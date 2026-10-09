Friday, October 09, 2026 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for ₹6 cr, bought it for ₹3.2 cr in 2014

Gauahar Khan sells Versova duplex for ₹6 cr, bought it for ₹3.2 cr in 2014

Gauahar Khan's ₹6.01-crore property sale: Inside her Versova duplex deal

Domestic Institutional Investors, Real Estate, FII, Foreign Institutional Investors

Gauahar Khan sells Mumbai duplex for ₹6.01 crore after 12 years

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2026 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 TV actress Gauahar Khan has sold her duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Versova for ₹6.01 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Khan had purchased the property for ₹3.2 crore in November 2014.
 
The transaction was registered on September 24, 2026, in Versova Shiv Kutir Co-operative Housing Society, S.V.P. Nagar, Versova, Andheri West.
 
The duplex is located on a higher floor of the building and spans two floors. It has a super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft (217.47 sq m) and a built-up area of 1,872 sq ft (173.98 sq m).
 
The property was sold for  ₹6.01 crore. The buyers paid stamp duty of ₹36.06 lakh as part of the transaction. The registration document does not mention any car parking associated with the property.
 
 
"The property’s recorded consideration value has therefore increased by ₹2.81 crore since her purchase. This represents an appreciation of nearly 88% over the original purchase price during the holding period of nearly 12 years," said CRE Matrix in a note.
 
Based on the latest consideration value and the stated built-up area of 1,872 sq ft, the transaction works out to approximately ₹32,100 per sq ft. On the super built-up area of 2,340 sq ft, the rate stands at around ₹25,700 per sq ft.
 
In a recent transaction, actor Anushka Sharma and her have purchased two apartments at Godrej Skyshore in Mumbai’s Versova for a combined ₹25.8 crore. In another transaction, actor Shakti Kapoor and his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor, have leased an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for ₹2.5 lakh a month.
 

More From This Section

Fixed Deposits

Company fixed deposits give higher returns, but come with their own risks

loan, bank loan

Major banks hike loan rates after RBI move: Check if your EMIs will rise

mutual fund

Check costs, overlap with existing portfolio before buying a total mkt fund

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

What should you do with your loss-making investments in SME IPOs?premium

Ajay Bijli

From piano lessons to live gigs, India's jazz economy finds its groovepremium

Topics : Real Estate News

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchQ2 Results TodayHospital stocksINDIA Bloc ProtestRBI Hikes Repo RateRBI Repo Rate Hike HistoryRBI MPC Inflation ForecastHexaware Technologies share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:57 PM IST