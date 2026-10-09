Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for ₹6 cr, bought it for ₹3.2 cr in 2014

TV actress Gauahar Khan has sold her duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for ₹6.01 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan had purchased the property for ₹3.2 crore in November 2014.

The transaction was registered on September 24, 2026, in Versova Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society, S.V.P. Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.

The duplex is located on a higher floor of the building and spans two floors. It has a super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft (217.47 sq m) and a built-up area of 1,872 sq ft (173.98 sq m).

The property was sold for ₹6.01 crore. The buyers paid stamp duty of ₹36.06 lakh as part of the transaction. The registration document does not mention any car parking associated with the property.

"The property’s recorded consideration value has therefore increased by ₹2.81 crore since her purchase. This represents an appreciation of nearly 88% over the original purchase price during the holding period of nearly 12 years," said CRE Matrix in a note.

Based on the latest consideration value and the stated built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the transaction works out to approximately ₹32,100 per sq ft. On the super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft, the rate stands at around ₹25,700 per sq ft.

In a recent transaction, actor Anushka Sharma and her have purchased two apartments at Godrej Skyshore in Mumbai’s Versova for a combined ₹25.8 crore. In another transaction, actor Shakti Kapoor and his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor, have leased an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for ₹2.5 lakh a month.