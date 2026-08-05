Foreign money stages Rs 67,520-cr comeback in July; consumer, metals lead

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) staged a sharp comeback in July, pumping Rs 13,610 crore into Indian equities after pulling out a massive Rs 53,910 crore in June, marking one of the strongest month-on-month reversals in investor sentiment this year. The recovery, however, remained highly selective, with foreign funds chasing sectors linked to domestic consumption, healthcare and commodities while continuing to pare exposure to automobiles, capital goods and telecom.

According to sector-wise FPI flow data analysed by PL Wealth, 11 of the 18 sectors tracked recorded net inflows in July, compared with widespread selling in the previous month. Consumer Services emerged as the biggest beneficiary, attracting Rs 7,361 crore, followed by Metals & Mining (Rs 5,993 crore), Healthcare (Rs 4,101 crore), Services (Rs 2,405 crore), Consumer Durables (Rs 2,384 crore) and Realty (Rs 2,072 crore).

The turnaround comes after months of cautious foreign positioning amid global trade uncertainty, elevated valuations and concerns over corporate earnings.

Consumer and healthcare stocks back in favour

The strongest buying was concentrated in sectors closely tied to domestic demand.

Consumer Services witnessed inflows of Rs 7,361 crore, six times higher than the Rs 1,229 crore recorded in June and significantly above historical averages.

Healthcare also saw a dramatic reversal, attracting Rs 4,101 crore after witnessing outflows of Rs 3,066 crore a month earlier.

Metals & Mining emerged as another standout performer. Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 5,993 crore during July after selling Rs 9,093 crore in June, making it one of the sharpest reversals among all sectors.

Real estate continued to remain in favour as well, recording inflows of Rs 2,072 crore, while Consumer Durables attracted Rs 2,384 crore, extending the positive momentum seen in June.

Financials remain resilient

Financial Services, India's largest market sector, attracted Rs 1,975 crore during July, marking the second consecutive month of positive foreign inflows after receiving Rs 3,371 crore in June.

Although inflows moderated sequentially, analysts at PL Wealth say two straight months of buying suggest foreign investors are gradually rebuilding positions in banks and financial institutions after prolonged selling earlier in the year.

Autos continue to bear the brunt

Despite the broader improvement in sentiment, foreign investors continued to avoid automobile stocks.

Automobiles and Auto Components recorded the largest sectoral outflow at Rs 6,936 crore during July.

While the pace of selling eased from Rs 10,368 crore in June, the sector remains among the least preferred by foreign investors this year.

Capital Goods also remained under pressure, witnessing outflows of Rs 2,657 crore, while Telecom (Rs 2,454 crore), Power (Rs 1,267 crore) and FMCG (Rs 1,106 crore) also recorded net selling.

A selective market rather than a broad rally

The July recovery masks a much more nuanced picture.

Between January and July 2026, foreign investors have continued to favour only a handful of sectors.