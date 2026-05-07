Free lounge access, Food App discounts: AU SFB launches four credit cards

India’s banks are increasingly competing for one thing: your everyday spending. From airport lounge access and food delivery discounts to cashback on cab rides and movie tickets, credit cards are rapidly evolving from simple payment tools into lifestyle products.Joining this race, AU Small Finance Bank on Wednesday launched a new four-card credit card portfolio designed for different kinds of users — from first-time credit customers and young salaried professionals to Gen Z spenders and affluent travellers.

A four-card strategy to target every stage of India’s consumer economy

Instead of launching a single premium product, AU SFB has introduced a segmented four-card portfolio designed around customer life stages and spending behaviour.

The bank launched:

AU Ananta Credit Card – for affluent achievers seeking premium travel and lifestyle benefits

AU Laksya Credit Card – for midcareer professionals and Gen Z customers who value digital convenience and everyday rewards

AU Tejas Credit Card – for young salaried customers focused on optimising value across lifestyle and daily spends

AU Prathama Credit Card – for newtocredit customers who seek rewards and savings.

The biggest highlight: Lounge access linked to ticket booking

One standout feature in the launch is what the bank calls an “industry-first” benefit.

Users of the AU Ananta Credit Card

can get:

complimentary airport lounge access

when flight tickets are booked through the AU Rewardz platform—even for family members or loved ones.

Why this matters:

Lounge access has become one of the most sought-after credit card perks in India, especially after rising airport traffic and growing travel demand.

Banks are increasingly using:

travel experiences,

premium access,

and convenience benefits

to attract higher-spending customers.

"This new portfolio offers attractive welcome benefit against joining and annual membership fees. The annual fee is reversible upon achieving a defined spend threshold. Cardholders also enjoy compelling pricing benefits, including no-cost EMIs on travel and zero processing fees," the bank said in a statement.

Which card suits which type of user?

1. AU Ananta: For premium users and frequent travellers

This card is targeted at affluent customers who spend heavily on:

travel,

dining,

shopping,

and lifestyle experiences.

Key benefits:

8,000 welcome reward points

5 reward points per ₹100 spent

Up to 50,000 bonus points on annual spends of ₹10 lakh

16 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits annually

Travel insurance and purchase protection

Fuel surcharge waiver

No-cost EMI on travel bookings

Best suited for:

frequent flyers,

high spenders,

premium lifestyle users.

2. AU Laksya: For Gen Z and digital-first professionals

This card focuses on users who spend heavily through:

food delivery apps,

grocery platforms,

contactless payments,

entertainment.

Key benefits:

4,000 reward points or ₹1,000 voucher

15% instant discount on grocery and food delivery partners

Buy-One-Get-One movie ticket every month

8 airport lounge visits annually

Reward points on grocery and departmental store spends

Zero EMI conversion processing fees

Best suited for:

young professionals,

urban app-based spenders,

digitally native consumers.

3. AU Tejas: For salaried users looking for savings

This card is aimed at young salaried consumers looking to maximise value on regular expenses.

Key benefits:

2,000 reward points or ₹500 voucher

Up to 10% cashback on:

cab bookings,

bill payments,

grocery,

movies,

food delivery

Bonus reward points for regular monthly usage

Best suited for:

first-job users,

budget-conscious salaried professionals,

customers seeking everyday savings.

4. AU Prathama: For first-time credit users

This is the bank’s entry-level card for customers new to credit.

Key features:

Reward points on daily spending

Milestone incentives

Fuel surcharge waiver

Bonus points for setting standing instructions

Best suited for:

first-time borrowers,

younger consumers building a credit history,

users entering formal banking systems.

Here are the highlights:

Introduces an industry-first feature, enabling complimentary airport lounge access when cardholders book flight tickets through AU Rewardz portal

New range of credit cards offer exclusive cashbacks on popular categories/brands like fashion, quick commerce apps, travel, entertainment etc

These cards are launched to strengthen the customer value proposition and support the bank’s willingness to add valuable customers to its credit cards business.