally and exit during corrections, locking in losses instead of gains.

How can I control FOMO without missing real opportunities?

Wait 24-48 hours before investing, write your rationale and define risk upfront. If the idea still holds after the pause, it’s likely discipline, not FOMO driving the decision.