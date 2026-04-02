FY27 bring new real estate tax rules: What stays, what gets easier

New tax rules for real estate investments became effective on Wednesday, bringing clarity in key areas while retaining the broader framework. The changes will help people in planning property decisions, say experts.

Capital gains taxation on property remains unchanged, allowing buyers and sellers to proceed without recalibrating their strategies.

“From April 1, 2026, the tax setup feels steady, which is good news for anyone planning to buy or sell property. With no major changes in capital gains, people can take calls based on their own timing, for example, holding a property a bit longer to manage tax better,” said Rajani Kant Mishra, founder and chairman of Amrawati Group, a real estate and infrastructure company.

This stability is useful for individuals evaluating whether to sell property now or defer it. Without policy disruption, decisions can be aligned with financial goals rather than tax uncertainty.

E Lakshminarayana Reddy, founder and chief executive officer of real estate company EARA Group, said the lack of sudden changes is itself a positive. “From April 1, 2026, there’s more clarity than change, which is a positive for the real estate market. Buyers and sellers can plan better without worrying about sudden tax shifts.”

Tax exemption for land acquisition compensation

A key update relates to compensation received under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (RFCTLARR Act).

The Finance Act, 2026 has formally embedded an earlier clarification into law, ensuring such compensation is explicitly exempt from tax from the current financial year.

Kunal Savani, partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said, “With effect from April 1, 2026, the Finance Act, 2026 has formally incorporated this clarification into the fine prints of law, whereby compensation received on the compulsory acquisition of any land under the RFCTLARR Act will be expressly exempt from tax, applicable from tax year 2026-27 onwards.”

For landowners affected by acquisitions, this removes ambiguity. Mishra noted that “landowners also get a fair deal, as compensation under the RFCTLARR Act remains largely tax-exempt, which brings clarity during acquisitions.” Reddy added that such relief will “make transactions smoother”.

Relief in NRI property deals from October

While most provisions are already in force, a key compliance relief will kick in later this year. From October 1, 2026, buyers purchasing property from non-resident sellers will face fewer procedural hurdles.

Currently, such buyers need to obtain a Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN) to deduct tax at source (TDS). This requirement will be removed.

Savani explained, “Resident individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) purchasing property from non-resident sellers can deduct tax at source (TDS) by quoting their Permanent Account Number (PAN) and shall no longer be required to obtain a Tax Deduction and Collection Account Number (TAN), with effect from October 1, 2026.”

Experts say this will ease the execution of cross-border transactions. “For NRI deals, removing the TAN requirement makes things much simpler for buyers, cutting down on paperwork and delays,” Mishra said. Reddy added that “simpler processes in NRI deals will make transactions smoother.”

Home loan tax benefits continue unchanged

For homebuyers, especially first-timers, the tax treatment of housing loans remains intact under the new regime.

Alay Razvi, managing partner at law firm Accord Juris, said the existing structure, allowing interest on under-construction properties to be claimed in five equal instalments after possession, continues, supporting long-term tax planning.

Mishra highlighted the impact on affordability, “For first-time homebuyers, the existing tax benefits on home loans still make a real difference in reducing the overall cost.” Reddy added that “first-time homebuyers can still benefit from existing tax deductions, making homeownership more accessible,” he said.

Focus on clarity over new incentives

The April 1 changes reflect a policy approach centred on stability and compliance rather than fresh tax incentives.

Razvi noted that “the focus is on streamlining compliance and maintaining policy consistency,” which supports steady, long-term financial planning instead of short-term, tax-driven decisions.

Mishra summed it up, “Put together, these changes make the entire process more straightforward and give people more confidence to move ahead with their property decisions.” Reddy added that the framework “builds confidence and supports long-term decision-making.”

What taxpayers should note now

No rush to act: Capital gains rules remain unchanged, allowing flexibility in timing decisions

Clarity for landowners: Compensation under compulsory acquisition is now explicitly tax-exempt

Easier NRI transactions ahead: Compliance burden will reduce from October

Stable benefits for buyers: Home loan deductions continue as before

As the new financial year begins, the real estate tax regime is less about change and more about certainty, giving individuals a clearer footing to plan their next move.