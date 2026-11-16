Foreign investors are changing Indian real estate bets. Here's what's hot

India's real estate market is attracting growing interest from overseas investors, with foreign investments rising 17 per cent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2026, as capital increasingly flows into hospitality and alternative assets beyond traditional office properties.

Investments in India's real estate market increased 39 per cent year-on-year during January-September 2026, reflecting continued investor confidence, according to Colliers' Asia Pacific Capital Markets Snapshot Q3 2026 report.

While domestic investors accounted for 59 per cent of total investments during the period, foreign capital continued to gain ground. Investors from Canada, the United States and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) were among the notable contributors to cross-border inflows.

Foreign investors are also widening exposure beyond conventional commercial real estate. They accounted for nearly three-fourths of investments in India's alternative assets segment and almost the entirety of hospitality investments during the first nine months of 2026, the report said.

Office properties continued to dominate India's real estate investment activity, accounting for 37 per cent of total investments during the period. However, investments in alternative and hospitality assets increased six to seven times compared with the corresponding period last year.

Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer and managing director, Colliers India, said the 17 per cent rise in foreign investments reflected global investors' confidence in India's long-term growth prospects.

"Cross-border capital is expanding beyond traditional core assets, with hospitality and alternative sectors attracting significant interest in recent times. We expect cross-border capital to gain further momentum as India continues to offer scale, liquidity and compelling returns on investments," he said.

Asia Pacific investment rises 13%

The increase in India's investment activity comes amid a broader recovery in Asia Pacific's real estate capital markets. Investments across nine key markets in the region reached $167 billion during January-September 2026, up 13 per cent year-on-year.

Cross-border investors accounted for 35.7 per cent of acquisitions, deploying $53.5 billion during the nine-month period. This was already equivalent to their full-year investment in 2025.

Japan remained the region's largest real estate investment market, attracting $40.6 billion, followed by China at $32.5 billion, Australia at $25.9 billion and South Korea at $22.8 billion.

Singapore emerged as the fastest-growing major market, with investments reaching $20.4 billion, nearly three times the level recorded during the corresponding period last year. Its nine-month investment volume had also exceeded the full-year totals recorded in each of the previous 10 years.

China and Australia recorded year-on-year investment growth of 25 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, while Japan and South Korea saw declines of 6 per cent and 13 per cent.

Retail and data centres attract investor interest

The investment mix across Asia Pacific is also changing, with investors increasingly looking beyond traditional office and industrial properties.

Office assets remained the largest investment category, attracting $59.1 billion and accounting for 35 per cent of regional investments during January-September 2026. Investments in the segment increased 8 per cent year-on-year, although quarterly office investment volumes fell by a third.

Retail investments rose 44 per cent to $35.9 billion, bringing them almost level with industrial investments at $35.6 billion. Data centre transactions reached $14.6 billion, already exceeding the full-year 2025 volume.

Retail and data centres were the only sectors to record year-on-year investment growth in the third quarter, indicating growing investor interest in assets supported by changing consumption patterns and digital infrastructure requirements.

The report said investors were increasingly prioritising assets that can deliver stable income and rental growth in a higher-interest-rate environment.

Asian investors lead regional acquisitions

Asian investors continued to account for a large share of major real estate acquisitions across the region, with seven of the 10 largest buyers based in Asia.

KKR led the list with acquisitions worth $9.69 billion, followed by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management at $7.75 billion and Singapore's Singtel at $7.28 billion. The KKR and Singtel figures reflected their consortium acquisition of the remaining 82 per cent stake in STT GDC from ST Telemedia.

Hong Kong and Singapore investors more than doubled their capital deployment year-on-year. The US remained the largest source of cross-border investment in Asia Pacific, with $19.9 billion deployed, although this was 10 per cent lower than a year earlier.

Private capital also emerged as a net buyer for the first time in the period assessed, recording net acquisitions of $1.4 billion.

Looking ahead, Colliers expects higher interest rates to influence investment decisions in 2027, with capital likely to favour developed and liquid markets and assets capable of generating stable income.

Asia-based capital still makes up most of the buyers, but two North American managers lead. Value-add strategies, involving the acquisition and refurbishment or repositioning of existing properties, are expected to gain traction. Hotels, living assets, premium offices and data centres are among the segments likely to attract investor attention.

Income growth and value-add strategies shape 2027 outlook for APAC

The report identifies four themes likely to shape capital deployment in 2027:

Income growth becomes the differentiator: Markets combining economic growth, constrained supply and occupier demand should be best placed to attract capital, particularly for higher-quality assets.

Value-add moves to the centre: Investors are expected to seek opportunities to create value through refurbishment, repositioning and operational improvement.

Capital finds new routes into real estate: Private credit continues to grow, alongside greater use of recapitalisations, joint ventures, secondary transactions and new capital-partner structures.

AI becomes an investment filter: Power availability, utilities, regulation and planning constraints will increasingly influence data-centre development, while AI is also shaping occupier requirements for high-quality office environments.