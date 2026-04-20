GCC hiring jumps to 14% in Q4 of 2026 but AI talent shortage hits 42%

India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem saw a sharp rebound in hiring in Q4 FY26, with recruitment growing 12–14% quarter-on-quarter, signalling a shift from cautious optimisation to broad-based expansion, according to a report by Quess Corp, a global leader in staffing and workforce solutions.

The report highlights a significant rise in replacement hiring, which now accounts for 40% of all recruitment activity. This trend is driven by shifting workforce dynamics, specifically a decline in Gen Z tenure expectations to under 24 months. These evolving cycles are forcing GCCs to balance aggressive expansion with the need for organizational continuity.

While demand remains anchored in AI-driven capabilities, platform engineering, and infrastructure modernization, persistent talent shortages continue to throttle the pace of scaling. Notably, the BFSI sector is grappling with a 42% skill gap in AI and data roles, prompting organizations to offer 1.5x–2.5x salary premiums to attract specialized experts.

AI-first hiring drives demand

Hiring in the quarter was led by AI-driven transformation, platform engineering and infrastructure modernisation, with nearly 60% of new roles linked to AI, data and platform skillsets, the report noted.

Demand was particularly strong in:

Generative AI and MLOps

Platform reliability engineering

Cloud infrastructure and FinOps

However, the hiring momentum continues to face a major constraint—acute talent shortages in specialised digital skills.

AI/Data Analytics: 38–42% talent gap

Platform Engineering: 32–36% gap

Cloud Infrastructure: 28–32% gap

Tier-1 cities dominate, but Tier-2 hubs gain ground

Metro cities continued to dominate India’s GCC hiring landscape, accounting for 88–90% of total hiring, with Bengaluru retaining leadership and Hyderabad emerging as the fastest-growing hub.

At the same time, Tier-2 cities increased their share to 10–12%, driven by companies adopting distributed delivery models.

Key Tier-2 growth centres include:

Coimbatore

Jaipur

Kochi

Ahmedabad

However, high-complexity roles remain concentrated in Tier-1 cities, with nearly 45–50% of advanced mandates being routed back to metros due to capability gaps in smaller cities.

“Q4 FY26 reflects a clear recovery in India’s GCC ecosystem, with momentum gaining across diverse sectors. However, we are witnessing a structural shift: a higher volume of recruitment is being diverted to replacement roles as tenure cycles shorten. This is prompting organizations to rethink how they build depth in their talent pools. As GCCs evolve into strategic global hubs, the focus must shift toward balancing rapid scale with long-term capability building to ensure sustained growth," said Kapil Joshi, CEO of IT Staffing.

Key Findings for Q4 FY26:

1. Broad-Based Expansion Signals Market Recovery

Hiring grew by 12–14% QoQ in Q4, a sharp rise from the 4–6% growth recorded in the previous quarter. This expansion was supported by an increased active GCC footprint, signaling renewed enterprise confidence. Following a conservative start to the quarter, momentum rebounded strongly toward the fiscal year-end.

2. The Rise of Replacement Hiring

With 40% of hiring attributed to backfilling roles, organizations are increasingly focused on maintaining workforce stability. This shift suggests that the "hiring" headline is no longer just about net-new jobs, but about managing the higher churn inherent in the current talent market.

3. Gen Z tenure drops below 24 Months

The workforce landscape is changing as Gen Z employees average fewer than two years per role. These shorter employment cycles are influencing how GCCs approach retention and engagement, particularly in high-value specialized functions where deep institutional knowledge is a competitive advantage.

4. Critical Talent Gaps in Advanced Digital Skills

Despite high demand, significant talent shortages persist:

AI & Data: 38–42% shortage

Platform Engineering: 32–36% shortage

Cloud Infrastructure: 28–32% shortage

The bottleneck is not a lack of open positions, but a scarcity of specialized expertise in areas like AI/ML Ops, necessitating internal upskilling initiatives.

5 Flexible Staffing Becomes a Core Strategy

Contractual roles comprised 25% of total hiring this quarter. GCCs are increasingly leveraging flexible staffing models to access niche skills quickly and manage project-based surges, particularly for AI and platform-led transformation programs.

Broad-based sector recovery underway

The report highlights a shift from sector-specific growth to more balanced expansion in Q4.

High-growth sectors included:

Professional & shared services: ~16% growth

Real estate & infrastructure: ~18% growth

Construction & engineering: ~15% growth

Hospitality & logistics: ~13% growth

Meanwhile, large sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, technology, retail and healthcare re-entered the growth cycle, indicating a broader recovery across the ecosystem.