From 5% to 32%: NRI buyers pump ₹5,250 crore into DLF homes in nine months

Overseas Indians are emerging as a major force in India’s luxury housing market, with non-resident Indians (NRIs) contributing nearly one-third of total property sales at DLF Ltd during the first nine months of FY26.

According to the company’s investor presentation, DLF recorded total sales bookings of ₹16,176 crore between April and December 2025, of which ₹5,247 crore came from NRI buyers, taking their share to 32.5% of total sales.The sharp rise highlights the growing interest of overseas Indians in premium residential properties in India, particularly in large metropolitan markets such as Gurugram, Mumbai, and the Chandigarh tri-city region.

NRI share in DLF sales rising rapidly

According to Aakash Ohri, NRI participation in the company’s sales has grown from around 5% three years ago to about 30% this year.

“Over the past three years, the contribution from NRI buyers has increased significantly for us,” Ohri said, attributing the surge to the developer’s brand value, strong service standards and stable capital appreciation.

In FY25, NRIs purchased ₹3,500 crore worth of properties, accounting for 16% of DLF’s total sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore.

A year earlier, in FY24, NRIs contributed ₹3,400 crore, or about 23% of the company’s total sales of ₹14,778 crore.

Across India’s seven major housing markets, NRIs typically account for 10–15% of total property sales, indicating that DLF’s NRI share is significantly higher than the industry average.

What overseas buyers are looking for

According to Ohri, NRI buyers are increasingly focused on project quality, developer credibility, service standards and long-term value, rather than speculative investments.

He added that DLF’s integrated capabilities—including hospitality services, rental management and resale support—have helped attract global buyers looking for professionally managed property investments.

Luxury launches attracting global buyers

Demand from NRIs has been particularly strong in DLF’s luxury housing launches.

One of the biggest launches came in October 2024, when the company introduced The Dahlias, a 17-acre super-luxury project in Gurugram featuring 420 apartments and penthouses.

By December 2025, DLF had sold around 220 apartments worth ₹15,716 crore in the project, with several units purchased by NRI buyers.

DLF’s growth outlook

DLF achieved record sales bookings of ₹21,223 crore in FY25 and remains confident of achieving its FY26 pre-sales target of ₹20,000–22,000 crore, despite relatively weaker bookings in the December quarter.

The developer operates two main business segments—residential development and commercial leasing—and has built more than 185 real estate projects covering over 352 million square feet.

DLF currently has 280 million square feet of development potential across residential and commercial projects, along with an annuity portfolio exceeding 49 million square feet.