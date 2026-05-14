FY26 ITR filing: How to choose the ITR form that best reflects your income

Choosing the wrong form, missing reporting fields, or failing to reconcile details with Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement (AIS) could lead to defective returns, delayed refunds, or tax notices. Salaried individuals, freelancers, investors, and taxpayers with capital gains should first identify the correct ITR form applicable to them.

Key ITR form changes One key change in the new ITR forms for AY 2026-27 is the expanded eligibility for ITR-1. Earlier, resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, one house property, other sources, long-term capital gains (LTCG) under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakh, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 could file the simplified form.

The revised ITR-1 now allows taxpayers to report two house properties, easing compliance. It also seeks additional details such as co-ownership percentage and tenant information for let-out properties.

“The new forms also introduce a separate field for secondary address in the personal information schedule, while the capital gains schedule has been simplified to reflect applicable tax rates. Donation disclosure requirements have also been tightened. Schedule 80G now requires UPI or bank transaction reference numbers and IFSC details, while Schedule 80GGC mandates disclosure of the political party’s name and PAN,” says Neeraj Agarwala, senior partner, Nangia & Co LLP.

Reconcile AIS, TIS and Form 26AS AIS captures financial data shared with the tax department by banks, employers, mutual funds, and other reporting entities. Since the tax system now relies heavily on automated data reconciliation, mismatches between AIS and the ITR can trigger notices or clarification requests. For instance, the system may flag lower interest income, omitted dividend income, or differences in property sale values.

“However, AIS itself may contain errors or incomplete information. Common issues include incorrect reporting of interest or TDS amounts, duplicate transaction entries, income wrongly mapped due to incorrect PAN quoting, outdated information, and mismatches with Form 26AS or Form 16/16A because of reporting delays,” says Agarwala.

Old versus new tax regime Taxpayers should choose between the old and new tax regimes based on actual tax calculations, not assumptions. The old regime still benefits taxpayers who claim substantial deductions and exemptions, especially house rent allowance (HRA).

“The new regime, with lower slab rates and standard deduction, suits taxpayers with simpler income structures and fewer investments in tax-saving instruments,” says Agarwala.

Business taxpayers should be cautious, as opting out of the new regime may restrict their ability to switch back later. Taxpayers should compare their tax liability under both regimes before filing returns.

Who can use ITR-1 and ITR-4 The simplified ITR-1 and ITR-4 forms remain available, though the eligibility rules are now more clearly defined. Resident individuals with income up to Rs 50 lakh from salary, pension, up to two house properties, interest income, agricultural income up to Rs 5,000, and LTCG under Section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakh can still use ITR-1.

“Taxpayers must shift to ITR-2 if they have higher capital gains, foreign assets, directorships, or unlisted shares. ITR-3 is mandatory for those with business or professional income beyond presumptive limits, including futures and options trading income,” says Agarwala.

Who cannot file ITR-1 For FY 2025-26, ITR-1, also known as Sahaj, is the simplest ITR form and is primarily meant for salaried individuals with relatively straightforward income profiles. Many taxpayers become ineligible for ITR-1 once they have additional investments, disclosures, or more complex sources of income.

Taxpayers cannot file ITR-1 if they are company directors, hold unlisted shares, own foreign assets, earn income abroad, have signing authority in a foreign account, or if their total income exceeds ~50 lakh.

“The form is also not applicable for those with short-term capital gains, taxable long-term capital gains under Section 112A above Rs 1.25 lakh, carried-forward losses, deferred ESOP tax liability, or tax deduction under Section 194N. In such cases, taxpayers must file more detailed forms such as ITR-2 or ITR-3, depending on their income profile,” says Preeti Sharma, partner, global employer services, tax & regulatory services, BDO India.

How salaried taxpayers should choose Salaried taxpayers should first check if they are eligible for ITR-1. Those with capital gains from shares or mutual funds, foreign assets or income, crypto transactions, employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) disclosures, multiple house properties, company directorships, or unlisted shares generally need to file ITR-2.

“However, if they also have business, professional, freelancing, consultancy, trading, F&O, or partnership income, ITR-3 becomes applicable. In simple terms, salaried individuals with investments usually move to ITR-2, while those with business or trading income must file ITR-3,” says Sharma.

Choosing between ITR-3 and ITR-4 The choice between ITR-3 and ITR-4 depends mainly on whether the taxpayer opts for the presumptive taxation scheme under Sections 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. ITR-4, or Sugam, is meant for small businesses, freelancers, and professionals with simpler income structures who opt for presumptive taxation and do not maintain detailed books of account. Professionals with gross receipts up to Rs 75 lakh under Section 44ADA may use this route.

“ITR-3 applies where taxpayers maintain books of accounts, have higher turnover, declare lower profits than presumptive limits, want to carry forward losses, face tax audit, or have a complex business, consultancy, trading, or multiple income streams. In practice, taxpayers should choose based on both turnover and the complexity of their income and reporting requirements,” says Sharma.

Wrong form can make return defective Filing the wrong ITR form can lead to the return being treated as defective, especially if it results in incorrect income reporting or non-disclosure of assets. In such cases, the Income Tax Department may issue a notice under Section 139(9), usually giving taxpayers 15 days to correct the defect by filing the appropriate ITR form and responding through the income-tax portal.

“Taxpayers can also rectify the error voluntarily if the return is marked defective on the portal. If corrected within the prescribed timeline, the return remains valid; otherwise, it may be treated as invalid, as if no return was filed,” says Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner, Deloitte India.

Avoid these common mistakes Taxpayers often continue with the same form used in earlier years without considering changes in income or investments. Many also file ITR-1 despite having capital gains, multiple house properties, unlisted shares, director-level positions, or foreign assets.

“Taxpayers with income from shares, mutual funds, crypto, ESOPs, or derivatives often incorrectly use ITR-1 instead of ITR-2 or ITR-3. Similarly, freelancers and consultants may wrongly report professional income as salary or other income, though it should generally be reported under business or professional income through ITR-3 or ITR-4,” says Sethuraman.

Many taxpayers also miss mandatory disclosures relating to Indian and foreign assets by opting for simplified forms despite being ineligible.