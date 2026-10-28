Foreign investors return to lead India realty investments after 4 quarters

Foreign investors regained their position as the biggest contributors to institutional investment in India’s real estate sector in the July-September quarter of 2026, ending four consecutive quarters of domestic investors leading capital deployment.

Institutional real estate investments rose 20% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter to $2.1 billion in Q3 2026, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital MarketBeat report. Foreign investors deployed $1.4 billion, accounting for 68% of the quarter’s total investment, while domestic institutions contributed $700 million, or 32%.

Foreign investment increased 64% from the previous quarter and 134% from a year earlier, reflecting renewed interest in Indian real estate. Domestic investment, in contrast, fell 34% quarter-on-quarter and 39% year-on-year, following a period of relatively high capital deployment.

Real estate investments reach $5.5 billion in 2026 so far

Institutional investment in Indian real estate totalled $5.5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, an increase of 11% from the corresponding period last year.

Domestic investors accounted for 52% of year-to-date investments, while foreign investors contributed the remaining 48%. Domestic capital deployment increased 15% year-on-year, compared with 8% growth in foreign investment.

"While investors remain selective in their deployment strategies, capital continues to gravitate towards opportunities backed by scale and long-term growth potential. The higher share of foreign capital this quarter reflects the attractiveness of India's real estate sector and the breadth of opportunities available across asset classes. This is also evident in the growing allocation towards data centres, which attracted over half of all institutional investments in Q3 2026, underscoring investors' growing conviction in India's digital infrastructure growth story," said Somy Thomas, executive managing director, capital markets, Cushman & Wakefield.

Data centres attract more than half of Q3 investments

Data centres emerged as the largest recipient of institutional real estate capital in Q3 2026, attracting 52% of total investment. The sector moved up from second place in the previous quarter.

Investor interest in data centres is being supported by growing demand for digital infrastructure, including facilities needed for artificial intelligence workloads, cloud computing and data localisation.

The hospitality sector accounted for 15% of quarterly investment, followed by office assets at 9%.

Investors favour multi-city deals

Transactions spanning multiple cities accounted for 76% of institutional real estate investment activity during the quarter, indicating a preference for geographically diversified portfolios.

Among individual markets, Mumbai attracted 9% of quarterly investment, followed by Delhi-NCR at 6%. The remaining investment was spread across other markets and multi-city transactions.

Private equity investors continued to dominate institutional capital deployment, accounting for 88% of Q3 investment activity. Investments led by real estate investment trusts (REITs) made up the remaining 12%.

Cushman & Wakefield expects both private equity funds and REITs to continue expanding their portfolios through strategic investments.

Key highlights from the report:

Foreign investors accounted for 68% of institutional real estate investments in Q3 2026, deploying $1.4 billion, after four consecutive quarters of domestic-led activity.

Data centres emerged as the largest investment segment, accounting for 52% of total institutional inflows in Q3 2026, driven by AI workloads, cloud adoption and data localisation.

Investments reached $2.1 billion in Q3 2026, up 12% q-o-q and 20% y-o-y, taking YTD investments to $5.5 billion, up 11% y-o-y.