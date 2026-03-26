Foreign property purchase: Remit own, tax-paid funds via authorised banks

Rules that were breached

Under FEMA and LRS, authorised dealer (AD) banks cannot extend credit, including through credit cards, for capital account transactions such as buying property abroad. While such purchases are allowed under LRS, buyers must fund them with their own money.

“Using credit cards effectively means borrowing, which violates this rule. It also bypasses key checks by authorised dealer banks, such as KYC, purpose verification, and tax collection, undermining the regulatory framework,” says Mayank Arora, director-regulatory, Nangia Global.

LRS limit for buying property abroad

Under LRS, all resident individuals, including minors, can remit up to US$250,000 per financial year (April to March) for permitted current or capital account transactions, including the purchase of property abroad.

“The limit applies per individual, per annum. This means high-value overseas property purchases typically require multi-year planning or pooling of limits across family members, as a single year’s cap may not suffice,” says Arora.

Multiple family members, such as a spouse, children, or parents, can combine their LRS limits to purchase a single overseas property, provided each contributor is a co-owner. “While ownership shares need not exactly match individual contributions, co-ownership must be formally recorded in the property documents of the foreign jurisdiction,” says Arora.

Independent income is not mandatory. A homemaker spouse or student child can use their LRS limit, as long as the remitted funds come from legitimate, tax-paid sources.

Proving funds are tax-paid

Buyers can establish proof of tax-paid funds for an overseas property purchase through three key layers of documentation.

At the time of remittance, the buyer submits a Form A2 declaration to the AD bank, confirming that the funds are tax-paid and comply with FEMA and income tax rules. “Additionally, the property must be disclosed annually under Schedule FA in the income tax return (ITR)-2 and 3, starting from the year of acquisition, which serves as formal reporting to the tax authorities,” says Arora.

Further, under the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), financial information is automatically exchanged between countries, allowing Indian authorities to track overseas assets. So, if you hold property in, say, Dubai or the United Kingdom, the relevant financial data may flow back to Indian authorities, making non-disclosure difficult.

TCS rules for overseas remittances

According to Section 206C(1G) of the Income-tax Act, 1961, tax collected at source (TCS) applies when aggregate foreign remittances exceed ~10 lakh in a financial year.

“A TCS rate of 20 per cent (for purposes other than education and medical treatment) is levied only on the amount exceeding this threshold, including for overseas investments such as the purchase of property abroad. Importantly, TCS is not an additional tax; it can be claimed as a credit against the taxpayer’s final income tax liability while filing the return,” says Dhruv Chopra, managing partner, Dewan P N Chopra and Co.

Rules for selling property abroad

The property must be sold according to the laws of the foreign jurisdiction. “The sale proceeds should be repatriated to India within 180 days of receipt or realisation, in line with the LRS guidelines,” says Chopra.

Alternatively, the resident individual may, within the same timeframe, choose to reinvest the proceeds abroad.

Vishal Gehrana, partner designate, Karanjawala & Co, says there is no requirement to repatriate the funds immediately, but timelines and conditions under LRS must be followed.

What matters is that the proceeds are clean, traceable, and properly accounted for. Sellers must also comply with Indian tax laws on any capital gains arising from the sale. In cross-border transactions, maintaining a clear paper trail is critical.

“Importantly, the LRS limit functions as a one-way cap on outward remittances. It restricts how much an individual can send abroad in a financial year, irrespective of any funds brought back into India. The limit remains fixed per individual, per financial year, and is not reset or enhanced by inflows,” says Gehrana.

Other key rules to follow under LRS

The most critical rule relates to the source and routing of funds. The remittance must be made from your own, tax-paid funds through authorised banking channels. “Any structure involving borrowed money, including certain uses of credit cards, can attract regulatory scrutiny under FEMA. The transaction must also stay within the prescribed LRS limit and be appropriately disclosed to the authorised dealer bank,” says Gehrana.

Key do’s and don’ts

First, keep the transaction simple and transparent. Route all payments through authorised banks under LRS and maintain a clear audit trail of funds. “Avoid shortcuts such as third-party transfers, informal payment links, or credit-backed deposits, as these can obscure the source of funds and invite scrutiny,” says Gehrana.

Buyers also need to ensure proper documentation and timely disclosures at every stage, including reporting foreign assets where required. In foreign exchange matters, caution is not over-compliance; it is protection.

Documents to prove tax-paid funds Document What it shows

Bank statements Evidence of remittance through authorised banking channels under LRS

ITR copies Proof of declared income and disclosure of overseas property acquisition

Form A2 & LRS declaration Confirms compliance with FEMA and declaration that funds are tax-paid

Source: Dewan P N Chopra and Co.