From Rs 1.9 cr to Rs 2.6 cr: Kalki Koechlin's Mumbai property bet pays off

Actress Kalki Koechlin has sold an apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs 2.55 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

The transaction was registered in April 2026.

According to the IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the apartment sold is located in Versova Kiran Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Andheri West. It has an area of 114.31 sq. m. (1,230.42 sq. ft.). The transaction involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 16.08 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Kalki Koechlin had originally purchased the apartment in December 2015 for Rs. 1.95 crore. With the current transaction valued at Rs. 2.55 crore, the actress has recorded an appreciation of approximately Rs 60 lakh on the property over a holding period of roughly 10 years, reflecting a capital gain of around 31% on her original investment.

Andheri West is one of Mumbai’s most prominent and well-established real estate destinations, known for its diverse residential offerings, thriving commercial ecosystem, and vibrant urban lifestyle. The locality benefits from excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, suburban rail network, and the Mumbai Metro, while also offering seamless access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Strategically positioned near major business and entertainment hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and Film City, Andheri West attracts working professionals, entrepreneurs, and creative-industry talent seeking convenient, well-connected housing options. Its strong social infrastructure, including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, retail centres, and entertainment venues, continues to support robust demand for residential properties in the area.

Kalki Koechlin is an actress known for her work in the Hindi film industry and is recognised for portraying diverse and unconventional roles across films, web series, and theatre. She made her Bollywood debut in 2009 and has earned critical acclaim for her performances in several award-winning projects. Born in India to French parents, Koechlin has established herself as a prominent figure in Indian cinema through her distinctive acting style and versatile body of work. Beyond acting, she has been involved in writing, theatre, and various social initiatives, contributing to discussions around culture, gender, and mental health. Her continued presence across film and digital entertainment platforms has made her one of the industry's most respected contemporary performers.