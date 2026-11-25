India's younger professionals are taking a larger share of personal loans, with borrowers aged 25-30 now accounting for more than one in five loan cases at digital lending platform BharatLoan, according to the company's Data Report 2026.

The share of loan cases involving borrowers in this age group rose to 22.1% in 2026 from 18% in 2025, an increase of 4.1 percentage points. Their share of total loan value increased even faster, rising from 13% to 17.7%, or 4.7 percentage points, representing a 36% increase in their share of disbursed value.

The share of borrowers aged 25-30 rose from 18.0% to 22.1% of loan cases, which means more than one in five borrowers now falls in this age bracket The report compares BharatLoan's own disbursals in 2025 and 2026 by age, gender and city. The figures represent shares of the company's loan cases and loan value, rather than the entire Indian credit market.

Young borrowers take a bigger share of credit

Borrowers aged 25-35 now account for 47.9% of BharatLoan's loan cases, up from 46.1% in 2025. Their share of loan value increased more sharply, from 38.9% to 43.3%.

This means nearly half of the company's loan cases now involve borrowers in the 25-35 age group, while they account for more than two-fifths of the total amount disbursed.

The difference between their share of cases and their share of loan value is also significant. In 2026, borrowers aged 25-30 accounted for 22.1% of cases but 17.7% of loan value.

A calculation based on these shares suggests that the average loan amount for this age group was about 80% of the overall average loan amount in 2026, compared with around 72% in 2025. This is a relative estimate based on the report's shares, not a disclosed average ticket size.

Women's share of borrowers rises 28%

Women are also becoming a larger part of BharatLoan's borrower base, although they continue to account for a minority of disbursals.

Their share of loan cases increased to 14.4% in 2026 from 11.2% in 2025, a rise of 3.2 percentage points or approximately 28.6%.

Their share of loan value rose from 10.9% to 13.9%, an increase of three percentage points.

However, women still account for less than one in six loan cases on the platform, indicating that access to personal credit remains uneven.

Ahmedabad emerges as a faster-growing market

The company's disbursal data also points to a wider geographic spread of demand.

Bengaluru remains the largest single market, accounting for 19.8% of loan cases and 23.3% of loan value.

New Delhi's share of cases increased to 15.9% in 2026 from 14.2% in 2025. Mumbai's share rose from 10.1% to 10.7%, while Hyderabad's increased from 9.9% to 10.3%.

Ahmedabad recorded one of the sharper increases, with its share of loan cases rising to 5.8% from 4.2%, an increase of around 38% in relative terms.

Mumbai and Thane together accounted for 23.1% of cases, while 24 Parganas, in the Kolkata region, entered the company's top ten markets with a 4.9% share.