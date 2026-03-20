G-Secs gain popularity: Match investment horizon with tenor to reduce risk

Growing popularity

Ease of access has emerged as a major catalyst. “The RBI Retail Direct platform has improved accessibility and transparency for individual investors,” says Harit Oberoi, head - fixed income, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

G-Secs provide the advantage of low credit risk. “They offer government-backed safety and are among the most reliable instruments from a credit perspective,” says Saurabh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Stable Money.

Current yield levels have also made sovereign instruments more attractive than many traditional fixed-income products. The 6.48 GS 2035 is currently offering a yield of 6.74 per cent. “At current yields, G-Secs are competitive enough to deliver meaningful income for investors prioritising capital protection,” says Jain.

Regular (usually six-monthly) coupon payments provide visibility of cash flows and make them attractive to investors who need regular payouts.

“Volatility in equity markets has pushed investors towards safer, predictable-return avenues,” says Oberoi.

Beware interest-rate risk

Sovereign backing makes default risk negligible, but that does not make G-Secs entirely risk-free. Interest-rate risk remains a key concern. “When yields rise, bond prices fall, and that can create mark-to-market losses if the investor exits before maturity,” says Saurav Ghosh, co-founder, Jiraaf.

Investors could also be susceptible to reinvestment risk. “Coupon inflows may have to be redeployed at lower yields in a declining rate environment,” says Jain.

Liquidity has improved, but it remains uneven across maturities and issuances. “Retail investors may face less efficient pricing or limited exit flexibility in certain cases,” says Jain.

Taxation of G-Secs

Investors should assess G-Secs in two parts for tax purposes: interest income and capital gains. Coupon income is taxed at the investor’s applicable income tax slab rate.

No capital gain arises if the security is held until maturity, as the principal is repaid at face value. If sold before maturity, gains after 12 months are taxed as long-term capital gains at 12.5 per cent without indexation. Gains within 12 months are taxed at the applicable income tax slab.

Taxation can materially change the post-tax attractiveness of a G-Sec. “This is especially true for investors in higher tax brackets,” says Ghosh. They should focus on post-tax returns rather than only on the stated yield.

How to select a G-Sec

Yield to maturity is a key metric. It should be compared with available alternatives. Investors should also assess the interest-rate outlook and account for duration risk. “Longer papers have greater price sensitivity to rate movements,” says Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group CEO, Grip Invest.

Cash-flow needs should be another factor in security selection. “Investors should match future cash-flow needs with G-Secs, which come in various maturities,” says Vishal Goenka, co-founder, Indiabonds.com. Oberoi adds that aligning a bond’s maturity with the investor’s holding period can help avoid mark-to-market volatility.

Shorter-tenor securities are suited for near-term needs. “Longer-tenor G-Secs are more appropriate for investors who understand interest-rate risk and can stay invested through interim price volatility,” says Ghosh.

Investors should also ensure that the instrument’s interest payouts fit their income requirements.

A laddered approach can reduce concentration risk. “Laddering can help investors enjoy periodic liquidity,” says Aggarwal. Laddering can also reduce reinvestment risk by averaging the yield levels at which investors deploy money.

“The 5-10 year range offers a reasonable balance for most retail investors unless there is a clear reason to lock in at the long end,” says Aggarwal.

Alternatives to consider

Investors willing to take slightly higher risk may consider investment-grade corporate bonds. “These typically offer a yield premium of 100-200 basis points over comparable G-Secs,” says Aggarwal.

Corporate bonds carry higher credit risk than sovereign paper. “But for well-rated issuers, the risk-reward in corporate bonds can be attractive for investors who can hold to maturity,” says Aggarwal.

Goenka is of the view that RBI floating-rate bonds come with a lock-in and hence are less preferable than G-Secs.

Do’s and don’ts

Investors with a lump sum should stagger purchases instead of deploying the entire amount at one go. Goenka suggests that first-time investors should stick to a buy-and-hold strategy.

Lock-in yields if you have the investment horizon Instrument Last traded yield (%) 6.01 GS 2030 6.43 6.48 GS 2035 6.74 6.68 GS 2040 7.13 7.30 GS 2053 7.51 7.24 GS 2055 7.52 6.90 GS 2065 7.56 Investors must avoid choosing longer-tenor papers solely for higher yields without matching duration with their investment horizon. They should also not neglect coupon reinvestment if they wish to enjoy the benefit of compounding.