FPIs are back. Oil is at $92. What should Indian investors do now?

Foreign investors are back in Indian equities — but the comeback may not yet be a green light for a broad-based market rally. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pumped about ₹20,200 crore into Indian equities in July, their first monthly inflow since February, as domestic growth indicators remained resilient and the monsoon staged a sharp recovery. But with Brent crude back at around $92 a barrel, the rupee near ₹95.4 to the dollar and global interest-rate uncertainty persisting, investors may need to be far more selective, said PL Wealth in its August market outlook. The wealth manager's message is clear: India's long-term story remains intact, but the easy-money phase for equities may not be back yet.

“Markets are unlikely to move in a broad-based manner,” said Inderbir Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth, recommending that investors focus on quality and deploy capital in a staggered manner.

₹20,200 crore FPI comeback — why it matters

FPIs had remained persistent sellers through much of the first half of 2026. Their return in July marks a potentially important shift in global investor positioning towards Indian equities.

But PL Wealth is not treating the reversal as a signal to chase the market.

The Nifty 50 rose 2.17% in July to 24,384, while midcaps and smallcaps gained 1.6% and 0.4%, respectively. Market breadth improved, but gains remained concentrated in select sectors such as IT, consumer durables and realty.

That selectivity could persist, particularly if crude prices remain elevated.

The $92 crude problem

Oil is emerging as one of the biggest threats to India's otherwise comfortable macro picture.

Brent crude climbed to around $92 a barrel by the end of July amid renewed tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. For an economy heavily dependent on imported crude, a sustained rise in oil prices could feed into inflation, widen the trade deficit and put pressure on the rupee.

The rupee was already hovering around ₹95.4 per US dollar, according to the report.

That creates an uncomfortable combination for investors: strong domestic growth, but higher imported inflation risk and less room for monetary easing.

July CPI inflation rose to 4.45%, above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target, with food prices driving much of the increase.

The RBI expects FY27 inflation at 5.1%, with a potential peak of 5.9% in the third quarter.

But India's domestic engine isn't stalling

The other side of the equation is considerably more encouraging.

India's provisional FY26 GDP growth stands at 7.7%, while the RBI expects the economy to grow 6.7% in FY27.

Bank credit is growing even faster. Credit growth accelerated to 18.6% year-on-year, taking outstanding bank credit to ₹219.3 trillion as of June 2026.

Capacity utilisation at 75.2% also remains above its long-term average, suggesting that the investment cycle has room to continue.

Manufacturing and services remained in expansion territory in July, with PMI readings of 53.9 and 53.1, respectively.

GST collections provide another sign of domestic resilience. June collections jumped 15.4% year-on-year to ₹2.11 trillion, the fastest growth in 14 months. Collections for April-July FY27 stood at ₹8.43 trillion, up 10.1%.

In other words, the domestic economy is still doing the heavy lifting even as external risks mount.

Monsoon makes a dramatic recovery

The monsoon, which had initially emerged as a major concern, has also turned more supportive.

June rainfall was about 40% below normal, but July saw rainfall around 1% above normal. The recovery narrowed the cumulative June-July deficit to around 13% below the long-period average.

The India Meteorological Department expects August rainfall at 97% of the long-period average.

For markets, that matters beyond agriculture. A better monsoon can support rural incomes, consumption and food supply while easing some of the pressure on food inflation.

PL Wealth therefore sees the monsoon recovery as one of the more important positives heading into the second half of FY27.

Earnings are holding up

The earnings season is providing another reason for investors to remain constructive.

Midway through the Q1FY27 earnings season, Nifty 50 PAT growth was around 12% year-on-year, while BSE 500 PAT growth stood at approximately 21%, according to PL Wealth.

The wealth manager expects improving demand commentary to moderate the pace of earnings downgrades, while FY28 earnings estimates have remained broadly intact.

That is particularly important after concerns around stretched valuations and earnings expectations had weighed on equities.

So where is PL Wealth putting money?

The answer depends on how long investors can stay invested.

For the next six months, PL Wealth favours quality large-caps and large-and-midcap stocks, with staggered deployment rather than aggressive lump-sum bets.

Over 6-24 months, it sees opportunities in large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables, while retaining selective exposure to quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap strategies.

For investors with a 2-5 year horizon, the wealth manager remains firmly positive on India.

Its long-term thesis rests on domestic capital expenditure, demographics, financial deepening, defence indigenisation and energy security.

Debt gets a tactical call

The same caution extends to fixed income.

The RBI has kept the repo rate at 5.25% with a neutral stance. The 10-year government bond yield ended July around 6.73%, after briefly easing to 6.69%.

PL Wealth prefers the 3-month to 3-year portion of the yield curve, where surplus liquidity and accrual remain attractive.

The 5-8 year segment could offer a tactical opportunity to lock in real yields ahead of possible easing in the second half of FY27.

Gold has a floor, but silver needs buyers

Gold also remains part of the defensive allocation.

The metal recovered above $4,100 an ounce by the end of July. PL Wealth expects it to trade in a $3,900-$4,400 range in the near term, with central-bank buying providing structural support.

Silver, meanwhile, remained around $58-59 an ounce following its correction from January highs.

PL Wealth sees scope for silver to move towards $65-70 if ETF investment demand returns, although industrial demand alone may not be enough to drive a sustained rally.

PL Wealth's verdict: stay invested, but don't chase.

The strategy for the current market, it suggests, is less about betting on the next big rally and more about staggering capital into businesses capable of compounding through the volatility.

Equity Markets – An Overview and Approach

Short Term (0 to 6 months): PL Wealth remains selectively constructive, with FPIs returning as buyers and the Nifty recovering in July. However, crude at around US$92 per barrel and continued global rate uncertainty could limit near-term upside. The report favours staggered deployment into quality large-cap and large & mid-cap names.

Medium Term (6 to 24 months): With the monsoon deficit narrowing and domestic credit growth at 18.6% YoY, the focus can gradually shift towards domestic growth drivers. Large private banks, capital goods and consumer durables are among the preferred areas, alongside selective quality small-cap, flexi-cap and multi-cap exposure.

Long Term (24 to 60 months): PL Wealth retains its overweight view on India, supported by demographics, domestic capex, financial deepening, defence indigenisation and energy security. For long-term investors, the report favours SIP-led investing with a bias towards quality large-caps, compounding franchises, mid- and small-caps and infrastructure-linked themes.

Fixed Income Outlook

PL Wealth favours the short end of the curve, particularly the 3-month to 3-year segment, where surplus system liquidity and attractive accrual provide favourable risk-adjusted returns.

The 5–8 year segment remains a tactical opportunity for investors seeking to lock in real rates ahead of potential easing in H2FY27. The long end, however, remains vulnerable to crude volatility and global rate movements, and the report recommends adding duration selectively on yield spikes rather than maintaining an outright overweight position.

The overall fixed-income strategy remains focused on maintaining an overweight position in the short end and a tactical allocation to the belly of the curve, while maintaining strict credit discipline and favouring AAA and sovereign exposure.

"India enters the second half of the year with several encouraging signals — foreign investors have returned as buyers, the monsoon has recovered and the domestic growth and earnings backdrop remains resilient. At the same time, elevated crude prices, geopolitical developments and an uncertain global rate environment mean that markets are unlikely to move in a broad-based manner. We believe this is a phase for investors to remain selective, focus on quality and deploy capital in a staggered manner. Our long-term conviction in India remains intact, supported by domestic investment, financial deepening, demographics and the country’s structural growth opportunity," said Inderbir Jolly, CEO, PL Wealth.