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Forgot to exchange cash? RBI now lets you do it at airport departure gate

The Reserve Bank on Thursday allowed residents as well as non-residents to exchange Indian rupee notes at foreign exchange counters at departure halls in international airports beyond the immigration

Indian Rupee

The Reserve Bank on Thursday allowed residents as well as non-residents to exchange Indian rupee notes at foreign exchange counters at departure halls in international airports beyond the immigration or customs desk.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:35 AM IST

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If you have ever rushed through an international airport wishing you could quickly convert leftover rupees before boarding, a new rule from the Reserve Bank of India is set to make your travel a lot smoother.
 
In a recent move, the RBI has allowed both residents and non-residents to exchange Indian rupee notes at foreign exchange counters located inside departure halls—after immigration and security checks.
 
What has changed?
 
Until now, forex counters beyond immigration (in duty-free or security hold areas) had limited functionality:
 
They could only buy Indian rupees from non-residents

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And sell foreign currency to them
 
 
This meant that:
 
  • Indian travellers could not exchange rupees at these counters
  • If you forgot to convert money before security, you were out of luck
 
Now, that restriction is gone.
 
Under the new rule:
 
  • Residents AND non-residents can exchange Indian rupee notes
  • This can be done inside the airport, even after clearing immigration and customs
 
"On a review, it has been decided to allow residents (along with non-residents) to exchange Indian rupee notes at foreign exchange counters at the departure halls in the international airports established in the duty-free area or security hold area beyond the immigration or customs desk," the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.
 
The Master Direction on Money Changing Activities is being amended accordingly, it added.
 
Why this matters for you
 
This change is small on paper—but very practical in real life.
 
 Last-minute convenience
 
If you’re an Indian traveller:
 
  • Forgot to convert rupees before entering the airport?
  • Found extra cash in your wallet at the gate?
 
You can now exchange it easily before boarding
 
Better use of leftover cash
 
Many travellers end up carrying unused rupees abroad because:
 
Forex counters before check-in are crowded
Or they simply forget
 
Now:
 
You can convert even small leftover amounts at the last minute   
Where exactly can you exchange money now?
 
The rule applies to forex counters located in:
 
  • Duty-free areas
  • Security hold areas (post-immigration zones)
 
In simple terms: The area where you usually shop, eat, or wait before boarding
No need to carry unused INR overseas

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

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